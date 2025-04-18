Ibetin — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Ibetin App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Registration Ibetin If you are in an active search for a reliable and actively developing bookie in India, Ibetin is a great option for you. The company allows users to bet not only on lines and live sports but also to prove themselves in online casinos and virtual sports. You can find out more useful and interesting information about Ibetin by reading our review to the end. Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Ibetin

Ibetin Overview

Ibetin began its development journey in 2019. In such a short time, it has managed to establish itself in the market and gain the trust of many users. It is authorized by the Governor General of Curacao through Antillephone N.V. under gaming license number 8048/JAZ2021-142. Features and functions to look out for :

Minimum first deposit;

Modern payment systems;

No service fees;

No more than 15 minutes to withdraw;

Welcome bonus for all players from India up to Rs 120,000;

Wide variety of Cricket Championships: IPL; T20 World Cup; ODI Series and more;

Supports USD, EUR, and Rupee currencies.

Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

This Ibetig review covers everything you need to know about this gambling representative. Combine your business with pleasure and start earning with Ibetig.

Quick Facts About Ibetin

Game types Sports betting, Live Casino (Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Card games), Virtual sports, and Games. Founder Interactive Digits B.V. Founded Year 2019 Headquarters Curaçao at Zuikertuintjeweg Z/N (Zuikertuin Tower). Licence Curacao gaming license No.8048/JAZ2021-142. Welcome bonus 100% up to Rs 120,000. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Netbanking, UPI, Debit card. Hindi language Yes.

Ibetin Score

Ibetin cares about its users and does everything possible to improve the service. In the shortest possible time, the company has been able to identify the needs of its users and offers them completely new features. But this also has its advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages Disadvantages Instant deposit without service charges No live streaming of sporting events Wide range of sporting events Not many payment methods Loyalty program Live Casino Instant technical support Live Event Summary

Screenshots of Ibeting

Ibetin's official website is its calling card. Ibetin has kept up with the times and developed a website with a stylish design and clear interface. A feature of the design is the blue color and the lack of pictures that would distract from the game. The tabs are neatly arranged so you don't have to strain to find the right category.

Video Review

The first thing to dive into the world of betting and casino games, you need to create an account and register. We have prepared for you a detailed video on the registration process. By watching it you will be able to quickly create an account and start winning.

Ibetin for Android and IOS

To improve its services, Ibetin is actively developing an app for IOS and Android users. The app will make routine activities much faster and more comfortable.

For Android

As soon as the IBetin app is available for download, you will be able to use our instructions:

Settings. You must go into your phone's settings and allow downloads from unknown sources. Visit the official Ibetin website. Navigate to the official Ibetin website with the browser of your mobile phone or use our link. Library of apps. You need to go to the "apps" section. Choose your operating system. Choose your preferred operating system and start downloading the apk file. Installing. You have downloaded the Ibetin apk file, you need to find it and run the installation. Launch the application. A shortcut will appear on your desktop, just tap on it once to launch the app.

You don't need to register or log in to your account to download the app. The app will be available for free.

For IOS

It is no secret that more and more users prefer to use IOS. A mobile app will also be released for this platform. To install it, you need to:

Free up space. You must leave at least 10% of your total memory space to download and install correctly. Visit the official Ibetin website. Go to the official website using the Safari mobile browser and go to the "Applications" section. Select the operating system. You need to select the operating system IOS, then you will be redirected to the App Store. You can use our link to save time. Download and install. You need to click on the button "GET", and then the download and installation will be done automatically. Launching the application. You just need to click on the shortcut on your desktop to launch the application.

When you log into your account through the Ibetin app, all your data will be synchronized and you won't lose your achievements and results.

Ibetin Mobile Website

If you're not good at using mobile apps, don't feel bad. You can access the site using the mobile version. All you need to do is go to the browser of your device and search for Ibetin. The mobile version differs from the PC version only in that it is made more compact. In our opinion, it is even more convenient, no need to waste time on installation and worry that your device may not support the application.

Ibetin for PC

The Ibetin app for PC will be announced along with the Android and iOS apps. You will be able to use all the same features as on the website. We think it's better to use the PC version to play online casino games. This way you can appreciate all the graphics and sounds of the games. Each game has an individual design, so you'll have something to look at.

