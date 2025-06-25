SBOTOP — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

SBOTOP Overview

SBOTOP was founded in 2004, and it has become a very solid betting site for Indian bettors. It offers over 1,000 sports events every single day, and you can place bets on your favorite events such as the cricket Indian Premier League. It operates under two betting and gambling licenses, accepts many payment systems that are widely used in India such as PayTm, PhonePe, UPI, and Bitcoin, and there are plenty of bonuses and promotions to pick from, as well. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about SBOTOP

If you'd like to find out more information about SBOTOP, have a look at the table below which contains the most basic information about the betting platform.

Game types Sports, Live Sports, Casino, Live Casino, Keno Year of foundation 2004, founded by Celton Manx Limited Headquarters Celton House, Isle of Man Business Park, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 2QZ, British Isles Gambling and betting license The Isle of Man license; PAGCOR license – license number 1869 Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 Rs. for sports; 100% up to 5,000 Rs. for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods PayTm, PhonePe, EcoPayz, UPI, Bitcoin, etc Hindi language Yes

SBOTOP Score

For Indian players, SBOTOP offers a number of advantages, but it also has certain disadvantages. The benefits of the betting site are outlined in the table below.

Advantages Disadvantages Over 1,000 sports events every day No mobile app for Android or iOS available yet Accepts Bitcoin Trusted by Indian bettors since 2004 100% up to 8,000 and 5,000 Rs. bonuses Hindi language support

Screenshots of SBOTOP

SBOTOP has a color scheme of different shades of blue and white, along with a bit of yellow. If you would like to have a look at the design of the betting platform, have a look at the screenshots we have attached down below!

Video Review

We at Sportscafe have created a little video to showcase the website and guide users through the SBOTOP registration procedure. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

SBOTOP for Android and iOS

Unfortunately, SBOTOP does not have a mobile app available for Android or iOS devices that you can download. Both of them are still in development, and everybody will be notified about it when the mobile app does finally come out. However, you can opt for using the mobile website version in the meantime – you can do that by going to the website using your mobile browser.

For Android

There isn't an SBOTOP Android app you can download right now, as already mentioned. Since it is still being developed, it won't be available yet, but all users will be informed when it is. Android users may still access the functional mobile website version, which offers the same user experience as the app. When it eventually becomes available, you may download it by following the steps below:

Go to the website. Using our link, visit the SBOTOP official website; Find the mobile app area. On the website, there should be an icon for a mobile device. Click it to move on to the following step; Download the app. Click on the Android icon to begin downloading an apk file. If it doesn’t work, then you should go into your device’s settings, allow it to download files from third-party sources, and try again; Install the app. Click on the apk file, and then click on the installation button, and wait for the app to be installed; Congratulations on downloading and installing the SBOTOP mobile app for Android!

For iOS

Currently, there isn't an SBOTOP iOS app available for download. It won't be accessible since it's currently being created, but all users will be notified when it is. The working mobile website version, which has the same user experience as the app, is still available to iOS users. However, whenever it is ultimately made available, you may download it by doing as follows:

Go to the website. Go to the official website of SBOTOP using our link; Find the mobile app section. You should see a mobile device icon on the page. Click on it, and proceed to the next step; Download and install the app. Click on the iOS download icon, and you should be redirected to the SBOTOP Apple App Store page. Click on the download button to install the app; Great job, you’ve successfully downloaded and installed the SBOTOP mobile app for iOS!

SBOTOP Mobile Website

You won't lose out on any bonuses or benefits if you decide to use the SBOTOP mobile website rather than the Android app or the PC version. It is a fantastic replacement for people who would prefer not to download the SBOTOP program. Because the user experience is optimized for mobile devices, quickly navigating to where you're going is simple.

SBOTOP for PC

SBOTOP may be used on a PC by going to the official website. It operates fairly well and has all the features and functionality of earlier versions. You won't have any problems utilizing it because of its excellent usability. You may select Hindi as the language of the website if you wish to. Also, SBOTOP does not have a dedicated application for PC, so the way to access the betting platform would be by going to the site in a browser.

Registration

In order to successfully sign up a new account at SBOTOP, follow the steps outlined down below:

1 Go to the website Visit the official SBOTOP site using our link. Go to Website 2 Find the sign-up button In the top-right corner of the screen, you should see a yellow button that says “Join Now”. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. 3 Type in account information Pick your country of residence and currency. Then, come up with a login name and a password. After that, click on “Next”. 4 Enter personal details Fill in your first and last names, and select your date of birth. Then, type in your email address, and your phone number. After that, type in a promo code if you have one, and tick the box to accept the Terms and Conditions of the betting platform. And lastly, click on “Register Account”. 5 You created an account Congratulations for successfully creating an account at the betting platform SBOTOP! Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus

SBOTOP offers its newly registered users a welcome bonus of 100% up to 8,000 Rs. for sports betting, and a 100% up to 5,000 Rs. bonus for casino gamblers. If you would like to know more about the bonuses and promotions of SBOTOP, have a look down below!

