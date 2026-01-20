Linebet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Linebet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Download App Linebet The betting industry is growing rapidly offering many options, including mobile apps. Linebet has released its multifunctional application for Android and iOS. Already at launch, it had all the features that an Indian bettor might need for sports betting, as well as online casino games. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR Promocode: LINESCIN Join Linebet

And now is one of the best online bookmakers in India and has received a seal of approval and a place in the ranking of online cricket betting sites in india, best cricket betting apps, best football betting sites, kabaddi betting apps and best football betting apps. It is important to note that Linebet and its betting app have an international license Curaçaso (OGL/2024/565/0553), which says that the bookmaker is safe and reliable in India. In this review, we will give a full introduction about Linebet app, including its deposits, bonuses, betting options and more. Download the Linebet India app and enjoy the welcome bonus of 100% up to 10657,88 INR!

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Linebet App Short Overview of General Points

At the moment, the Linebet app has a complete set of tools for earning money right on the go. The application possesses the full functionality of the computer version of Linebet, and features a user-friendly interface and pleasant design, which provides the convenience of use on any type of device. Since the platform is licensed by Curacao, players from India can legally install and use the Linebet betting app. Keep reading our overview to get full instructions on how to download the app for Android and iOS.

We have provided more information about the Linebet app in the table below:

The current version of the application 1.3 APK filesize 37,7 Mb Installed client size 94 Mb Supported operating systems Android (5.0+) / iOS (12.0+) Cost of loading Free License Curacao license OGL/2024/565/0553 Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit methods Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, UPI, ecoPayz, Neteller and many more

Advantages and Disadvantages The latest version of the Linebet app comes with multi-functionality and high performance. It also features plenty of benefits that make it a top betting app. Nevertheless, Linebet apk has some minor drawbacks, but they do not critically affect the user experience. The table below shows the main advantages and disadvantages of the Linebet app: Advantages Disadvantages Adapted for Indian bettors (accepts rupees and supports Hindi) The small welcome bonus (up to Rs 10,000) Over 40 kinds of sports disciplines, including popular ones: cricket, football, horse riding Instant deposits LIVE streaming and statistics Various bonuses for betting and casino Wide variety of casino entertainment including slots, live casino, TV games and bingo

The Linebet App Functionality and Design The Linebet mobile app offers a number of features and options for betting on various sports, including cricket. Everything you need is perfectly structured in sections. For example, players can choose between LINE and LIVE betting by clicking on the appropriate section. In addition, you can plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino by visiting the section with Live casino. In the Linebet app you have access to such functions as: Quick registration;

Deposit and withdraw via popular payment systems;

Different types of bets;

Deposit bonuses and cashback;

Live casino games. These are just some of the options Linebet has to offer for Android and iOS users!

Linebet APK Download for Android Linebet app for Android is completely free. The linebet app apk download process will take you a minimum of your time and require you to complete a few simple steps. We've put together a quick guide so that you can do it quickly and correctly. Follow our easy steps: 1 Download Linebet App Go to the official Linebet website through any browser on your phone or click directly on our link to save time. Download App 2 Security Settings for Install the App Navigate to the settings on your smartphone. In the security section, provide access to install applications from unknown sources. Don't worry, this procedure is safe and won't harm your gadget. 3 Complete the Download Process On the apps page, select and download the Linebet apk file to your device. 4 Confirm the File Installation Unzip the apk file and confirm installing the Linebet app to your Android device. Within seconds, the app will download and you will receive a notification about it. Download for Android The Linebet icon will appear in your smartphone menu and by tapping on it you can log into the platform at any time and start earning rupees!

Linebet App for Android Linebet technical team has worked hard to create the best application for Android. Linebet apk is ideal for Indians who prefer to use their smartphone or tablet for betting without restrictions. It doesn't take a lot of space and is perfectly optimized so you won't have any performance issues. Live streaming of regional and international matches is one of the features of the app. You can watch the game and place bets in real time on cricket and other sports disciplines quickly and comfortably. Everything you need for this is the Linebet app for Android, Internet access and some rupees! System Requirements The Linebet app for Android can be installed on almost any modern device, as it has low system requirements from the gadget. To avoid performance problems and use apk fully, check out the minimum requirements: Required Android version Android 5.0 or later App Version 1.3.0 APK File Size, memory space 37,7 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices We have prepared a sample list of Android devices on which the Linebet mobile app provides smooth operation. All of them have been tested, so you won't have any problems with the app's performance. If you have found your phone model on this list, then you can be sure of a successful installation of the app: Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc.;

Samsung A50, A52 or higher, Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro;

Realme X50 Pro;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

ZTE Blade A31, Blade 20, A3, A5, etc.;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual, etc. On these devices, you can place bets at Linebet with maximum comfort!

