Top 10 Biggest Hits in Cricket History

Shahid Afridi played for the Pakistan cricket team. He was also the captain. He used the right hand for both batting and bowling. He hit the ball hard and scored runs very fast. Many fans saw him as one of the most dangerous players. He scored a century in 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996. That was the third fastest century in ODI history. People started to call him Boom Boom Afridi.

He hit a six that went 153 meters. No other six in international cricket went that far. This shot came in a match against South Africa. It was against Ryan McLaren in Johannesburg in 2013. Afridi started his international career in 1996 against Kenya. He stopped playing international cricket after the 2015 World Cup.