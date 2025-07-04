Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in cricket history with 100 international centuries. He started playing for India in 1989. His first match was a Test against Pakistan. His career ended in 2013.

In Test matches, Tendulkar played 200 times and scored 51 centuries. Some of his best scores came in tough conditions. He scored 114 runs against Australia in Perth in 1992. He made 169 runs against South Africa in Cape Town in 1997. In 1998, he stayed not out on 155 against Australia in Chennai. In 1999, he scored 136 against Pakistan in Chennai. One of his most talked-about innings came in 2004, when he stayed not out on 241 against Australia in Sydney.

Tendulkar also played 463 ODI matches from 1989 to 2012. He scored 49 centuries in this format. In 2012, he scored his 100th international hundred against Bangladesh. In 2010, he became the first player to score 200 not out in an ODI match. This happened against South Africa in Gwalior. He also scored 175 against Australia in Hyderabad in 2009. In 1999, he made 140 not out against Kenya in Bristol. In 1998, he scored 143 against Australia in Sharjah. He did not score any centuries in T20 Internationals.