Download Linebet App for iOS The Linebet download app process does not require any complicated actions from the iPhone or iPad user. Just like for Android, it can be downloaded and installed completely free of charge. Use our easy step-by-step instructions to successfully install the Linebet iOS app: 1 Go to Linebet's Website Visit the bookmaker's mobile site through your iOS device and visit the apps section. Use our direct link to go right now. Go to Website 2 Skip to Registration On the apps page, find and click the download button for the iOS app. Once clicked, it will take you to the referral page with registration. 3 Download the App After successfully registering on the referral page, on the official website page, click on the button to install the Linebet iOS app. Download for iOS As soon as the download is complete, the app will automatically install on your device and the Linebet icon will appear on your gadget's home screen. Linebet App for iOS Linebet's technical team has taken care of iPhone and iPad users as well and has launched a high-tech betting app. It is safe and legal in India and combines all the functionality of the website. With the Linebet iOS app, you can make quick deposits, place bets on popular sports in LINE and LIVE mode, watch streaming of popular matches and enjoy thousands of casino entertainment at any time of the day or night. Furthermore, the application has a simple interface, so even a beginner will quickly get to grips with it. System Requirements Linebet app for iOS will work great on most devices in the Apple lineup, as it is not demanding to the specifications of the gadget. In the table you can see the minimum requirements of the app for iOS devices: iOS Version iOS 12.0 or later APP File Size 94 Mb RAM 1 GB + App Version 1.3.0 Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices If you own one of the following models of iPhones or iPads, the Linebet app is guaranteed to provide smooth operation and stable gameplay. The list of these devices includes: iPhone 5 (5S);

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7, (7 Plus);

iPhone 8, (8 Plus);

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11 (11 Pro), 12 (12 Pro), 13 and newer;

iPad Air,

iPad Mini (1,2,3,4);

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc. If you find your iOS device in this list or it belongs to the same generation, you will definitely have no problem using the Linebet application!

How to Install Application? You can install the Linebet app for free. To do this, follow the steps below: Find the Linebet apk-file in the folder for downloaded files. Run it and accept all requests, if necessary. Wait until the Linebet application is fully installed. Now you can launch the application, sign in to your Linebet account or create a new one if you don't have it yet and start betting on cricket!

How to Register in the Mobile App? The Linebet mobile app is a great choice for Indian players who prefer to use their gadgets to bet on sports or play casino games. However, an important step on the way to winning rupees is account creation. To sign up through the app, you need to: Open the app in your smartphone menu. Click on the registration button and choose one of the offered registration methods: one click, by phone number, via email or social networks. Enter your first and last name, phone number, e-mail, and think of a strong password. If you have a promo code, then enter it into the corresponding field. Agree with Linebet rules and finalize your Linebet registration. After completing all the actions, you have become a new member of the Linebet club. Now you have access to all the features and tools of the platform, including deposits!

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players Linebet has developed a unique bonus system with generous offers for sports betting fans and casino lovers alike. Bonuses in the Linebet app attract Indian players not only the opportunity to increase their chances of winning but also significantly multiply their capital. Consider some of the popular bonus offers in the application. Betting Bonus Linebet welcomes new bettors with an attractive 100% up to 10657,88 INR first deposit bonus. The bonus is awarded in the form of additional money to the account, the amount of which depends on the amount of the deposit. Sports offer helps to learn the mechanism of betting without spending extra money. In the table we have reflected how many bonuses you can get when you start playing in the Linebet app: Deposit Amount The final amount on the account Rs 75 Rs 150 Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Before winnings can be withdrawn, the entire betting bonus must be wagered. The wagering of the bonus amount is 5x by bets of express type. Each express must contain no less than 3 events with odds of at least 1.40. Casino Bonus Linebet's generous welcome package will not leave any Indian gambler indifferent. The offer consists of a bonus of 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS. Casino bonus helps new users quickly adapt to the online casino, get acquainted with the range of games, their rules and features, as well as earn more rupees. Learn details about the casino bonus amount and its conditions in the table below: Deposit Minimum deposit amount Maximum bonus amount First at least Rs 1,000 100% up to Rs 30,000 + 30 FS in Juicy Fruits 27 Ways Second Rs 1,500 50% up to Rs 30,000 + 35 FS in Juicy Fruits 27 Ways Third Rs 1,500 25% up to 40,000 + 40 FS in Buffalo Goes Wild Fourth Rs 1,500 25% up to Rs 40,000 + 45 FS in Buffalo Goes Wild You must meet the wagering requirements in order to withdraw this money. To do so, wager the casino bonus amount 35x within 7 days of activation.

