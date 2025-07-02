Top 10 Biggest Hits in Cricket History
Some sixes in cricket went very far. These shots were strong and clean. Many fans still talk about them. In some cases, the ball went over 110 meters. This list shows the 10 longest sixes in cricket, with the names of the players, the distance, and the match where it happened.
1. Shahid Afridi – 153 meters (Pakistan vs South Africa, 2013)
Shahid Afridi played for the Pakistan cricket team. He was also the captain. He used the right hand for both batting and bowling. He hit the ball hard and scored runs very fast. Many fans saw him as one of the most dangerous players. He scored a century in 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996. That was the third fastest century in ODI history. People started to call him Boom Boom Afridi.
He hit a six that went 153 meters. No other six in international cricket went that far. This shot came in a match against South Africa. It was against Ryan McLaren in Johannesburg in 2013. Afridi started his international career in 1996 against Kenya. He stopped playing international cricket after the 2015 World Cup.
2. Brett Lee – 143 meters (Australia vs West Indies, 2005)
Brett Lee was a fast bowler from Australia. He used the right arm for bowling. Many fans knew him for his speed. He played Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh. It was the first hat-trick in T20 World Cup history. He also took a hat-trick against Kenya in the 2003 ODI World Cup. No other Australian bowler had done that in a World Cup before.
In 2005, Brett Lee hit a six that went 143 meters. The shot came against the West Indies. The ball landed in the practice area outside the ground. It became the second-longest six in international cricket.
Brett Lee started his international career in 1999 against India. He retired from international cricket in July 2012. He took 310 wickets in 76 Tests. He also played 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets. In T20Is, he played 25 matches and took 28 wickets.
3. Martin Guptill – 127 meters (New Zealand vs South Africa, 2012)
Martin Guptill is an opening batsman from New Zealand. He hits the ball with great force. Many fans enjoy his batting. Guptill scored 237 runs against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup. He did not get out in that match. This is the highest score in a World Cup match. He is also the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs for New Zealand.
In 2012, Guptill hit a six that went 127 meters. The match was against South Africa. The bowler was Lonwabo Tsotsobe. Guptill hit the ball over the mid-wicket side. The ball touched the stadium roof.
Guptill started playing international cricket in 2009. He lost three toes in an accident when he was 13. Now he has only two toes on his left foot. His teammates call him "Two Toes". In ODIs, Guptill played 198 matches and scored 7,346 runs. His average is 41.5.
4. Liam Livingstone – 122 meters (England vs Pakistan, 2021)
Liam Livingstone is a cricket player from England. He plays short cricket matches well. He bats with his right hand. He also bowls sometimes. He can bowl two types of spin. One is leg-spin, the other is off-spin. This is rare for a player. Livingstone started international cricket in 2017. His first match was against South Africa.
In 2021, he hit a six that traveled 122 meters. It was in the second T20 match against Pakistan at Headingley. The bowler was Haris Rauf. The ball went out of the stadium. Rauf bowled fast in the 16th over. Livingstone hit the ball very hard. It landed on the Rugby field behind the Emerald Stand.
5. Corey Anderson – 122 meters (New Zealand vs India, 2014)
Corey Anderson is a cricket player from New Zealand. He bats left-handed. He also bowls left-arm medium fast. He stopped playing for New Zealand in 2020. He plans to play for the USA team in 2022. His last match for New Zealand was in 2018 against Pakistan.
In 2014, Anderson hit a six that went 122 meters. It was in the first ODI against India. The ball landed on the stadium roof after crossing the square leg boundary. Anderson once held the record for the fastest ODI century. He scored 100 runs in 36 balls against the West Indies in 2014. This is the second-fastest century in ODI history.
6. Mark Waugh – 120 meters (Australia vs New Zealand, 1997)
Mark Waugh is the twin brother of Steve Waugh. He is a few minutes younger. Mark played as an all-rounder. He started international cricket in 1991 against England. Many people say Mark was underrated because Steve was more famous.
Mark was not known for big hits. In 1997, during New Zealand’s tour of Australia, Mark hit a six that went 120 meters. The ball was bowled by Daniel Vettori at the WACA ground. This six is one of the longest and highest in cricket history. Mark was better known for good timing and placing the ball well. His big six surprised many. He played his last international match in 2002 against Pakistan. After that, he retired from international cricket.
7. Yuvraj Singh – 119 meters (India vs Australia, 2007)
Yuvraj Singh is a left-handed batsman from India. He also bowled left-arm spin. Many people think he was one of the best hitters in cricket. The Indian government gave him the Arjuna Award in 2012. This is the second-highest sports honor in India. In the 2011 World Cup, he was the first player to score 50 runs and take five wickets in the same match. People call him Yuvi.
Yuvraj is known for his strong shots and great hitting skills. In the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup against Australia, Brett Lee bowled a ball at more than 90 mph. Yuvraj hit the ball over the square leg boundary. The six went 119 meters. He also has the record for hitting six sixes in one over. He hit these six sixes against Stuart Broad from England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj began his international career in 2000 against Kenya. He retired from international cricket on 10 June 2019.
8. Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 118 meters (India vs New Zealand, 2009)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper. He stopped playing international cricket in all forms on 15 August 2020. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. India also won the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016 while Dhoni led the team. He started playing international cricket in 2004 against Bangladesh.
Dhoni stayed calm during pressure times. Many see him as one of the best finishers in cricket history. He is also one of the most successful and cool captains in the sport. Dhoni’s name belongs on any list of the longest sixes in cricket. During India’s tour of New Zealand in 2009, in the 44th over of the third ODI, Dhoni hit a six that flew 118 meters. This is the longest six he hit in international matches. Dhoni is also known as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.
9. Shahid Afridi – 118 meters (Pakistan vs India, 2005)
Shahid Afridi is at the ninth position on the list of longest sixes. On 19 March 2005, at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during a match against India, Afridi hit a six that traveled 118 meters. It happened on the first ball of the match.
Afridi played 398 One Day International matches. He scored 8,064 runs and took 395 wickets in ODIs. His strike rate in ODIs was 117. In Twenty20 Internationals, Afridi played 99 matches and scored 1,416 runs with a strike rate of 150. He also took 98 wickets in T20Is. These numbers show Afridi’s strength as an all-rounder.
10. Chris Gayle – 116 meters (West Indies vs India, 2010)
Chris Gayle is a left-handed batsman from the West Indies team. He hits the ball very hard. Many people call him the universe boss. Gayle ranks among the best Twenty20 cricket batsmen in history. He also bowls right-arm off-spin sometimes. He started playing international cricket in 1999 against India. His last international match took place in 2021 against Australia.
Chris Gayle played an important role in the West Indies team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004 and the ICC World Twenty20 in 2012 and 2016. In 2010, during the ICC T20 World Cup, in the game between West Indies and India, Gayle hit a six that flew 116 meters. The ball reached the roof of the stadium. He has not officially retired. Gayle played 301 ODI matches and scored 10,480 runs. He also played 79 T20 International matches and scored 1,899 runs.
Conclusion
These players hit very long sixes in cricket. Each six stands out in cricket history. Fans and players remember these moments as some of the strongest hits. These big hits show the power and skill found in cricket.
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