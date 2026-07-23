Ferran Torres Nears Barcelona Exit as Contract Talks Stall
Ferran Torres is increasingly likely to leave Barcelona this summer, with reports suggesting there is an 80% chance of his departure and only a 20% chance of him staying. While rumours linked him with Real Madrid, those claims have been dismissed.
With his contract expiring next year, Barcelona must either renew his deal or sell him. PSG remain strong contenders, offering a more attractive sporting and financial package.
For the Barcelona supporters, Ferran Torres' future has become one of the biggest talking points of the summer. The Spanish forward is entering the final year of his contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season. While several clubs have shown interest, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as one of the strongest contenders for his signature. Recent rumours also linked him with a sensational move to Real Madrid, but journalist David Bernabeu has dismissed those claims, stating there is a 0 percent chance of the attacker joining Barcelona's biggest rivals.
However, Bernabeu believes the chances of Ferran leaving Barcelona this summer stand at 80 percent, with only a 20 percent possibility of him staying. This leaves the club with a difficult decision, as they must either agree to a contract extension or sell him before risking losing him for free next year. Negotiations over a new deal have become increasingly complicated.
Barcelona are reportedly only willing to renew his contract under the current salary conditions while keeping his existing squad role. In contrast, PSG are prepared to offer a more attractive financial package and a bigger sporting project under Luis Enrique. Ferran is also believed to be frustrated by Barcelona's lack of faith in him as a first choice striker, especially with Julian Alvarez becoming the club's priority attacking target.