How to Get a Bonus in Linebet App? Every player from India, who is at least 18 years old, can get one of the sign up bonuses from Linebet. To redeem any of the welcome offers, new customer needs to follow a few simple steps: Complete the registration process in the Linebet mobile app and select a betting or casino bonus. Go to your personal profile and fill in the blank fields with your personal details. Confirm your email and cell phone number. Make a deposit of at least the minimum amount to get a bonus. Linebet bonus will be automatically credited to your bonus account as extra money. Enjoy the game. Use the bonus to bet on sports and esports or play your favorite casino games. Keep in mind that you can withdraw the money from your gaming account if the whole amount of the bonus is wagered according to the conditions of the chosen offer.

Payment Methods for Mobile's App Users Linebet app implements all popular payment systems among bettors. As a platform adapted for Indian players, on Linebet it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals in rupees. Users can perform money transactions using popular e-wallets, debit cards and bank transfers. All deposits are instant and withdrawals take no more than two days. Some of the convenient payment methods in the Linebet app include: Payment methods Minimum deposit Deposit processing time Withdrawal time Fees Visa Rs 120 Instant 1-5 days Free Mastercard Rs 120 Instant 1-5 days Free Skrill Rs 185 Instant Up to 24 hours Free UPI Rs 100 Instant Up to 24 hours Free Neteller Rs 100 Instant Up to 24 hours Free BHIM Rs 100 Instant Up to 24 hours Free PhonePe Rs 300 Instant Up to 24 hours Free GPay Rs 400 Instant Up to 24 hours Free

How to Update Linebet App to the Latest Version? Linebet is constantly improving its mobile app by introducing additional features and innovations and increasing its stability and performance This means that you can update your Linebet app to the latest version as soon as new updates become available. Whether you have Android or iOS, follow the simple instructions: Open the Linebet app through the menu on your smartphone. Go to the menu and click on the settings tab. At the bottom of the page, you can see the current version of the application and check if an update is required. If there are updates, then click on the "Update" button. Wait until it's finished and reload the app. To avoid constantly checking the app for a new version, you can set regular updates automatically in the settings of your device.

Login Before you can use the Linebet app and start earning rupees, you need to log in to your personal account. Follow the instructions to avoid mistakes: Open the downloaded app through the icon in the menu of your smartphone. Press the "Login" button. Enter in the blank fields your username and password that you made up during registration. Confirm your Linebet app login to the system. Everything is ready! Now you can play anywhere you want without any restrictions. Besides, the Linebet app remembers your details, so you do not have to login to your account again when you decide to launch the application!

Sports Betting When it comes to sports betting, the Linebet app has all the tools in one place. It offers a large selection of more than 40 sports disciplines that will surprise even the sophisticated Indian bettor. Each sport has its own page with all the relevant information about upcoming matches and tournaments. The sportsbook includes the following sports disciplines: Cricket;

Football;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Boxing;

UFC;

Hockey;

Baseball and more! Linebet strives to give its players the best betting experience. Every match is packed with interesting odds, so you're sure to find something to bet on. Cricket App Cricket takes one of the central places in the Linebet lineup, as evidenced by the excellent selection of leagues, high odds and a variety of lineups. The app has tournaments in every possible format, including Twenty20, and ODI. Cricket betting is available on almost all current rivalries, including: IPL (Indian Premier League);

Big Bash League;

T20 World Cup;

Super Smash;

BPL and more! Each match in cricket tournaments is filled with dozens of both basic and additional markets - match winner, individual that, handicap and more. All of these will give you the best cricket betting experience on the Linebet app! Football App Football betting is also popular among the Indian audience. The Linebet app encourages interest, offering a huge selection of national and international tournaments. The bookmaker is attractive with favorable odds and exclusive offers. The following list of sports events on football is widely known: FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa League;

Copa Libertadores;

AFC Champions League and many others. Each match is full of a variety of outcomes. In addition, football betting is available both in LINE and LIVE modes, so you can diversify your leisure. Tennis App Like most leading betting apps in India, Linebet also has major tennis tournaments to bet on. In addition to betting before the match, there are also bets during the game. Betting odds during a live tennis match can change a lot if the level of competition is high. Linebet covers all major tennis championships like: ATP Tour;

WTA Tour;

UTR;

ITF;

The Laver Cup and others. In popular tournaments, you can bet on many interesting matches with different outcomes. Every tennis fan will find great opportunities at the Linebet app to diversify their leisure time and earn some rupees!

