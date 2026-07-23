Ex-India Star Says Virat Kohlis Test Captaincy Ended Too Soon

He said, “I do feel a little disappointed about Virat, as there was still a lot of Test cricket left in him. Virat gave Indian cricket a new direction. He brought aggression and showed the team how to win. But I don't know what happened with Virat. I don't know who the selector was at the time, but I think they made a mistake. He should have been allowed to continue as captain. That's my personal opinion. I believe there was some communication gap between them because, in my view, Virat could have continued as captain for another two or three years.”