The Best Finisher in Cricket History
Some batters stay calm when the match gets tight and the pressure grows. These players wait for the right moment, choose their shots well, and take the game to the end. In cricket, a strong finisher is someone who turns close games into wins and does it many times. Many players have done well in the final overs, but one name stands above the rest. This article looks at that player and explains why many fans and experts see him as the best finisher in the game.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is known as one of the best finishers in cricket history. He also led India as captain and won big trophies. Dhoni stayed calm during tense run chases and trusted his skills until the final ball. Many players collapsed under pressure, but Dhoni stayed focused and helped his team win.
In 2012, he destroyed Clint McKay in Adelaide by finishing the match in the last over. In 2013, he hit 13 runs in the final over against Suranga Lakmal to win the tri-series final. He also played many strong knocks against Pakistan, especially in 2006. These games showed how strong his mindset was.
Dhoni’s batting power may have dropped in the last few years, but he still helped his team finish games. Even in tough run chases, he played smart cricket. Many fans and experts call him the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world.
In ODIs, Dhoni played in 112 successful chases. He scored 2556 runs in those matches at an average of 91.28. He also hit 19 fifties and 1 century while chasing targets. These numbers prove his control under pressure and his match-winning style.
He also brought success as captain. He led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title, the 2011 ODI World Cup win, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His calm mind and sharp decisions made him one of the most respected leaders in cricket.
Michael Bevan
Michael Bevan stood out as one of the best finishers in ODI cricket. He played for Australia and helped the team win many close matches. Bevan stayed calm during tense moments. He knew how to manage the chase and control the scoreboard. Many players and fans called him “The Finisher.”
Bevan played an important role in Australia’s success in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 1999 and again in 2003. His Test career did not go far, but his ODI record turned him into one of the most respected players in white-ball cricket. In 2002, the Wisden Guide listed him as the fifth-best ODI batsman ever.
Bevan had a different style. He stayed at the crease and waited for the right time to attack. He also bowled left-arm wrist spin, which helped the team at times. His fielding was sharp as well.
Bevan played his first ODI in 1994 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. He did not bat in that match, but soon became an important player. His first strong performance came in a match during the Wills Tri-Series. He stayed not out and scored a half-century against Pakistan.
Bevan often finished matches for his team. He scored in pressure situations. His innings were steady and smart. He stayed unbeaten in many matches, which helped his average and boosted his image as a reliable player in tough situations.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, also called “Mr. 360,” became famous for hitting the ball in all parts of the ground. He played for South Africa and broke many records with his fast scoring and smart stroke play. He stayed strong under pressure and finished many games for his team.
De Villiers came close to MS Dhoni when it came to finishing matches. During the last overs, his batting strength became clear. He often changed the direction of a game. In one match in Ahmedabad, he scored 102 runs off 59 balls without getting out. That century became the seventh fastest in ODI history.
De Villiers holds records for the fastest fifty (16 balls), hundred (31 balls), and 150 (62 balls) in ODI cricket. His way of batting earned him the nickname “Mr. 360” because he could hit the ball in any direction.
After spending time away from cricket, he still returned and played against the best bowlers. In winning matches, his strike rate crossed 107, and his average stayed above 66. He built or rescued innings many times and helped South Africa win games that seemed out of reach.
De Villiers stayed calm during chases. He kept wickets steady and added runs at the right time. His name often appears when talking about the most dangerous finishers in modern cricket.
Michael Hussey
Michael Hussey, also called “Mr. Cricket”, played a big part in the Australian cricket team. He was reliable in the middle order and helped his team in many close matches. He stayed calm during pressure and often helped win games. Many players respected him for his smart approach and strong batting.
Hussey batted left-handed. He was born on 27 May 1975. He entered international cricket at the age of 28. Even though he started late, he became one of the best left-handers in cricket. People also called him “Huss” or “Cricket”.
In 2006, he became the number one batsman in the world. He showed good form during the ING Cup and got selected for an ODI against India in 2004. He scored 17 runs in that match, which helped the team win.