Esports Betting at the App Every year, esports becomes more and more popular, which makes fans particularly interested in betting on it. Linebet aims to provide everything a bettor could need in the area of esports betting. All popular disciplines are represented in the application: CS:GO;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Starcraft 2;

Overwatch. The bookmaker actively follows all global trends and adds more esports disciplines accessible for betting.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App While it may seem that the Linebet app does not offer any virtual sports, this is not the case. To access the available options, you need to select the "other" category in the online casino. Once there, go to the "Virtual Sports'' section and you will find a list of available games. As with real sports matches, you can place bets on virtual matches for the following sports: Virtual Football;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Tennis;

Instant Greyhounds;

Instant Velodrome;

Instant Speedway;

Virtual Racing and more Indian players who enjoy playing computer simulation games will get a chance to try some interesting options in the Linebet app. The computer program runs non-stop, so virtual matches continue 24 hours a day.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Linebet App? The simple interface makes it easy to place a bet on Linebet's mobile app. We have prepared step-by-step instructions so that you can avoid any difficulty in cricket betting. Follow the easy steps: Login to the Linebet app using your username and password. Go to your personal profile and make a deposit on Linebet by selecting one of the available deposit methods. Among the offered sports disciplines, select cricket. Open the discipline page and choose the match you want to place a bet on. Confirm your bet and wait for the end of the sporting event. After successfully placing a bet, your winnings will automatically be credited to your Linebet app account.

Available Type of Bets at the App Linebet tries to provide the best experience in sports betting. For this reason, you can find several types of bets in the app, which guarantees the variability of the game. The available types of bets at the Linebet app include: Single. This is a single bet placed on the expected outcome of only one event. The higher the odds of the outcome, the greater the final winnings.

Express. Express is a combination of single bets. Although the odds for this type of bet are usually high due to accumulated bets, there is also a high risk associated with it.

Chain. A chain bet is a combination of single bets, which are independent of each other. The necessary condition is winning in the first event.

Lucky. Lucky bets work by covering all the possible multiple options for your selected number of results. To get any return you need at least 1 selection to win. Each type of bet has its own specifics, so choose the variant you prefer and start earning today!

Betting Options at the Application Linebet is one of the leading betting apps in India as it provides a number of exclusive features. You can choose from a variety of markets for betting in LIVE and LINE modes, watch live matches in high definition, and analyze match results and statistics. In addition, the application has a number of other great sports options thanks to which Indian players pick the LInebet app for betting. Among them stands out: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Linebet app has made sure that sports betting fans can watch live broadcasts of regional and international matches without paying for the service. Therefore, you can expect the best visual experience while watching videos in HD. Among the sports. offered through live streaming are cricket, football, tennis and dozens of others. Online Casino Games Linebet aims to acquire a large casino gaming user base, so a wide range of casino options can be found on the app. Everything from video slots, and jackpot slots to table games and TV shows can be found on Linebet. In addition, Indian classics like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Dragon Tiger are available here. If you're looking for a great way to have fun playing casino games, Linebet is the place for you. Live Casino A live casino is a real-time entertainment, and the Linebet app has many of these games. The game is conducted by a live dealer who gives you the feel of being in a land-based casino. The screen interface in this case is divided into a broadcast as well as a playing field on which you can place your bets. Some of the Linebet games that you will find in the live casino section include roulette, baccarat, blackjack, Texas Hold'em and others. Live Cricket Betting All users from India can try to place live cricket bets. Cricket odds are updated every few minutes and the market remains active for placing bets. This way, you can monitor the action during the match and predict the best outcome to place a bet and make a huge profit. Esports Betting Fans of esports will find that they are well covered at Linebet. The app permits betting on a large number of leagues and tournaments on a wide variety of games. Betting on esports events on Linebet is as easy as betting on any other sport disciplines. Virtual Betting In the application Linebet widespread betting on virtual sports - video games that mimic real sports. Bettors can choose between virtual football, tennis, golf, horse racing, dog racing, cycling and more! Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is the classic way players can bet. Linebet offers many betting markets to meet the needs of every bettor. The odds are determined by the bookmaker long before the event happens. Pre-match odds can be influenced by the number of bets placed on the outcome. Live Match Statistics For the convenience of users, the Linebet app provides such a useful feature as live match statistics. This feature is completely free and available in almost all matches. Using it, you can make more accurate predictions and increase your capital.

