J9 — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

J9 App: 2.7 ★★★★★ Registration J9 The bookmaker company J9 provides services for sports betting and online casino gambling. Not only can every player find a variety of sports betting options here (LIVE, LINE and others), but also the J9 mobile app and many payment systems for withdrawals or deposits. Also available to all new players is a welcome bonus of 100% and up to 3,000 INR on their first deposit. Welcome bonus 100% up to 3,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join J9

J9 Overview J9 began its history in the world of online entertainment in 2013. J9 already has enough experience to provide quality service. In our review of j9, we will talk about the main features and functions for Indian players. The company attracts a modern approach to betting and gambling. J9 accepts many modern payment methods in rupees. J9's book gives you the opportunity to bet on a huge number of sports disciplines as well as IPL. You can also get a large number of bonuses here, which are available to all new as well as experienced players. In addition to depositing in cryptocurrency, the site also supports payments by traditional methods such as e-wallets, credit cards, or bank transfers. You can make money transactions in Rupees and Chinese Renminbi only, or via Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. Quick Facts About J9 Game types Sports betting: Tennis; Basketball; Volleyball; Cricket; Golf and so on. eSports betting: Dota2; Counter-Strike; League of Legends; StarCraft; Overwatch and so on. Virtual Sports: eBaseball; eTennis; eFighting and more. Live Dealers: Boom City; MegaWheel; Blackjack; Roulette and so on. Casinos: Slots; Bons Mine; Book of Bons; Tropical Tiki; Cash Truck and so on. Table games: Poker; Teen Patti; Dream Catcher; Baccarat; and so on. Founder Westward Way Tech N.V. Founded Year 2013 Headquarters Abraham de Veerstraat 9, Curacao. License Curacao Gaming Service Provider № 365/JAZ Welcome bonus +100% up to INR 3,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, GT Pay, Ttpay, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) Hindi language Yes J9 Score For those who want to play in India, J9 offers a wide range of services. In the table below we will look at all the main features of the platform, as well as some disadvantages. It is worth noting that the disadvantages seem quite insignificant compared to the strengths. Advantages Disadvantages Hindi Support Complicated conditions for wagering bonuses Rupee support for payment methods Live mode betting Impressive bonuses Wide betting line and great odds Detailed match statistics for each sport Screenshots of J9 The interface of the j9 betting site is designed in pleasant dark blue tones, with golden elements. At the top of the site is a convenient navigation bar between sections. At the bottom of the site, you can find all the necessary information about licenses, as well as contacts for communication with the support service. Video Review To start playing for real money, you need to create an account on the J9 website. To facilitate your registration process, we have prepared a short video with detailed step-by-step instructions.

J9 for Android and iOS Especially for the convenience of its players, J9 has developed a reliable mobile app that works great on Android and iOS. The J9 app has all categories of games, from sports betting and cyber sports to slots and live casino games. The functionality of the app is no different from the full J9 website. Moreover, the app is a trustworthy sports betting tool, and its speed is much faster than an official website. In addition, all the promotions you'll see on the website apply to the mobile version as well. For Android You can use all of J9's features on your device. In order to download an app to your Android phone or tablet, you need to follow these steps: Allow apps from third-party sources. To do this, go to the settings of your device and find the function that allows downloading applications from third-party sources. Go to the J9 website. Use any browser that is convenient for you and go to the official website of the company. Go to the page with the mobile application. At the bottom of the page, you'll find a button "Download APP". Select the operating system. You will be given a choice, choose the operating system Android and then scan the QR code that will appear on the screen. Installing. The Apk file J9 will be downloaded to your device. After that, you will need to find it on your device and perform the installation of the application. After installing the application you will be able to find it on the desktop of your device, you will only need to click on its icon and go through the j9 registration process to get all the features of the J9 online casino on your device. For iOS Users of iOS devices can also download and install the multi-functional J9 mobile app. And it's just as easy as on Android. You need to do the following steps: Go to the J9 website. Use any browser you like and go to the official website of the company. Go to the page with the mobile application. At the bottom of the page, you will find the "Download APP" button. Select the operating system. You will be given a choice, choose the IOS operating system and then scan the QR code that appears on the screen. Complete the download. The app will be automatically installed on your device and all you have to do is open it. Once downloaded, it will appear on your device's desktop. Start using it now and get unlimited access to all of J9's online services.

