Ferran Torres Nears Barcelona Exit as Contract Talks Stall

For the Barcelona supporters, Ferran Torres' future has become one of the biggest talking points of the summer. The Spanish forward is entering the final year of his contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season. While several clubs have shown interest, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as one of the strongest contenders for his signature. Recent rumours also linked him with a sensational move to Real Madrid, but journalist David Bernabeu has dismissed those claims, stating there is a 0 percent chance of the attacker joining Barcelona's biggest rivals.