Sports Bonus

SBOTOP features a 100% up to 8,000 bonus on sports betting options for newly signed up bettors at the betting site. The most important bonus rules include:

Make a first deposit, and SBOTOP will credit you a 100% deposit bonus for sports wagering, up to 8,000 Rs.;

After making your initial deposit, the bonus will be promptly added to your account;

Before any withdrawals are allowed, the Bonus Amount and the Deposit Amount used to create the Bonus must be rolled over 15 times;

Only wagers with odds of 1.50 or higher on European markets and 0.50 or higher on Asian markets are accepted;

The rollover requirement won't be affected by cash out;

The rollover requirement will not be applied to bets that are canceled, declared void, or drawn.

Casino Bonus

SBOTOP has a 100% match bonus of up to 5,000 Rs. for casino gambling. The bonus rules are listed down below:

When you make your first deposit, SBOTOP will give you a 100% deposit bonus up to 5,000 Rs. to use at the casino;

After making your initial deposit, the Bonus will be promptly added to your account;

Before a withdrawal is allowed, the Bonus Amount and the Deposit Amount used to create the Bonus must be rolled over 30 times;

A one-time rollover may be applied to the Deposit amount not utilized for the offer.

Login

The steps to get into your SBOTOP account are listed below. Just follow the instructions here:

Visit the website. Clicking on our link will take you to the official SBOTOP website; Locate the login button. You should be able to see the "Log in" button to the left of the "Sign up" button. Press the button to go on to the next phase; Log in using your login credentials. Click the button to log into your account, then enter your login information; Fantastic, you've now logged in to your SBOTOP account!

Verification

You must finish the account identification verification process before you may withdraw any money from your SBOTOP account. It is safe to do this because many betting and gaming websites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the pertinent personal information. You will be required to present proof of identity and residency, which may include any of the following:

A driver’s license;

A passport;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at SBOTOP.

SBOTOP Video Review

We at Sportscafe have created a little video to showcase the website and guide users through the SBOTOP registration procedure. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

Deposit / Withdrawal

SBOTOP has a lot of deposit and withdrawal methods that are accepted and are commonly used in India. The minimum deposit amount is of 100 Rs. with UPI, but mostly it is 500 Rs. In the list down below, you can see the most commonly used payment options:

The minimum withdrawal amount is 500 Rs., and the withdrawal processing time takes anywhere from 15 minutes up to 5 business days.

Official Website

The official SBOTOP website is acknowledged as reliable and trustworthy by the betting and gambling licenses of the Isle of Man and PAGCOR, making it completely trustworthy and secure to use. Using SSL technology, all money transactions are also encrypted. The following is a quick description of this security:

SBOTOP is trusted by many players from India since 2004;

It uses SSL encryption;

The Isle of Man and PAGCOR betting and gambling licenses ensure the legitimacy of the website.

SBOTOP Sportsbook

The sportsbook at SBOTOP offers access to more than 1,000 sports events each day. Sports that are popular in India include cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many others. All things considered, you may always place a wager on contests and events. You may read more about them, for instance, in the list below!

Cricket

Cricket is the game that players from India like playing the most at SBOTOP. For people who enjoy betting on cricket, we offer several contests, such as the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered:

Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others

Kabaddi

On SBOTOP, a top kabaddi betting site, you can wager on on a variety of events using a variety of different bet kinds on the well-known sport of Kabaddi. You may wager on the upcoming events at SBOTOP:

Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events.

Football

Football is the most popular sport to gamble on, and SBOTOP provides a ton of daily events centered on the sport. The following are a some of SBOTOP's most well-known football tournaments:

European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Tennis

Tennis is one of the most popular sports for betting on daily events with a variety of betting options. You can choose from the tennis events listed below:

ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is a popular pastime at SBOTOP. Indian gamers frequently use the betting site's virtual sports feature. At SBOTOP, you may place a wager on any of the following horse racing events:

Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others.

Baseball

Customers of SBOTOP from India can wager on baseball in addition to other sports. You may place bets on regional and international events like:

Chinese Taipei;

Federation Cup;

USA MLB and others.

Table Tennis

There is a sizable table tennis fan following on each and every sports betting service, including SBOTOP. You may now wager on the events listed below on the betting platform if you're willing to take part:

Czech Republic Pro League;

ITTF;

Table Tennis World Cup;

Championship Turkey and many others.

