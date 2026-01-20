Linebet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Linebet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Linebet In this review of the Linebet betting platform for players in India, we will look at many of its features. It accepts Rs., allows you to use cryptocurrency, has over 2,000 sports betting events available every day, and much more. For those new to the betting platform, Linebet is offering its Indian players a 100% up to 10657,88 INR bonus. If you want to know more about it, check out the review below! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR Promocode: LINESCIN Join Linebet

Linebet Overview Linebet is a betting site and casino platform that was founded in 2018, and it offers services such as placing bets on events like the Indian Player League to players from India. There are many benefits to using this bookmaker in particular, such as a vast number of available payment methods like Skrill, Visa, and cryptocurrency, the first deposit for sports of 100% up to 10657,88 INR, and the casino package of 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS, and it is a reliable sports betting platform in India.So, thanks to its functionality and bonus program, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites. Quick Facts about Linebet Game types Sports, Live Sports, Casino, Live Casino, TV Games, Poker, Cyberline, ‘21’ Supported Countries Linebet Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others Founder and year of foundation 2018, founded by Aspro N.V. Headquarters 161 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, AKAPNITIS COURT, 6 Floor, 3027 Limassol, Cyprus Gambling license Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ2016-0532016-053 Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR for sports; 100% up to 10657,88 INR for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, PayTm, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton Wallet, etc Hindi language Yes Linebet Score Linebet as a platform for sports betting and casino gambling has both advantages and disadvantages. Take a look at the table of benefits and drawbacks below if you're interested in seeing them. Advantages Disadvantages Accepts Hindi as a language option The iOS version of the mobile app is not out yet Accepts and encourages the use of crypto Over 2,000 sports events every single day Sports welcome bonus of 100% up to 10657,88 INR Trusted and used by many customers from India Screenshots of Linebet When it comes to Linebet’s color scheme, it is very green. Mostly, the background is white, and there are many shades of green, with a little bit of the color black. With a simple and understandable interface, Linebet’s design in the desktop version and in the app is good in the eyes of its customers. You can see what it looks like in our screenshots below! Video Review Linebet has a lot to offer for players from India. In the video that we have prepared down below, you will see a step-by-step tutorial on how to sign up, also acting as a demonstration of the capabilities of the betting platform for sports betting and casino gambling.

Linebet for Android and iOS Linebet hasa free Linebetapp that can be downloaded to any Android device through the official website. Regrettably, there is no app for iOS at this time because it is still being developed. It`sall among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. You may place bets in seconds using the Android mobile app, and you will be notified of any profits immediately. Take a look at the information below if you would like to know some more information about the app. For Android The Linebet mobile app for Android is very instinctive to use, and it does not require a lot of system power. If you would like to learn how to download and install it, have a look at the step-by-step tutorial down below. Download Linebet App. Visit the official Linebet website using any mobile browser of your choice, and at the top-left corner of the screen, you should see an area that says “Mobileapplications”, with a smartphone icon. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. Security Settings for Installing the App. Go into your mobile device's settings and enable it to download files from unknown sources so that you will be able to download the apk. Complete the Download Process. When you click the “Download”button in the mobile app section, an apk file should begin to download. Confirm the File Installation. Locate the apk file in your mobile device's storage or just click the notification. To install it, click the button and wait for it to finish. You have successfully downloaded and installed the Linebet app for Android! For iOS Linebet's iOS mobile app is presently in development, hence it is not available for download just yet. For the time being, you may use the mobile browser version, which has the same design as the desktop version and all of the same capabilities and features. Furthermore, if you allow your browser to remember your login and password, you will be able to log in automatically in a matter of seconds at any time and from anywhere, as long as you have internet access. When the application for iOS is finally available, you will download it from our site by following the steps outlined right here: Go to the official website. You would need to visit the official website of Linebet using our link. Register at Linebet. Click on the sign-up button, and fill in all the appropriate information in order to register. Download the iOS app. You would need to go to the mobile app section at Linebet, select the iOS app, and click on the download link. Then, simply finish installing it.

