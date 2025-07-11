The Fastest Deliveries in Cricket History: Top 10 Speedsters on the Pitch

Cricket fans admire the skill and speed of fast bowlers. Some balls shocked many by reaching very high speeds. These deliveries show how fast bowlers can be. This article shows the top 10 fastest balls in cricket history. These balls stand out because of their speed and the effect they had in games.

1. Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan) – 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph)

Shoaib Akhtar is from Pakistan. People call him the “Rawalpindi Express”. He is the fastest bowler in cricket history. In the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he bowled the fastest ball. It went at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) against England. His speed and strong bowling made it hard for batsmen to play.

Shoaib Akhtar played for Pakistan from 1997 to 2011. He was famous for fast yorkers and sharp bouncers. Injuries stopped him from playing many times. But many remember him as one of the best fast bowlers. His record for the fastest ball still stands.

He was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He started playing international cricket in 1997. He became known for his fast bowling and power. Many batsmen found it hard to play against him. His fastest ball came in a match between Pakistan and England at the 2003 World Cup. The game was at Newlands, Cape Town. The ball was bowled to England’s Nick Knight. This ball is still the fastest ball in cricket.

2. Brett Lee (Australia) – 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph)

Brett Lee is from Australia. He was one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history. He bowled a ball at 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph) against New Zealand in 2005. Brett Lee played for Australia from 1999 to 2012. He often bowled balls faster than 150 km/h. His fast bowling was hard for batsmen to face.

Brett Lee had a strong and aggressive style. He was one of the top fast bowlers. He helped Australia win many matches with his speed.

The fastest ball came during a match between Australia and New Zealand in 2005. The game was in Napier, New Zealand. His speed made batsmen struggle in many matches.

3. Shaun Tait (Australia) – 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph)

Shaun Tait is from Australia. He was one of the fastest bowlers in cricket. In 2010, he bowled a ball at 161.1 km/h (100.14 mph) against England. This speed ranks him among the quickest bowlers ever.

Shaun Tait used a unique slinging action to bowl very fast. His fast balls worried many batsmen. He is known as one of cricket’s fastest bowlers.

This fastest ball came in a match between Australia and England in 2010. The game was held at Lord’s in England.

4. Jeff Thomson (Australia) – 160.6 km/h (99.79 mph)

Jeff Thomson comes from Australia. He was a very fast bowler in the 1970s. In 1975, he bowled a ball at 160.6 km/h (99.79 mph) against the West Indies. This speed ranks him as one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history.

Jeff Thomson used a slinging bowling style. His speed and style scared many batsmen. He is known as one of Australia’s best fast bowlers.

The fast ball was bowled during a match between Australia and the West Indies in 1975. The game took place at WACA, Perth.

5. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 160.4 km/h (99.68 mph)

Mitchell Starc comes from Australia. He is a fast bowler today. In 2015, he bowled a ball at 160.4 km/h (99.68 mph) against New Zealand. Starc is known for fast yorkers and swinging the ball.

Starc plays all types of cricket. He is an important bowler for Australia, especially in big tournaments like the World Cup. Starc reached 50 wickets in the World Cup faster than any other bowler. He did this in 19 matches.

This fast ball came in a match between Australia and New Zealand in 2015. The match took place at WACA, Perth.

6. Andy Roberts (West Indies) – 159.5 km/h (99.09 mph)

Andy Roberts played for the West Indies. He was one of the first fast bowlers from his country. In 1975, he bowled a very fast ball at 159.5 km/h (99.09 mph) against Australia. Roberts used both speed and smart bowling to trouble batsmen.

He helped the West Indies become a strong team in world cricket.

The fast ball happened in the match between West Indies and Australia in 1975. The match took place at WACA, Perth.

7. Fidel Edwards (West Indies) – 157.7 km/h (97.99 mph)

Fidel Edwards was a fast bowler from the West Indies. He bowled with great speed and a quick action. In 2003, he sent down a ball at 157.7 km/h (97.99 mph) against South Africa. His fast bowling made him hard for batsmen to face.

Even though injuries affected his career, Edwards stayed important to the West Indies bowling team for many years.

This fast ball happened during the match between West Indies and South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2003.

8. Mitchell Johnson (Australia) – 156.8 km/h (97.47 mph)

Mitchell Johnson played as a fast bowler for Australia. He was known for bowling with high speed and strong aggression. In 2013, he bowled a ball at 156.8 km/h (97.47 mph) during a match against England.

Johnson played a big role in Australia’s success in the Ashes series. His pace and bounce caused many problems for batsmen. He performed well in all types of cricket matches.

The fast ball was recorded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2013 in the match between Australia and England.

9. Mohammad Sami (Pakistan) – 156.4 km/h (97.19 mph)

Mohammad Sami is a fast bowler from Pakistan. He bowls very fast. In 2003, he bowled a ball at 156.4 km/h (97.19 mph) against Zimbabwe.

Sami uses a quick arm action and can swing the ball. Many people see him as one of Pakistan’s fastest bowlers. Sometimes, he does not keep his form steady during matches.

This ball was bowled in Sharjah, UAE, during a game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in 2003.

10. Shane Bond (New Zealand) – 156.4 km/h (97.19 mph)

Shane Bond is a fast bowler from New Zealand. He bowls very fast and with good accuracy. In 2003, he bowled a ball at 156.4 km/h (97.19 mph) against India.

Bond’s speed and bounce caused trouble for batsmen. Injuries affected his career, but he still ranks among New Zealand’s best fast bowlers.

This happened in a match between New Zealand and India, held in Centurion, South Africa, in 2003.

Conclusion

These fast bowlers come from different countries and times. Each bowler showed great speed and skill on the field. Their fast balls made batting very hard for opponents. Some used unique actions or swing to make batting more difficult. Even with injuries, these players stayed strong and became well-known for their quick bowling. They helped change cricket by pushing the limits of fast bowling. Fans and players remember them for their power and impact in the game.