Registration

Ibetin is careful to ensure that the rules for registering new users are followed. Only people over the age of 18 can register on the website. You can register via telephone, email, social networks, and messengers. To register and start betting at Ibetin, you must:

1 Visit the official website Go to Ibetin's official website any way you want or use our link. Registration 2 Start registering In the top right-hand corner, click " Sign Up" to get started. 3 Choosing how to register There are several registration options for all customers. Choose the one that suits you best. 4 Fill in the data Regardless of which option you choose, you will need to fill in a form with the required details. 5 Confirmation You must agree that you are an adult player and that you have read Ibetin's rules. 6 Complete your registration Verify the details you have entered and complete your registration by clicking on the " Sign up " button. Sign Up Now

If you have any questions during the registration process, you can contact our support team. They will contact you as soon as possible and solve any problems you may have.

Welcome bonus

For all new users, Ibetin offers impressive welcome bonuses for sports betting and online casino games. These are just a small part of the bonus offers from Ibetin, and you can read more in our review below.

Sports bonus

Every player who intends to bet on sports can count on a nice welcome bonus from Ibetin. You can count on +100% on your deposit, but not more than Rs 8,000. You can use the bonus immediately after depositing any events you are interested in, according to the wagering rules. To get your bonus, you need to:

Register on the official Ibetin website, and use our link to speed up the process. Verify your account information. Deposit your account by any comfortable method. Use the bonus!

It should be noted that the bonus program is only available to new players, and only once. If you already have an Ibetin account, you will not be able to take advantage of this offer.

Casino bonus

For gambling enthusiasts, Ibetin offers an interesting tiered rewards system for new players. You can get a bonus on your first four deposits. The total bonus offer is capped at Rs 120,000 + 150 FS. You will be able to win back your bonus funds according to Ibetin's rules, which you can find in the bonus section. In the table below you will find information about the rewards for each following deposit.

Deposit Minimum deposit amount Bonus in percentages Maximum gratuity in rupees Free Spins Bonus 1st deposit Rs 800 100% Rs 24,000 30 FS 2nd deposit Rs 1,200 50% Rs 28,000 35 FS 3rd deposit Rs 1,200 25% Rs 32,000 40 FS 4th deposit Rs 1,200 25% Rs 36,000 45 FS

Accumulator of the day

Ibetin has come up with an "accumulator of the day" for users. It is only suitable for sports events. Ibetin offers players accumulators of the day under "Sports" or "Live". A team of analysts selects the most likely outcomes and adds them to the "accumulators of the day". You can bet on accumulators of the day with a profit of +10%. Ibetin provides a bonus multiplier of 1.1 for each player, which increases the profit for each participant.

Login

Once you have registered on the website you need to log in to your personal account. To log in you need to:

Visit the official Ibetin website. On the homepage of the website, find the "Login" button. Enter your username and password. Press the Login button.

If you have forgotten your username and password you can log in with social networks or recover your password. The password recovery process takes only a few minutes. In order to avoid this situation, we recommend using the automatic data synchronization function.

Verification

Identity checks at Ibetin are a compulsory procedure. You will need to provide the security service with documents to prove your identity, such as your passport, driving license, utility bill, etc. If necessary, the security manager may ask for additional documents. The vetting process excludes:

Minors;

Cheaters;

Unscrupulous players;

Players engaged in professional activities;

Players with criminal convictions for money laundering;

Players who restrict themselves from gambling, etc.

The verification procedure increases the security of the Ibetin community and allows you to spend your leisure time comfortably. Once your documents have been verified, you will receive a notification and can start playing.

Deposit and Withdrawal

This section will show you the main payment methods available on the Ibetin platform for depositing and withdrawing funds. See the table below for more information.

Payment method Minimum Deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Withdrawal time Netbanking Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes UPI Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes Neteller Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes Skrill Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes Cryptocurrency Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes Visa Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes Mastercard Rs 80 Instant Rs 120 15 minutes

Cashback VIP

Ibetin has a tiered loyalty system. By increasing your level, you can count on various bonuses. One of them is cashback, which depends on the result of your bet. For losing bets, you can get a cashback of between 5% and 11%. The higher your level, the higher the cashback. When you reach the highest VIP level, you will get 0.5% cashback no matter what the result of your bets.

Official Website

As the official betting site is the business card of the Ibetin betting company, the best specialists were involved in its design. The platform uses pleasant blue color tones with a white background. It is worth noting that the site is not cluttered with unnecessary advertising banners and pictures, which allows you to focus on the game. The interface is intuitive and makes it easy to find the right section. Since Ibetin is available worldwide, you can use more than 20 different languages, including Hindi.