Linebet Mobile Website You will not be missing out on any features if you use the Linebet mobile website instead of the app or the PC version. It is, nevertheless, an excellent alternative for individuals who do not want to download the Linebet software. The user interface is tailored to a mobile device, and you can go to your desired location in only a few clicks.

Linebet for PC To use Linebet on a PC, simply go to the official website and you will see the desktop version of the website. It has all the functions and features as every other version and runs very smoothly. The interface is very easy to understand, so you will have no problems navigating it, as well. In the top-right corner of the screen, you can also change the language of the site to Hindi if you wish to do so.

Registration It is very quick and easy to sign up at Linebet. To do that, follow the steps down below to make Linebet registration! 1 Go to the official website Go to the official Linebet website using your desktop or mobile browser with our link. Go to Website 2 Look for the sign-up button A green “Registration” button should be visible in the top-right corner. Simply click it to go to the sign-up method of your choice. 3 Choose your preferred way of registration Linebet offers four distinct methods to sign up: with a single click, by phone, via e-mail, or through social media. The first option is the quickest, but you will be required to give personal information afterwards. The others are all quite normal. 4 Fill in all of the blanks You'll need to provide information like your phone number, first and last names, and password, depending on the sign-up method you choose. After that, choose your currency and, if applicable, any promotional coupons. 5 Choose a welcome bonus Choose from the sports or casino welcome incentives on the left. You can opt to cancel if you'd prefer to make your decision later - just be sure to do so. 6 Complete the account creation process Accept the Terms and Conditions and tick the box to get results and updates by email. Then click “Register” at the bottom. Sign Up Now You have successfully registered at Linebet!

Welcome Bonus When it comes to the welcome and other Linebet bonuses that the betting platform Linebet offers, there are two main ones – the first deposit of 100% up to 10657,88 INR for sports and the welcome package for the casino of 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS with 150 free spins over four deposits. To find out how to redeem them, take a look down below! Sports Bonus Linebet offers a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 10657,88 INR for sports betting. To activate it, you will need to make a first deposit with the minimum amount being 75 Rs.. To withdraw the bonus, the conditions must be met within 30 days. To do that, in accumulator bets, wager 5 times the bonus amount. There must be three or more events in each accumulator bet. At least three of the events in an accumulator must have odds of at least 1.40. The beginning dates of all of these events should not be later than the offer's validity term. Casino Bonus The welcome package for Linebet casino is worth 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS at Linebet. To be eligible, you must make the first deposit of at least 800 Rs. or higher. All deposit bonuses must be redeemed within 7 days by wagering the bonus amount 35 times. Stakes cannot exceed 400 Rs. until the bonus has been redeemed. The bonus must be used within 30 days of registration. After 30 days the bonus and all winnings made on the bonus will be revoked. The free spins can be used up on the following slots games: For the 1st deposit -Book of Gold: Classic;

For the 2nd deposit -Legend of Cleopatra;

For the 3rd deposit -Solar Queen;

For the 4th deposit -Imperial Fruits: 40 lines. Lucky Monday Promo With Linebet, you can get up to 8,000 Rs. every Monday! The offer is only valid on Mondaysfrom 00:00 to 23:59 once you have made a deposit and the funds have been deposited into your account. On Monday, deposit any amount starting at 80 Rs. into your account, and within 24 hours of receiving the bonus, wager three times the bonus amount in accumulator bets to claim the bonus; otherwise, the bonus will be cancelled. Three or more events must be included in each accumulator bet. Each accumulator must include at least three events with odds of 1.40 or higher. The start dates of all events must be no later than the offer's validity term. Fill out a betting slip, add your amount, choose a bonus account, and click ‘Place bet’.

Login Logging into your account can be done using the desktop version or the mobile app. However, you can always just set the option to log in automatically using the app, or just have your browser save your login details. To log in, follow the steps below: Go to the website. Visit the official Linebet site using our link. Find the login button. In the top-right corner, you should see a button that says ‘Log in’. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. Fill in your information. Enter your email or ID, and the password. Then, click on ‘Log in’. You have successfully logged in at Linebet!