Boxing

In India, boxing is a popular sport. The precise forthcoming matches are indicated on SBOTOP, and if you'd like, you may watch them live. You might be able to make a more accurate prediction of the result by looking at each boxer's statistics under the "Results" page, which displays all of their past victories, defeats, and other information. At SBOTOP, you may place bets on a range of sporting events, such as:

Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others.

UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a different popular sport at SBOTOP (UFC). SBOTOP offers a variety of UFC events each day on which you may wager in a variety of ways. Although there are several potential supported activities in this area, they may be divided into two groups:

UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports

To put it simply, esports are merely professional video game competitions. These incredibly popular games are available for betting on SBOTOP. You may, for instance, wager on the following:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others.

Dota 2

One of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games is Dota 2. SBOTOP hosts the following contests and tournaments, including these events:

Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events.

LOL

League of Legends, a MOBA video game, provides a selection of online play options and gaming contests. See the list below for a complete list of them:

League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and others.

CS:GO

The eSports category of SBOTOP includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, one of the most well-known video games. The list of upcoming events may be found by glancing below:

CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others.

StarCraft 2

The well-known strategy game StarCraft 2 offers a huge selection of online contests and tournaments that you may gamble on. If you're interested in the present, take into account the following events:

Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports are played as a fast game on a computer with software without any real people present. The two most popular virtual sports are virtual cricket and virtual horse racing because you may bet on an event and instantly know whether you won or lost. You may bet on the following virtual sports at SBOTOP:

Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Popular Betting Options at SBOTOP

Customers may more easily enjoy their time at SBOTOP when they wager on sports and play casino games thanks to the betting options outlined below. Visit the list of features below for further details on each feature.

Live Betting

Placing your bets in the live sports section is the ideal choice if you want to keep up with the action and don't want to wait around for game results. Depending on the game's scenario, you can wager on a number of logical solutions.

Multi Live

The ability to view many games at once and put bets on them distinguishes the multi-live option from live betting. If you would like to really maximize your potential winnings, the multi-live betting option is quite a good choice, as long as you predict the outcomes correctly.

Live Previews

The live previews option is only accessible for upcoming live events, much as a pre-match wager. It is quite similar to placing a bet in advance on upcoming events, which is a very useful tool that is frequently employed.

Line (Prematch)

The total amount of bets that SBOTOP will accept on a particular athletic event is known as a line. It could be an easy or a challenging line. The most significant outcomes, including the final score, totals, and handicaps, are included in the first section.

Totalizator

For sports betting, there is a totalizer choice that SBOTOP has. You'll receive a prize if you correctly predict at least 9 out of the results of the 15 events. There are several sizes and types of sweepstakes. For instance, if you wager on the exact score, the amount you receive is based on how well you predicted the result.

Types of Bets

To help you enhance your winnings when betting on different sporting events of your choice, SBOTOP offers a selection of bet kinds. The list below, for instance, includes some of the most well-liked.

Single

A gamble with a single result is called a single bet. The return on a single wager is calculated by multiplying the investment by the selection's odds.

Accumulator

An accumulator bet is a gamble that consists of several choices on unrelated events. By dividing the bet by the appropriate odds for each pick, you may calculate the return on an accumulator. If even one of the legs breaks, the entire investment is useless.

System (Express)

A system bet is made up of several accumulators on a set number of outcomes, each of which has a stake of the same amount. A system can have a maximum of 20 outcomes and up to 184756 accumulators.

How to Place a Bet?

If you are already logged in, the following instructions will help you successfully place a sports bet at SBOTOP:

Make a deposit. Select a deposit method and enter all necessary transaction details in your account's deposit section. The money should then start to show up in your account immediately after that; Choose a sports event. Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Just pick one from the given choices; Place your bet. Enter the amount you're willing to stake after choosing the wager's terms and outcomes, and then click "Place Bet”; Congratulations, you were successful in placing a bet at SBOTOP!

Betting Odds

Excellent odds are available for a variety of sports at SBOTOP's sportsbook. For a variety of sports, including cricket, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, kabaddi, and others, high odds are offered on the betting website. Typically the odds can reach up to 96% and more on major sports tournaments, championships, leagues, and events, such as the Indian Premier League.

SBOTOP Live Streaming

Go to SBOTOP's live sports category for betting options and in-game coverage. Choose the sport and game you want to watch once you are there. You may make a number of bets while watching the game. And also, you can use the multi-live option to place bets on multiple live streamed events that you can all watch in real time.

SBOTOP Casino

You may chose from a vast variety of various casino games at SBOTOP that are divided into many different categories. Jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots – these are only a few of the numerous types of casino games at SBOTOP. All of the games are powered by well-known software developers including Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Microgaming, and many others.

Popular SBOTOP Games

In order to help you choose from among the many games available at SBOTOP, we've compiled a list of some of the most well-liked ones. Check out the details below for a list of them!