Ibetin Sportsbook

More than 35 different sports disciplines are available for sports betting on the Ibetin platform. You will be able to bet on international or local championships. Ibetin strives to provide its players with only fair odds in sports disciplines, which increases every player's benefit. Below we will tell you the highlights of the sports section.

Cricket

As cricket is one of the major sports in India, players can easily find the most popular championships in the world of cricket at the best odds in the sports section of the Ibetin platform. Each playing event will have a wide range of outcomes to choose from.

Kabaddi

A game that reminds players in India of their childhood. The game of kabaddi is a challenging model of spot, and you can bet on the masters of this game with Ibetin.

Football

It's no secret that football is a very popular sport all over the world. The Ibetin platform offers a wide range of different championships from all over the world. You can bet on championships such as:

English Premier League;

Spanish La Liga;

French Ligue 1;

German Bundesliga;

Champions League;

FIFA World Cup 2023, etc.

Each match provides players with real-time statistics from which they can make more accurate predictions and increase their capital.

Tennis

Tennis is a historic and very exciting sport. The Ibetin platform shows more than 500 matches of this discipline every day. You will be able to bet on tournaments such as:

ATP;

WTA;

ITF;

US Open;

Grand Slam tournaments;

Davis Cup and more.

To bet on tennis, you need to go to the sports section. Use the search bar to find the sport "Tennis" and select the championship and match you are interested in.

Horse Racing

On the Ibetin platform, players from India will be able to bet on Horses Racing. The most famous racecourses are represented here, and with detailed statistics, you will be able to analyze each horse and make accurate predictions.

Baseball

Baseball has similarities to cricket and has aroused curiosity and interest among Indian players. On the Ibetin platform, you can learn more about baseball and bet on the most popular championships such as:

MLB (USA);

NPB (Japan);

KBO League (South Korea)

Italian Baseball League and many more.

In baseball, intrigue is maintained until the very last inning, which is why high odds are often seen here.

Table Tennis

The Olympic sport of table tennis has not gone unnoticed on the Ibetin platform. With Ibetin, you can bet on the most important matches in the world of table tennis. Here you will find championships such as:

TT Elite Series;

Challenger Series;

TT Cup;

The Olympics;

Champions League;

European Cup and much more.

With a wide selection of table tennis matches, you can find lucrative outcomes and increase your capital.

Boxing

You can find all kinds of martial arts on the Ibetin platform. One of the most popular and classic martial arts is boxing. You can bet on the fights you are interested in, either live or line, depending on your preference. Matches with different weight classes are available on the platform.

UFC

This type of fighting has gained international recognition and maximum popularity thanks to its ambassador, Conor McGregor. The UFC is an extremely popular betting destination on the Ibetin platform. Gamblers love to watch fierce bouts between fighters in the octagon. You can watch current UFC fights on Ibetin.

eSports

The eSports industry has become a very popular trend in a short time and is generating interest among players in India. You can find many eSports disciplines on the Ibetin platform. In eSports, one mistake often decides a game and it can be lost, so it is often difficult to pick favorites, hence the high odds. Here you will find games such as:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

Valorant Rainbow Six;

Kings of Glory;

Call of Duty;

Rocket League;

Heroes of The Storm;

Age of Empires II and others.

Below we take a closer look at the main eSports disciplines of great interest to Ibetin users.

Dota 2

A team game played by 10 people at a time, 5 from each team. The game aims to choose an avatar and pump it up to level 30. The team that destroys the opponent's main building the fastest wins. Dota is one of the most exciting developments in eSports. The most important tournaments can boast prize pools in the millions of dollars. You can bet on the most important Dota 2 matches at the best odds with Ibetin.

League of Legend

LoL is the equivalent of the game Dota 2. The objectives of the game are identical, only the character development mechanics are different. Despite this similarity, millions of players play this fascinating game and fight in various tournaments. Ibetin analysts keep an eye on LoL and offer their customers the best betting conditions in the Indian market.

CS:GO

One of the oldest games on the eSports scene. The game is the sequel to the iconic CS 1.6 game and is a profound update. The graphics have changed, but not the mechanics of the game. It is still divided into two teams - terrorists and special forces. The team that wins the most rounds wins. Despite the professionalism of the players, there is often a luck factor, so there is often no clear favorite. With Ibetin, you can bet on such an iconic game as CS:GO and all the championships held in the game.

StarCraft 2

StarCraft 2 fans will find the opportunity to bet on the following tournaments and championships on Ibetin:

World Team League;

ESL Open;

DH SC2 Masters;

Sunrise Cup;

OlimoLeague Invitational;

StarCraft II Global League Season;

TeamLiquid Start League 9 and many more.