Verification You must first finish the account identity verification on the betting site Linebet before you can make withdrawals from your account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites require it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You'll need to present proof of your identification and residency, which might include the following documents: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other documents that are accepted at Linebet.

Linebet Video Review Linebet has a lot to offer for players from India. In the video that we have prepared down below, you will see a step-by-step tutorial on how to sign up, also acting as a demonstration of the capabilities of the betting platform for sports betting and casino gambling.

Deposit / Withdrawal Linebet offers its players from India to use a lot of payment systems that are commonly used in India. Also, the minimum deposit amount is 75 Rs. for most of them, and the deposits are instant and with no additional fees charged. The withdrawals typically take around 15 minutes. Here are the Linebet deposit and withdrawal options that are used at Linebet in India: Skrill;

WebMoney;

Neteller;

PayTm;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency;

Jeton Wallet;

PhonePe;

Sticpay and many others.

Cashback (VIP) The Linebet loyalty program has eight tiers. Level 1, which is also called Copper, is the starting point for all players. Continue to play your favorite casino games to move to the next level. The greater your cashback, the higher your level! Exclusive discounts, VIP assistance, and payback based on all bets, regardless of whether they win or lose, are all available to players who achieve the highest level. It is also only accessible to approved users.

Official Website The Linebet official website is completely licensed and safe to use, as it uses SSL encryption for all financial transactions and has a gambling license provided by Curacao, under the number 8048/JAZ2016-0532016-053, which acts as a seal of approval. All in all, security can be summed up to these factors: It has a Curacao gambling license (number 8048/JAZ2016-0532016-053);

Is trusted by many players from India that choose Linebet;

It uses encryption for the safety of financial transactions.

Linebet Sportsbook The Linebet sportsbook is very expansive, with more than 2,000 events available every single day on a huge variety of sports that you can place your bets on using different bet types. And, lucky for customers from India, it focuses on cricket, tennis, football, kabaddi, and table tennis – which are amongst some of the most popular sports in India. If you would like to find out what events you can wager on, have a look down below! Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports among Indian customers at Linebet. We provide a variety of competitions for people interested in betting on cricket, including the IPL. Here is a list of the events that are currently available: Indian Premier League;

Australia Carlton Mid;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Kwibuka Women;

Royal London One Day Cup;

ODI and many others. Kabaddi Linebet is among the top best kabaddi betting sites in India and the following events are available on the platform for betting right now:: Major League Kabaddi;

India Yuva Kabaddi Seriesand others. Football Football is the most popular sport for people to gamble on, and we have over 2,000 events available every day. The following are some of the most well-known football competitions at Linebet: UEFA Nations League;

FIFA World Cup;

China Super League;

Itality Lega Proand others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports in which bets may be placed on a variety of daily contests, with a wide range of bet options to choose from. You can select from the following options: ATP;

UTR;

ITF;

Mastersand many others. Horse Racing To wager on horse racing, go to Linebet's sportsbook and pick it from the left-hand toolbar. There are a lot of events there - over 200 per day – all with huge odds. The following are the biggest horse racing events: Australia Belmont;

United Kingdom Aintree;

Turkey Ankaraand many others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports available to wager on at Linebet, and it is open to players from India. You may wager on championships and local tournaments like the ones below: NBA;

Greece A1;

PBA Philippines Cupand many others. Table Tennis With over 400 events available every day, table tennis is one of the most popular categories at Linebet. All of them have high odds, and a list of the most popular tournaments can be found here: TT-Cup;

Setka Cup;

Pro Leagueand many others. Boxing InIndia, boxing is a popular sport. All of the future individual fights are listed in this area at Linebet, and you may watch them live if you like. You can get a better forecast by looking at each boxer's statistics under the 'Results' page, which lists all of their previous victories, defeats, and other information. All of the events fall under the “Fights” category, and the ones available at the moment include: Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Dereck Chisora - Kubrat Pulev;