Slots

When playing slots at an online casino, you must place wagers and get certain symbol combinations in order to win. There are several slot machines in this area of the casino. They all employ different mechanisms and cover a range of topics.

Poker

One of SBOTOP's poker options is live dealer poker, which is among the most played games at online casinos. All of the games are managed by the RNG since they are all licensed and operated by reliable software providers.

Baccarat

Getting a set of cards with a value of nine or one that is as close to nine as you can is the goal of the widely played card game baccarat in India. On the betting site, Indian players like and frequently use this specific betting choice.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a simple yet exciting game in which you must obtain at least 21 points while the dealer can never beyond 21. Both offline and live blackjack games are offered at SBOTOP, and Indian gamers frequently choose both options.

Roulette or European Roulette

The whole premise of roulette casino games is simple – the dealer spins the roulette wheel as the ball moves through. The ball completely stops moving in one location. If you wager on where the ball will land, you could win. To choose which variation of this casino game best meets your needs, try them all out.

Jackpot Games

At SBOTOP's casino, you can surely play the jackpot games that it offers. In this game, you may wager using the paylines and reels, and if it succeeds, you win. Customers that frequent the Indian casinos operated by SBOTOP appear to enjoy this specific game.

Lotteries

Customers of SBOTOP have the option of participating in online lotteries, which are completely legal in India. Each participant is required to buy a total of six tickets, each with a unique number. How many there are in total is unknown. As you purchase more tickets, your chances of winning a potential reward increase.

Bingo

To complete the numbers on your bingo card, you must keep track of the numbers that emerge during the game in an unpredictable order. The prize is awarded to the first person who successfully completes the number card.

TOTO

The betting website SBOTOP offers a number of TOTO games every day, and they are all often updated. Excellent TOTO betting chances can be found at SBOTOP for customers seeking for the TOTO wagering options at the betting platform.

TV Games

One of the things that makes it special is the fact that no one actually plays the games in the TV Games section by itself. Similar to how they would if they were watching it on television, customers placed bets based on their predictions of how the game would play out. In some respects, it is similar to taking a chance on the outcome.

Results and Statistics

The SBOTOP statistics and results website offers a range of data and results, including information on recent events and competitions. For both specific players and whole teams, the statistics contain information on wins, losses, goals, opponents, and other events. All of this is done to provide you the information you need to place more wise bets.

Bet Constructor

You may make two teams at once with SBOTOP's Bet Constructor tool. The team that outscores the opposition in total goals wins. It lessens the likelihood of a negative outcome while allowing you to gain from the success of your competitors.

Support

At SBOTOP, there are numerous ways to get in touch with customer support. The customer care team will do all in their power to assist you if you have any issues with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else. The table below contains SBOTOP's Indian contact information.

The ways to contact Details Email support@sbotop.com Phone number +91 2271279166 Skype support@sbotop.com Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-right corner of the page, and you should be forwarded to a consultant who will try their best to help you solve any problem you may have

SportsCafe Verdict

We think SBOTOP has a lot to offer Indian customers, which is why we've given it the Sportscafe seal of approval. This proves that it is a very dependable and secure betting website in India. Because Curacao granted it a trustworthy gaming license, the website is secure. Since it offers an Android mobile app that performs the same functions as the PC version but is quicker and accessible from anywhere, SBOTOP is a reliable sports betting and casino gaming website in India. Although it is still being developed, the one significant drawback is that there isn't a mobile app available for iOS or Android devices just yet. Additionally, gamers in India have given SBOTOP overwhelmingly good reviews.

The Most Common Questions about the SBOTOP

Even though we covered several of SBOTOP's features in great detail in our Sportscafe review of SBOTOP, if you still have any questions, please share them in the comments section below. The most frequently asked questions about SBOTOP are listed here.

Is SBOTOP Legal in India?

Yes, SBOTOP is legal in India. In India, betting on sports with SBOTOP is entirely legal. A reputable and well-known online sportsbook is SBOTOP. Additionally, the website is dependable and trustworthy because it has a betting and gambling license from the Isle of Man and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The usage of the internet is also permitted in India.

Is SBOTOP Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, SBOTOP is safe for online betting in India. SBOTOP has a license from the Isle of man and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to operate with sports betting and casino gambling services. By endorsing SBOTOP as a reliable and secure sportsbook, we at Sportscafe might show Indian gamers that the betting site is a reliable and secure choice for casino and sports betting.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you cannot open another account at SBOTOP. You are not allowed to create another SBOTOP account if you already have one. This is done to prevent serious system misuse and breaches of SBOTOP's terms and conditions. Any accounts with the same name, email address, phone number, or other personally identifying information will be deleted right away.