In 2005, Hussey scored five half-centuries. He remained not out in four of them. After that, many started calling him one of the best finishers. He made his test debut in 2005 against the West Indies. In that match, he scored just 1 and 29. But in the next two matches, he hit centuries.
One of his best performances came against New Zealand in 2007. Australia was chasing 155 runs. The team was struggling at 48 for 4 when Hussey came in. He scored 65 runs without getting out and led the team to a win. His ability to stay calm helped in tough moments like that.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler plays as a wicketkeeper and batsman for England. He is known for strong batting in the final overs. His role in England’s 2019 World Cup win was important. He plays creative shots and scores fast, especially near the end of the innings. This has helped him become one of the most feared finishers in modern cricket.
Buttler bats right-handed. He has played in all formats. Sometimes he opens the innings in T20 matches. But even when moved down the order, his shots near the finish of a match stand out. His shot selection and timing help him control tough situations.
Buttler often uses full-length balls and converts them into scoring chances. He can play soft strokes as well as powerful hits. While chasing, his strike rate is around 110. When batting first, it goes up to 126. These numbers are high compared to regular ODI standards.
One of his key knocks came in 2016 at Trent Bridge. He scored 90 runs in 51 balls against Pakistan. He also played an important role in the 2019 World Cup final, scoring 77 when England needed it most. These games helped build his image as one of the best in the world.
Buttler’s calm mind and powerful shots help him in high-pressure matches. He can send the ball in all directions, which makes him hard to predict. Many call him a “360-degree” batsman because of this.
Vivian Richards
Vivian Richards was a powerful batsman known for strong finishes and scoring quickly. He helped the West Indies win many matches and was a top player in both Test and ODI cricket.
Richards batted right-handed and also bowled off-spin occasionally. He made his Test debut on 22 November 1974 against India and started playing ODIs on 7 June 1975 against Sri Lanka.
Richards was a major challenge for bowlers in Test matches. He had a strong presence on the field and was proud to be the first player from Antigua in the West Indies team. He could change the direction of games and is seen as one of the best finishers in cricket history. Early in his career, he became one of the world’s greatest batsmen.
In 1976, Richards had a great year with big scores. He scored 192 runs in a Test in India. He opened against tough bowlers like Denis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in Australia but later batted at number three. In England, he scored 829 runs in just four Tests, including 291 runs at The Oval.
Richards had a unique batting style. He could run two runs when the field was deep or hit the ball over the boundary for four or six if the field was close. Bowlers who tried to hit him straight thought they had a chance, but he rarely missed. He was strong despite being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with broad shoulders like a boxer.
Richards scored 114 centuries and had a highest first-class score of 322. He made more than 36,000 runs in his career. In ODIs, he scored nearly 7,000 runs with 11 centuries and the highest ODI score of 189 not out. In 2009, the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame honored him for his great career.
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi, known as “Boom Boom”, was a key player for Pakistan with his aggressive batting and strong finishing. He could hit big sixes and change the game quickly, making him one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket.
Afridi became famous for his hard-hitting style and match-winning abilities. He often turned games around with his powerful shots. One of his most memorable moments came in the Asia Cup against India, when he hit two sixes in a row off Ashwin to win the match for Pakistan. He is also known for some of the longest sixes in cricket history.
At just 16 years old, Afridi scored the fastest one-day international century at that time. He made 102 runs from 37 balls, with six fours and eleven sixes, helping Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs. Afridi usually batted at number three, using his power to score quickly.
In the 2013 World Cup match in Guyana, Afridi showed his all-round skills. He scored 76 runs from 55 balls and then bowled 9 overs, taking wickets while giving away very few runs. He is also famous for having one of the highest strike rates in cricket.
Conclusion
These players rank among cricket’s best finishers, each showing a unique style. Hussey showed calm reliability, Buttler displayed aggressive hitting, Richards used power, Afridi played explosive shots, and Miandad showed skill under pressure. Their performances in crucial moments helped their teams win important matches and left a lasting impact on the game.
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