Jake Paul - Tommy Fury;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is another monarch of the mixed martial arts world. Every day, Linebet has a number of UFC events that you can bet on with a variety of various sorts of bets. There are many events to wager on in this category, however, they are under two of the following categories: UFC Fright Night;

UFC.

eSports eSports are basically video games that you can place your bets on. There is a lot of popular amongst them, and you can place bets on the games at Linebet. For example, you can wager on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game that is one of the most popular in its genre. Take a look at the list below to see what events and championships Linebet offers on it: Random Game and many others. LOL League of Legends is a MOBA video game that can be played online and has a large number of gaming tournaments. Check out the list below for a complete list of them: Arcane Masters;

All Random All Mid and others. CS:GO Linebet's esports category includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is certainly one of the most popular video games. Look down below for a list of available events: Ultras League;

Eternity League and others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is an outdated strategy game with a plethora of online tournaments and championships on which you may put bets. Take a peek at the following events if you're interested in what's going on right now: AI Battle;

Global Starcraft II League and manyothers.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are those that are not physically present and are controlled by software in the form of a short game. One of the most popular is virtual horse racing or virtual cricket, where you just put a wager on a certain condition and, in a matter of seconds, you will be able to view the game's conclusion and therefore know whether you won or lost. You may bet on the following virtual sports sections at Linebet: LEAP;

Komplex Bet;

Global Bet and others.

Popular Betting Options at Linebet Linebet features many betting options and a lot of the functionalities listed below allow the users of the betting platform to have a better sports betting and casino gambling experience. To see what each feature entails, have a look below! Live Betting Betting in the Livesection is ideal for people who don't want to wait too long for match results, and they can also watch the game evolve while placing bets. You may put bets on a variety of probable guesses based on what is happening in the game. Multi Live The Multi Live option is similar to live to bet, with the exception that you may watch numerous matches at once and put bets on them. This option is very useful for those who want to maximize their odds and winnings. Live Previews The live previews option is similar to a pre-match wager, but it is limited to live events that will occur in the next few days. So, it is kind of like placing a pre-match bet on events that will take place in the near future, as a summarization. Line (Prematch) A line is a detailed list of bets that Linebet will accept on a certain sporting event. It might be a simple or complicated line. The most essential results, including the final score, totals, and handicaps, are shown in the first section. Totalizator Linebet's totalizator is a one-of-a-kind betting option. You will be rewarded if you correctly predict the results of at least 9 of the 15 events. Sweepstakes come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can, for example, bet on the exact score, and the amount you earn is determined by how accurate your predictions are.

Types of Bets Linebet provides its Indian customers with a wide range of betting alternatives across a wide range of sporting events, as well as a wide range of various bet kinds from which to make their wagers. Each one has a distinct function and can assist you in maximizing your potential winnings, so you can take a peek at the information below to learn more about them. Single. A bet on a single event is referred to as a single bet. To calculate the return on a single bet, multiply the investment by the probability of your selection. At Linebet, this is the most popular and straightforward bet type.

Combo. A combo bet is a wager that covers several positions at once. This wager will only be successful if all of the participants' predictions are correct. As a result, this is a hazardous pick, but one that can pay off if your guess is correct.

System (Express). A system bet is a bet made up of many identical accumulators on a set number of outcomes. To compute the payout, the earnings on all accumulators in the system are added together. This is a hazardous wager, but it may pay out handsomely if you're right.

How to Place a Bet? To properly place a bet on a sport at Linebet, and assuming you are already logged in, follow the steps down below: Makea deposit. Go to the deposit section of your account, select the deposit method you wish to use and provide all of the necessary transaction details. The funds should appear in your account immediately after that. Select a sports event. From the sportsbook, choose the sport you want to bet on. You'll get a list of all the events that are available to bet on. Simply pick one from the drop-down menu. Place a bet. Choose the terms and outcomes for the bet you want to make, then enter the amount you wish to risk. Then choose 'Place bet'. You've successfully placed a Linebet wager!

Betting Odds The Linebet sportsbook offers great odds on a variety of sports. You may get a large number of oddson a variety of sporting events using either the website or the Android mobile app, including cricket, kabaddi, tennis, ice hockey, and many others.