J9 Mobile Website All users can also use all the features of J9 through the mobile version of the site. Since the site is designed with high optimization capabilities, the mobile version will work perfectly on all screen resolutions. Since the mobile site has the same functionality as the full version, you will have access to the following services: Account replenishment;

You can bet on sports;

You can play at the online casino;

Withdrawal of funds;

Keep in touch with J9's customer support team. When you use the mobile version of the J9 site, you will have the same mobility as the app users. The only inconvenience you may have when using it is the need for a constant internet connection.

J9 for PC And here is another good option for comfortable betting - the PC version of the J9 website. It's really easy to use because all the important aspects are on the main page and are loaded in a second. You will be able to find sports betting, J9 online casino, various tournaments, Payouts, Promotions, and much more. You won't need to install anything, just go to J9's official website.

Registration One of the most important steps is the j9 sign-up process. This procedure should be completed by every player without exception. It is very easy to do if you follow our step-by-step instructions: 1 Open J9 Open the official J9 website through any device, or use the mobile app. Go to Website 2 Click the "Register" button If you're on the site, click on the register button in the top corner. 3 Provide the information you need When registering for J9, you must provide your email, password, first name, and last name. The default currency is Rupees. 4 Complete the registration When you have filled out all of this information, all you have to do is agree to the J9 Terms and Conditions and be 18 years old. Then click on the "Register" button. Sign Up Now Hooray, you now have a gaming account on the J9 platform! You can make deposits and j9 bets or play online casino games.

Welcome Bonus Starting to talk about bonuses and promotions, it's safe to say that J9 has a huge number of bonuses that are available to both new and experienced players. But the most basic and the first one that every player gets is the welcome j9 bonus. He is equal to +100% up to INR 3,000. Also, in addition to it in J9 there is a huge number of other bonus offers. Deposit Bonuses This is the most important bonus you will receive, which is the J9 Welcome Bonus. The first deposit bonus is 100% up to INR 3,000. To withdraw it, you need to meet the wagering conditions - which means you need to earn an amount equal to x35 of the bonus and deposit amount. 2ad Deposit Bonus You can also get a bonus on your second deposit, it is 10% up to 75,000 INR. The j9 bonus terms and conditions describe the conditions for this bonus. You need to win an amount equal to x10 amount of bonus and deposit. After completing the conditions, you will be able to make a j9 withdrawal. Referral Free Bonus You can also participate in a referral program, which means that when you invite your friends you will receive real money. The amount of encouragement is formed on the percentage of the invited friend's deposit. The more people you invite, the higher your benefit is.

Login You can now use your J9 account, but you will need to log in. To do this, you will have to log in to the website. You will need to do a simple task, and this is what you will have to do: Open J9. First of all, visit the bookmaker's office through the website for PC or mobile version. Click on "Login". On this page, you will be able to see the button, which is located in the top right corner of the main page. Enter the required information. When logging in, you must enter the username and password you chose when you registered your account. Logging in is complete. Once you have entered this information in the "Login" field, simply click on the appropriate button. You can save your login password, this will help you login in with one click. However, you don't have to worry about losing your password, as you will be able to click the "Forgot Password" button and J9 Support will kindly help you.

Verification When registering with J9 Bookmaker, the verification process performs two functions: it helps you withdraw your winnings and increases the security of your account. We recommend that you go through the verification process as soon as you register your gaming account. To do this in the shortest time possible, please follow these steps: Go to the J9 website. You need to go to J9's official website or use the mobile app. Use your account. Click on the "Login" button to the right of the home page. Go to the Security Center. It is located in the main menu. Enter the necessary information. You will need to enter your full name, and date of birth and use the verification codes that the casino will send you via email and phone. No special identity documents are required for verification. Once the verification is complete, you will have access to a J9 withdrawal once the verification is complete. This usually doesn't take long.

J9 Video Review To start playing for real money, you need to create an account on the J9 website. To facilitate your registration process, we have prepared a short video with detailed step-by-step instructions.