Linebet Casino App If you enjoy not only betting on sports but also gambling, the online casino section is a great place to start. There are more than 1000 kinds of games in the Linebet casino app, which are cleverly divided into categories according to their features and peculiarities. These include slot machines, live casino, TV games and bingo. Every gambling fan, installing the casino app, will find something to his liking to have fun and earn some rupees! Entertainment at the Casino App Linebet casino app is known for its large collection of quality games. All of them are represented only by the best-licensed providers, which guarantees stable gameplay at a high level. We have compiled a list of the most popular games that you should pay attention to: Lightning Roulette;

Ultimate Blackjack;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Super 8 Baccarat;

Dragon Tiger;

Teen Patti and many more! Linebet casino is sure to please any Indian player, as it features variations of the most popular entertainment. Try to play and have an exciting gaming experience!

Linebet Mobile Version (Website version) Indian players who prefer to place bets from their smartphones can use the perfectly optimized mobile version of Linebet in addition to the app. The advantage of this option is that the player does not need to download and install anything in order to use the platform. The mobile version of the Linebet website does not require any technical characteristics of the gadget and works through the browser on Android and iOS devices. The functionality of the mobile site is the same as its PC version, so bettors can fully use the platform for entertainment purposes wherever and whenever they want. To start betting on Linebet mobile version, the user needs to go to the official site of the bookmaker from his smartphone through any browser.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website Most Indian bettors prefer to use the Linebet app due to its versatility. However, the mobile version of the site also provides a great user experience. We have studied and compared the two Linebet mobile platforms so that you can better understand their differences: Linebet Mobile App Linebet Mobile Site Needs to be downloaded and installed Accessible through any browser on the phone A gadget must meet the minimum system requirements in order to play without lags No system requirements Live streaming works without delays Slight delays in broadcasts can happen One-click access to the account through the Linebet icon in the smartphone menu You need to visit the website and then log in to the account Ability to receive push notifications about the starts of the sports matches You cannot receive any notifications

Download Linebet for PC Unfortunately, the Linebet technical team has not developed a separate app for the PC. At the moment the latest version of the Linebet app is available for download for mobile devices with Android and iOS systems. If you want to enjoy the game in Linebet from your PC, you can use the convenient browser version of the site.

Features of the Linebet App After a detailed study of the functionality of the application Linebet, it can be noted that it corresponds to all the modern trends in the world of sports betting. We have highlighted the distinctive features of the app that provide the perfect mobile experience for new and skilled players: High speed of operation Since all the graphical interface elements are built into the app system, it runs much faster than the website. This, in turn, makes it possible to use the application even with slow internet speeds. Handy gaming interface The Linebet app has an intuitive interface and easy navigation, so even a newcomer can quickly figure it out. What's more, unlike the website, the app supports the ability to customize and change a number of settings, including sound, graphics, etc. Notifications Get notifications about attractive bonuses and promotions, important events and unique bookmaker offers right to your smartphone. You can also set a push- notification at the beginning of a sports event or a match so you won't miss it! How to Use a Linebet App? In order to enjoy all the benefits and features of the Linebet app for Android and iOS, you need to consider some of the features of the platform: You must be at least 18 years old;

Possess an installed application on your mobile device;

Be provided with a stable Internet connection;

Must have a valid Linebet gaming account;

You cannot register more than one account if you already have one;

All the specified data in your personal profile must be true and correct. If you consider all these facts, you won't have any problems using the Linebet app!

Security of the App The Linebet app complies with the privacy and security requirements of the Curacao license. The platform is legal and reliable in India. Moreover, Linebet's development team improves the security and protection of its users by releasing updates. Here are a few arguments in favor of the application: Regulated by the Curacao Gambling Commission;

The use of SSL encryption to protect players' personal data from third parties;

The mandatory verification system, which provides complete account security;

The usage of only trustworthy payment systems and their official pages for transaction confirmation. The totality of all these factors suggests that all services provided by the Linebet application are safe and reliable for Indian players.

Customer Support Service on the Linebet Mobile App Linebet has an excellent 24-hour support service. It employs only highly qualified specialists who are always ready to help you solve problems of different levels of complexity. Indian users have the following ways to contact Linebet's support team: The ways to contact Details Live chat Live chat is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the app and mobile site. The response time takes no more than 5 minutes. Email (support-in@linebet.com) Email is appropriate for more serious problems. The benefit of this method is the ability to describe the problem with screenshots and pictures. Contact number (+44 20 4577 0803) Phone support is ideal for users who find it difficult to describe their problems in text form but find it convenient to talk directly to a support person.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Linebet App To summarize, we can confidently recommend the Linebet app for sports betting and casino entertainment. It is easy to use for Indian players, and it has a wide range of sports options, gambling entertainment, bonuses and payment systems. The bookmaker and its applications are really new, it is difficult to highlight any shortcomings, for this reason, we gave Linebet the Sportscafe seal of approval. This shows that the application is a safe and reliable platform for betting in India!