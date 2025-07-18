The Best Finisher in Cricket History.

MS Dhoni is known as one of the best finishers in cricket history. He also led India as captain and won big trophies. Dhoni stayed calm during tense run chases and trusted his skills until the final ball. Many players collapsed under pressure, but Dhoni stayed focused and helped his team win.

In 2012, he destroyed Clint McKay in Adelaide by finishing the match in the last over. In 2013, he hit 13 runs in the final over against Suranga Lakmal to win the tri-series final. He also played many strong knocks against Pakistan, especially in 2006. These games showed how strong his mindset was.

Dhoni’s batting power may have dropped in the last few years, but he still helped his team finish games. Even in tough run chases, he played smart cricket. Many fans and experts call him the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world.

In ODIs, Dhoni played in 112 successful chases. He scored 2556 runs in those matches at an average of 91.28. He also hit 19 fifties and 1 century while chasing targets. These numbers prove his control under pressure and his match-winning style.

He also brought success as captain. He led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title, the 2011 ODI World Cup win, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His calm mind and sharp decisions made him one of the most respected leaders in cricket.