Deposit / Withdrawal If you want to make a deposit or withdrawal, we can tell you that J9 provides excellent payment terms for Indian players. There are many ways to make deposits and withdrawals nowadays. And the main feature is that J9 is focused on blockchain payments: Bank Transfer;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

Amazon Pay;

GT Pay;

Ttpay;

USDT Deposit;

ETH Deposit;

BTC Deposit. These payment methods guarantee fast and secure deposits as well as withdrawals. If you have any questions like "how to deposit" or "how to withdraw from j9", you can always ask for help from the round-the-clock support team.

Cashback (VIP) J9 also has a VIP program. It includes 9 levels. Starting at the middle, "Bronze" level, players can advance to "Black Diamond," which is the highest level. Higher levels are achieved by actively playing and collecting the required number of JB tokens. Depending on their status, players can receive anything from cash prizes and special invitations to personalized gifts for future purchases at J9 Casino.

Official Website All J9 products are completely safe and legal throughout India. J9 does everything possible to maximize player comfort, and here are the benefits you can find here: Curacao Gaming Service Provider License No. 365/JAZ;

J9 only works with the most trusted and secure software providers;

SSL encryption ensures the security of your funds and data.

J9 Sportsbook In J9 there is a huge variety of sports disciplines in the sportsbook on which you can bet, this list is replenished regularly. Using it, every Indian player can find all the most popular sports disciplines available for betting. J9 also has an excellent navigation system that allows you to find the event you want in just a couple of seconds. Cricket The most popular sport in India for a long time is cricket. You can bet on it in J9 and choose from a huge number of tournaments, for example: Indian Premier League;

Twenty20;

Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. Football It is clear that football is one of the most popular sports in the world. Therefore, it is obvious that there are bets on this sport in J9. Here you can find tournaments and leagues available for betting. For example: World Cup 2023;

English Premier League;

UEFA;

Champions League. Tennis Tennis matches are very popular bets, all because matches do not take much time and they are interesting to watch. J9 knows about it, so the bookmaker provides the following leagues for betting: Wimbledon;

Boss Open;

ATP Open;

Cinch Championship;

Nordea Open;

Citi Open and others. Table Tennis Table tennis events and tournaments are also available for betting for Indian players on J9. Here you will find the most popular tournaments and leagues such as: ITTF;

Europe Cup;

World Tour Grand Finals;

World Championships and more. Boxing Every boxing fan will be able to j9 bet on the most interesting event in J9. The sportsbook constantly updates the list of matches and every significant fight will not go unnoticed by the bookmaker. You will find all the matches of the following fighters: Luis Ortiz;

Oleksandr Usyk;

Anthony Joshua;

Mikaela Mayer;

Savannah Marshall, etc. MMA Bets on elite MMA fights can be placed at any time on the J9 website. At the moment the company announces new events, so you can safely prepare for them and explore the betting markets.

eSports In addition to classic sports, a huge number of cybersports disciplines are available on the site. J9 gives its Indian players the opportunity to bet on cybersports, and more specifically on all the most intriguing and interesting events around the world. There are many cybersports disciplines available, such as: CS:GO;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Rainbow Six;

StarCraft 2. Dota 2 Today, Dota 2 is the most popular game and eSports discipline in the world. It has millions of fans, and tournaments are held regularly and on a huge scale. In J9 you can bet on many tournaments, for example: Thunderpick Bitcoin Series;

PGL Arlington Major;

ESL;

PGL and others. LOL Just like Dota 2, League of Legends is very popular all over the world and has many tournaments that take place all year round. J9 offers its Indian players the following: Elite Series 2023;

LCS Summer;

Hitpoint Masters. CS:GO Compared to other disciplines of eSports, CS:GO requires more than just skill and tactical thinking, and stamina. You can bet on the following leagues: Gamers Club Liga Series A;

WePlay Academy League;

FRAG. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 has been a cult game almost since its release. Blizzard managed to create a video game that became so popular that it managed to unite millions of fans of cyber sports betting. You can bet on all popular StarCraft 2 tournaments in J9 both on the official website and through the mobile app.

Virtual Sports J9 offers a wide range of services and is constantly improving them. You can bet on virtual sports disciplines. You will have access to the same betting option as for real sporting events. The difference will be that the odds in virtual sports will be bigger, as this sport is more unpredictable. You have the opportunity to bet on sports such as: eBaseball;

eTennis;

eFighting;

eCricet;

FIFA. The advantages of virtual sports are that here the odds are higher and the matches last a lot less.