Virtual Sports

On the Ibetin platform, you can bet on virtual sports. These games use artificial intelligence, which uses random generation of results and makes the game fair. You can also bet against other players or watch other players struggle. You will be able to play games such as:

Football penalty Duel;

Horse Streak;

Greyhound;

Instant Velodrome;

Virtual Tennis;

Instant Speedway and more.

Popular Betting Options at Ibetin

Ibetin offers many betting options to help every player in India place a profitable bet. Read more about each of the betting options available below.

Live Betting

With Live Betting, you can bet directly on an event that has already started. You can bet on events being watched at the stadium or simply to support your team. This type of betting uses dynamic odds that change according to the events in the game.

Line (Prematch)

This betting option allows players to bet in advance before the game event starts. The line betting option allows you to place a bet and get on with your work. As soon as the bet is executed, you will be notified of the result.

Types of Bets

The Ibetin platform offers different types of bets, allowing players from India to choose advantageous terms. Each type of betting differs in terms of risk and winnings. Read more about the main types of betting on Ibetin below.

Single

A single bet involves selecting one outcome multiplied by the odds assigned to that outcome. This type of bet is usually the least risky.

Accumulator Bet

A bet consists of several outcomes of unrelated events. To calculate the bet, the total odds of the outcomes are multiplied by each other and by the player's bet. If one of the outcomes loses, the bet loses and the player does not get any money back.

System Bet

A system bet is similar to an accumulator bet. The system of how the winnings are calculated is the same. The difference is that you can adjust the number of events you lose. Then if one event from your accumulated bet loses, you can still expect to win.

Betting on a Chain

This type of betting involves the consecutive calculation of single bets on unrelated events. The player selects the order in which the bet is settled and then the winnings of the bet are transferred to the bet on the next event. Thus, you increase each subsequent betting amount.

Advancebet

Ibetin offers its players advanced bets based on uncalculated bets. This type of betting allows players to receive funds from the company for a bet of interest at any given time.

Promo Code Betting

As part of its promotional campaign, Ibetin offers promotional sports betting codes to players. Each player is randomly given a promo code by email or text message. Each promo code has its wagering conditions, which you can read about.

Multibet

This type of betting allows you to combine several different types of bets. For example, you will be able to combine accumulator and single bets. These bets add up to a bonus multiplier which increases your winnings.

Conditional Bet

A conditional bet is a combination of bets (single and accumulator) on unrelated outcomes. The bettor may, at his discretion, determine the order of the outcomes of a conditional bet. All outcomes shall be calculated in the order indicated on the betting form. The bettor may, at his discretion, determine the stake for each outcome.

Anti-Accumulator Bet

This type of bet is the opposite of an accumulator bet. The player in this type of bet wins if the outcome of the bet loses. A bet must include two or more outcomes of unrelated events.

Lucky bet

This is the combination of a single bet and all related cumulative bets. A single outcome must be correctly predicted to receive the payout.

How to Place a Bet?

To place a bet on the Ibetin platform, follow our step-by-step guide that will help you understand and save time:

Visit the official website. To start playing, you need to go to IBetin's official website or use our link. Create an account. You will need to create an account or log in to an existing account to play. Verify your identity. You need to verify your account to get access to all the features of the Ibetin service. Fund your account. You need to fund your account with any of the following convenient payment methods. Choose a discipline. You need to go to the sports section and use the search box to select the sport and match you are interested in. Select a betting type. Having added the desired outcome to the list of bets you can adjust it and choose the most suitable and favorable conditions. Confirm bet. Check the odds and enter the amount of money you wish to bet and then confirm the bet.

Once you have placed a bet, you do not need to follow the game. As soon as your bet is in play, you will be notified.

Betting Odds

Despite Ibetin's young age, they are keen to compete in every way possible. We can therefore compare the odds offered on various sporting events and conclude that the margins on popular sports such as football and cricket are kept in the 3-4% range, which is quite competitive. You can check the above information by going to Ibetin's official website or using our link for an instant link to the company's website.

Ibetin Live Streaming

Ibetin is working hard to add live streaming of game events as soon as possible. You will be able to watch your favorite matches in real-time. By using HD-enabled cameras, you will be able to enjoy your team's games. At the moment, Ibenetin does not have this option. The players will be notified as soon as this feature becomes available.

