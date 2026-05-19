Rajabets Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2

Rajabets App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Registration Rajabets Rajabets follows all the latest trends in casino gaming to provide customers with an outstanding gambling experience with provably fair options and unique titles for India. Read the casino review to understand the process of joining the platform and increasing your first deposit by 200% with a bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 in 2026. Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 Promocode: No Promo Join Rajabets

How to Start Playing at the Rajabets Online Casino?

The casino registration procedure is an essential aspect because of the permanence of the specified data afterwards. Thus, the below steps will describe the process to explain all the nuances:

1 Enter the platform Open the site. Go to Website 2 Get the registration form Initiate the sign-up procedure. 3 Input the required account details Complete the page with personal and login information. 4 Confirm the identity data Verify the account information with official documents. 5 Deposit some rupees Top up the balance with at least 200 INR. Make Deposit

Inside the profile, you will find a column with the remaining progress for the wagering requirement of active promotion and the option to change your password if necessary.

Rajabets Casino Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 for New Players

The Rajabets Casino welcome offer enables customers with new accounts to get a bonus that covers various risks to find suitable games and increase their profits. Moreover, the sign-up bonus contains the following conditions:

Minimum deposit is 150 INR;

A 200% first deposit increase with a bonus reaching 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2;

Available before the second payment to top up the wallet, etc.

One must create a request on the page with this special offer and save the deposit before confirming participation to qualify for the promo funds.

How to Win Back the Rajabets Casino Bonus?

The casino bonus for newbies is subject to the wagering requirements to transfer the money to the principal balance of your gaming account. You need to follow the below provisions to win back the funds:

The 30-day period to apply for the promotion;

Ensure an x40 turnover within live casino games and slots;

The special offer cannot combine with other promos;

Bonus and profit are withdrawable upon wagering and others.

It is worth noting that only bets in slots, Mega Ball, Deal or No Deal and Evolution Gaming titles have a 100% contribution rate.

Download Rajabets Casino Apk and App

The Rajabet Casino App has various filters and options for playing casino games with mobile-adapted software without separate downloading. You can receive the casino APK file from installing the application on your device in the following way:

Go to the website to access the platform. Choose the system of your mobile gadget to get the apk file. Tap the file to launch an automatic installation process. Open the application to sign in to your profile.

If you already have an account on the PC version, the company will require you to enter the profile to avoid creating duplicates on the platform.

Rajabets Live Casino

The live casino providers have implemented comprehensive tools to create an interactive experience for gamblers to enjoy the modern interface and interaction with real dealers. Moreover, this Rajabets section has got the following benefits:

A 24/7 live support inside the partner's games;

Adding windows to play multiple titles simultaneously;

Interface customization, and so on.

At the same time, the major casino partners can offer you Hindi-style games and allow you to join their lobby to choose a suitable table.

Other Rajabets Casino Bonuses

Filling up the promotional programme is one of the priorities for Rajabets Casino to enhance the entertainment options for the customers. The company regularly develops special offers with free spins, cashbacks, deposit bonuses and other features.

Rajabets Free Spins

Get free spins on every deposit and receive quick cashback on losses. The number of spins depends on your deposit and can go up to 200 free spins. The minimum deposit to join the offer is 2,000 INR.

You can claim the bonus once per day between 00:00 and 23:59. The number of spins increases with your deposit amount, and higher deposits unlock more spins. Free spins are available on selected slot games and are credited after the deposit.

Cashback at the Rajabets Casino

If you lose 200 INR or more at the online casino within the last 24 hours, Rajabets will refund you between 10% and 25% of your cashback. The minimum cashback amount is 20 INR. When requesting the bonus, the customer must have at least 10 INR in their wallet and ensure an x1 wagering to withdraw the money.

20% Crypto Deposit Bonus

Get a cashback bonus of 20% upon making any deposit with cryptocurrency. The cashback is credited to your account immediately. For example, if you make a deposit worth 5,000 INR using Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, you will get 200 INR as a cashback bonus.

Slots

The training mode is a noteworthy feature of casino slots, allowing you to see the mechanism and in-game features. Each title in the category has a unique design with relaxing or stimulating music and smooth animation.

Poker

The various types of poker create a diverse range of rules for the classic game. Furthermore, the titles have certain card combinations regulating the value of the multiplier or the strength of your hand compared to the opponents.

Baccarat

Some baccarat games include options to change the color of the table and the electronic dealer's voice. You may also discover titles with zero commission for dealing cards and a turbo mode for quick rounds.

Blackjack

The blackjack with live streaming of the deals has the advantage of a live chat with comments from other players and the dealer's response after reading the incoming messages. Besides, certain providers offer the game with free double or split options for specific pairs or cards.

Roulette

The Roulettes on the platform enable the players to bet on a color or a specific range of sectors. One also can examine the advanced previous rounds' statistics to make an accurate prediction.

Lotteries

Rajabets has included lotteries in the casino with the odds management system, allowing one to adjust the risk degree manually. Buying multiple tickets will also increase your winning potential and retain the option to apply your previously saved auto-selection settings.

Aviator

A favorite game of millions of players around the world, Aviator, is famous for the simple mechanism of fixing the increasing odds for your bet before the multiplier disappears. At the same time, you will see the display of other clients' winnings and may explore the provably fair protection algorithm.

Bingo

Bingo requires you to buy tickets with random numbers to make multiplier patterns, while balls with values appear automatically. Nevertheless, it is possible to have up to 4 cards and switch numbers before the start.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Rajabets Casino

You will top up your main wallet with the Rajabets Deposit system, ensuring receipt of money within 10 seconds of the payment. The list of currently available financial transaction methods is as follows:

PhonePe;

PayTM;

IMPS;

UPI;

GPay;

iCashOne;

Whatsapp Pay;

Amazon Pay;

Freecharge;

Fampay;

Yono;

CRED;

Crypto.

The minimum payment limits are 150 Indian rupees for deposits and 1,000 Indian rupees for withdrawals. One can only make payouts without possible transaction restrictions after fulfilling the wagering conditions of the active promotions.

Sportscafe Verdict

In conclusion, Sportscafe has decided to confirm the security and legality status of Rajabets Casino in India by granting a seal of approval. Besides, it is worth pointing out the compatibility of some bonuses in the promotional program, having a category for provably fair games in the casino, and the comfortable profile menu on the platform as a final say.

The Rajabets casino site gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

You can also read the answers to frequently asked questions from new Rajabets Casino players and explore specific aspects of the service.

Does Rajabets Casino Have the Legal Right to Operate in India?

Yes, the Rajabets Casino has the legal right to operate in India. The company complies with the requirements of Curaçao license no. 8048/JAZ2020-029 and undergoes regular service inspections.

Is Rajabets Casino Safe in India?

Yes, the Rajabets Casino is safe in India. Each piece of your data is subject to an encryption procedure following the relevant standards.

How to Download the Rajabets Casino App?

Find your device's appropriate Rajabets Casino apk version for download at the bottom of the official site home page. However, the casino app requires 100 MB or more free storage space and around 1 GB of RAM to run without errors.

Can I Trust Rajabets Casino?

Yes, you can trust Rajabets Casino. Years of cooperation with reputable providers ensure a wide range of globally popular and reliable casino games.