Popular Betting Options at J9 You can find plenty of betting options on the J9 website, whether you use the official website or the J9 mobile app. You can also read more about the available options below: Live Betting J9 offers its customers the opportunity to place bets not only in line mode but also in live mode. This means that every client can bet on live broadcasts already in progress. Line (Prematch) With J9, players can place line bets with large odds and multiple betting markets. Every sport available in J9 allows you to bet in this format. This means that you bet in advance on an event that has not yet taken place.

Types of Bets In the J9 sportsbook, you can find a huge selection of betting options. We have already described the available methods in detail and you can read more about each of the betting options available in J9. Single In J9, the most common bets are single bets. And this is also very convenient - you can only select one market. With line betting and live betting, you can place single bets on all sports disciplines. Combo A combo is a bet that includes several bets with different outcomes and odds. Every Indian player can play on Line bets and make combo bets in Live mode at the same time. System (Express) This is also available in J9 for sports betting and consists of a combination of several express bets.

How to Place a Bet? Betting in J9 is very simple and does not take much time. Below we've put together step-by-step instructions so that you can place your first bet without any problems: Register. On the main page, go through the registration process, it only takes a couple of seconds. Deposit money. Open the "Cashier" section and make a deposit to your account. Open the sportsbook. Go to the sportsbook page and select your preferred sport. Select an event. Find a specific event in the offered list. Place a bet. Choose a betting market and enter the amount of your bet in the special window. After confirming the action. After short processing, your bet will be considered valid. You will only have to wait until the end of the event and collect your winnings.

Betting Odds The odds that J9 offers for sports and casino betting are worthy of attention. Each of them gives you the opportunity to win large sums of money with just one bet. Moreover, you can increase the odds by choosing one of the markets offered for betting.

J9 Casino At the online casino J9, you can find an abundance of slots, lotteries, and various table games. Also here you can find several variants of the popular game Baccarat, and even baccarat on the blockchain. There are a huge number of games in the LIVE casino, such as Dragon Tiger, Three Face, and Bull Bull. Here you will also find Blackjack.

Popular J9 Games As mentioned in the j9 casino review there are a huge number of gambling games and slots in online casinos. Moreover, the company is constantly improving and expanding its range. Now in the casino section J9 presents the following gambling games: Slots;

Live Casino;

Table Games;

Bingo;

Drops & Wins. Slots The most popular trend in casinos around the world is slots. Nowadays there are many different slot games. They require the player to get a combination of symbols in order to win. This is a high risk, but a very high reward. Poker Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world, where you not only need to know many combinations and be very careful to get big money. At J9 you can play poker analogues, of which there are several kinds. Baccarat All baccarat fans will be pleasantly surprised by the variety of baccarat games that are presented in J9. This is more than a few varieties of baccarat games, among which even a blockchain version. Blackjack Like poker, blackjack is a very popular card game with a long history. In J9 you can find this game and play with real dealers, which will give your game more emotion.

Lotteries In addition to a huge number of sports and gambling disciplines, at J9 you can find exactly lottery games and promotions. You will be able to choose from several lotteries: GT Lotto;

TC Lottory. Lotteries are very simple to understand. If you have any questions, you can ask a support agent for help.

Results and Statistics The good news for every player is that both on the website and the mobile app you can find a section with statistics. Open it and look at all the available sports disciplines, as well as be able to see all the tournaments, leagues, and matches that took place in J9 and see the analysis of the current form of the teams.

Support If you have any difficulties, you can always ask for help from 24-hour customer support. There are several ways to contact support, as detailed in the table below: Method of communication How to contact Online Chat 24/7 available on the website or app E-mail india@j9.com j9 customer care number +63 956 654 8952

SportsCafe Verdict In conclusion, let's say that J9 online casino is constantly developing and improving, making it boast new features that keep coming up. After launching in 2013, it is probably one of the most popular and best crypto casino sites in Asia. There are a huge number of bonuses and promotional offers here. And also pleasantly surprising is the wide choice of payment systems. The final say, this is the most modern and progressive online casino site with a huge selection of games for every player. And the bonuses will help you increase your winnings even with the smallest wager. It is thanks to all the bookmaker's options that it was given such a high rating and the title of Sportscafe. This is a very high award and it guarantees the reliability and safety of the bookmaker for every user.