Linebet Live Streaming Check out Linebet's live sports area if you want to place bets while watching the game unfold right in front of your eyes. Once you've arrived, just select the sport and match you wish to watch. Then, while watching the game, you'll be able to put bets on a variety of types of bets.

Linebet Casino Many game kinds, including live dealer games, are available in the Linebet casino area, all of which are powered by reputable software suppliers such as PG, Pragmatic Play, Ruby Play, EGT, Ezugi, and others. The games may be filtered by the most popular, theme, and supplier. For further information, see the section below.

Popular Linebet Games Since Linebet offers a lot of casino games of all kinds, we have made a list with descriptions of some of the most used sections there. Have a look at it down below! Slots To win in slots, you must still place a bet and eliminate various symbol combinations. The slots in this section of the casino are all one-of-a-kind. They're all distinctive in style and have various topics. In addition, we offer a 3d Slots option. Poker Poker is one of the casino's oldest and most popular diversions, and we provide a variety of alternatives for it, including live dealer poker. All of the games are run by well-known software companies and are entirely legal. Baccarat Baccarat is a card game in which the objective is to collect a collection of cards with a total value of nine or as close to nine as possible. It is one of the most popular options among Indian players. Blackjack Blackjack is a basic yet pleasant game in which you must earn 21 points or more in a round while not exceeding 21 points in the dealer's hands. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and we provide both live and regular casino versions. Roulette or European Roulette In the game of roulette, the dealer spins the roulette wheel and sends the ball across it. In one part, the ball gradually comes to a standstill. You can win if you bet on the sector where the ball lands. There are several varieties of this casino game, so you should try them all to discover the one that best matches your preferences. Jackpot Games You can find jackpot games in the Slots section of Linebet’s casino. It is a game with reels and paylines, and you can simply wager on it, and if you guess correctly, you can get a reward for it.

Lotteries InIndia, online lotteries are fully legal, and we provide them to people who are interested. Players must purchase tickets with six unique numbers. Their overall number is incalculable. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning a prize.

Bingo In Bingo, you must keep track of the numbers that appear in an unpredictable order during the game and then complete your card with the digits. The first player to correctly fill out the number card wins and earns the prize.

TOTO TOTO is similar to a totaliator. Choose the outcomes of a variety of events, and if at least 9 of them are correct, you will be rewarded. Every day, a variety of TOTO games are accessible, all of which are updated in real time.

TV Games The fact that no one is directly involved in TV games is a distinguishing feature of the games. The customers bet on the game's likely outcomes as if he were watching it on television. So, in a nutshell, it's like taking a wager on what will happen.

Results and Statistics You may see the history of any sports event by going to Linebet's home page and clicking on the 'Results' option, which also applies to live games. Both whole teams and individual players are described in the statistics, and you may learn about all of their victories and defeats, scores, who they competed against, and so on. All of this is done in order for you to make a more succinct and educated decision when placing a wager.

Bet Constructor Bet Constructor is a one-of-a-kind option at Linebet that allows you to construct two teams at the same time. The game's result and the outcome will be determined by which team scores more goals than their opponents. It allows you to profit from the success of your opponents while lowering the chances of a false result.

Support The Linebet customer service may be contacted in several ways. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do everything they can to help you. For information on how to contact Linebet in India, see the table below. The ways to contact Details Email support@linebet.com Phone number +44 20 3966 1747 Live chat Click on the icon in the bottom-right corner, and you will be ready to talk to an available consultant within a few moments

SportsCafe Verdict After reviewing everything Linebet has to offer Indian clients, we've chosen to grant it our Sportscafe badge of approval. This demonstrates that it is an entirely safe and legal betting site in India. The website also has a gaming license from Curacao, which adds to its security. Linebet is a trustworthy sport betting and casino gambling website in India because it has a mobile app for Android that allows you to place bets, play casino games, and access the same features as the PC version, but much faster and from anywhere; and, because the majority of player ratings are positive, Linebet can be considered a trustworthy sports betting and casino gambling website in India.