Ibetin Casino

Fans of online casinos will find a wide range of games from the best providers in the gaming industry on Ibetin. Here you can play classic card games as well as a variety of table games. Every player who starts playing at Ibetin online casino can count on the following benefits:

A welcome bonus of up to INR 120,000+150 FS;

Wide selection of unique games;

Top providers;

Generous jackpots;

Instant payouts etc.

Popular Ibetin Games

If you are new to online casinos, Ibetin offers a handy popular games filter, especially for such players. Using the settings of this filter, you will be able to choose games from the most popular ones among players. It is worth noting that you can also choose games from certain providers.

Slots

In the Ibetin online casino section, you can find popular slots such as:

Juice Fruits;

Book of Demi Gods II;

JewelMania;

Robocon;

Piggy Gangster;

Mines of Glory and many others.

Poker

Ibetin offers its players a variety of online poker tables using artificial intelligence. You can take part in games such as:

High Hand Holdem Poker;

Intermediate Poker;

Hold'em Poker;

Russian poker.

Baccarat

At Ibetin you can only play baccarat with a live dealer. The range and variety of dealers are quite large. You'll be able to choose the most beautiful girl to lead your game. Here you will find baccarat tables from the following providers: Ezugi; Vivo Gaming; GamePlay; Asia Gaming and others.

Blackjack

Both live dealers and artificial intelligence will be available for you to play blackjack. On Ibetin you will find games such as:

Blackjack 7;

VIP Blackjack Salon Prive;

Turkish Blackjack;

Black Russian Blackjack;

Rumba Blackjack and many more.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a game where having fun and having an unforgettable experience is paramount. Your luck is very important here, but if it is on your side, big prizes await you. Ibetin offers the following games on its platform:

Classic Roulette;

Venetian Roulette;

Automatic Roulette;

Galaxy Roulette;

French Roulette;

Russian Roulette and more.

Jackpot Games

This section attracts a large number of players because Ibetin offers jackpots that multiply every hour. Every player has an equal chance of winning the jackpot. The more you play, the better your chances of winning the top prize. You will be able to test your luck in games such as:

Crash;

Crystal;

Lucky Wheel;

Fruit Blast;

Higher vs Lower;

Lucky Slot and many more.

Lotteries

Lottery fans will be able to enjoy these popular games. The game will use artificial intelligence, which will provide you with a randomly generated result. Each game is independently audited to ensure fair play. You will be able to play games such as:

X-Keno;

Scratch Lotto;

Russian Lotto.

Bingo

You can also enjoy playing Bingo on Ibetin. This category of games has long since lost its relevance, but many players play these games regularly. The most popular games on the platform are Rasta Bingo; E-Bingo.

Results and statistics

Although Ibetin does not offer live streaming of the games, you can still check out the statistics and results in detail. Each game event will be accompanied by detailed information about previous encounters as well as in-game statistics. This data will allow players to make more accurate predictions. This service is free and available to all players from India. By learning how to use the data provided in the statistics, you will increase your chances of increasing your capital.

Support

Despite Ibetin's fairly straightforward interface, players may have questions of all kinds. Especially for such cases, there is 24-hour online user support. It is worth noting that Ibetin offers a wide range of options for communication, such as:

Customer care number;

FAQ;

Email;

Live chat.

Each of these methods allows you to find answers to your questions as quickly as possible. Live chat is usually the most popular way of communication. Here you can get an answer to your question without long thinking in 15 minutes. Remember, whichever way you contact the support team, always be polite and tactful.

SportsCafe Verdict

Before writing this review, our Sportscafe team conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Ibetin platform. As a result of the checks, the following conclusions can be drawn. Ibetin is suitable for online sports betting and online casino gaming in India. Moreover, all the services offered by Ibetin are completely legal and do not violate the laws of India. To conclude the whole review, we are ready to give Ibetin betting house our personal and highest Sportscafe seal of approval.

The Most Common Questions about the Ibetin

If you still have questions after reading Ibetin's review, you can leave your question in the comments. We will try to answer all of our readers' questions as quickly as possible. Right now, you can see a list of the most popular questions that we have answered clearly.

Is Ibetin Legal in India?

Yes! Ibetin does not break any laws in India and provides completely legal online services. Ibetin has Curacao gaming license #8048/JAZ2021-142.

Is Ibetin Safe for Betting in India?

Every new Ibetin customer is thoroughly checked by the security team during verification. So as long as you don't share your account details with third parties, you don't have to worry about your security.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get My Bonus?

No! The welcome bonus is only available to one player and only once. IBetin rules do not allow you to create a second account to get the bonus again.