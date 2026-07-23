WTC Final to Be Played at a New Venue After ICC Decision
The venue for the World Test Championship final 2027 has been changed. Earlier it was set to be played once again at Lord's. But now it will be played at The Oval, from 9 to 13 June. It remains to be seen which two teams will be able to make it to the finals.
With each passing day, we are coming closer to the finals of the World Test Championship. The longest format of the game will be having the final match scheduled from 9 June. Like the earlier seasons, this time also it was set to take place at Lord's, but a venue change has taken place.
The venue for the World Test Championship 2027 final has now been shifted to The Oval. This is the same venue where the finals of the 2023 edition was played between India and Australia. While Australia won the final with a huge margin, India once again ended up being the runner-up of the tournament.
With the dates and stage set for the finals, it remains to be seen which two teams will be able to make it to the same. Australia is holding the top spot in the current standings with 7 wins in 8 games. South Africa, the defending champions, is standing at the 2nd spot, with New Zealand standing at the third.
Our Take
The finals of the WTC 2027 cycle will be taking place at The Oval. This is a sign that the Indian team may have a chance yet again to reach the finals of the tournament. The last time they did this, they faced the Aussies in the finals. Shubman Gill and his company will now aim to reach the finals and complete the story of the finals, which was left incomplete in 2023.