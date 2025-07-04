Top Players with Most Hundreds in Cricket
A century in cricket means a player scored 100 runs or more in a single innings. It is a big moment for any batter. Some players have reached this mark many times in their careers. These names are known for strong focus and consistency. This list shows the players who scored the most hundreds in international cricket across Test, ODI, and T20I formats.
Sachin Tendulkar – 100 Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in cricket history with 100 international centuries. He started playing for India in 1989. His first match was a Test against Pakistan. His career ended in 2013.
In Test matches, Tendulkar played 200 times and scored 51 centuries. Some of his best scores came in tough conditions. He scored 114 runs against Australia in Perth in 1992. He made 169 runs against South Africa in Cape Town in 1997. In 1998, he stayed not out on 155 against Australia in Chennai. In 1999, he scored 136 against Pakistan in Chennai. One of his most talked-about innings came in 2004, when he stayed not out on 241 against Australia in Sydney.
Tendulkar also played 463 ODI matches from 1989 to 2012. He scored 49 centuries in this format. In 2012, he scored his 100th international hundred against Bangladesh. In 2010, he became the first player to score 200 not out in an ODI match. This happened against South Africa in Gwalior. He also scored 175 against Australia in Hyderabad in 2009. In 1999, he made 140 not out against Kenya in Bristol. In 1998, he scored 143 against Australia in Sharjah. He did not score any centuries in T20 Internationals.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
1989–2013
|
India
|
51
|
49
|
0
|
100
Virat Kohli – 82 Centuries
Virat Kohli started playing for India in 2008. He is still active. Kohli has scored 82 centuries in international matches. He has 30 in Test matches, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20 Internationals. Only one other player has more centuries than him. Kohli is the only player on the list who is still playing.
In Test cricket, Kohli scored seven double centuries. He stayed not out on 254 against South Africa in 2019. India won that match by an innings and 137 runs. In 2016, Kohli scored 235 runs against England at the Wankhede stadium. This is one of his biggest scores in red-ball cricket.
In ODIs, Kohli has an average above 59. He scored 133 not out against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012. That match had a target of 321 runs. India reached the target in only 36.4 overs. In the same year, Kohli scored 183 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. That innings helped India reach the target of 330 with 13 balls left. Kohli played many strong innings in this format.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
2
|
Virat Kohli
|
2008–2025
|
India
|
30
|
51
|
1
|
82
Ricky Ponting – 71 Centuries
Ricky Ponting played for Australia from 1995 to 2012. He scored 71 international centuries. These include 41 in Test matches and 30 in ODIs. He was also one of the most successful captains in cricket. He is third on the list of players with the highest number of centuries.
Ponting played 168 Test matches and scored 13,378 runs. His average in Test cricket was 51.85. He scored many strong innings against India. Some important scores were 242 in Adelaide in 2003, 257 in Melbourne in the same year, and 221 in Adelaide in 2012. He also scored 156 against England in Manchester in 2005 and 143 not out against South Africa in Sydney in 2006. As captain in Tests, he had a winning rate of more than 62%.
In ODIs, Ponting played 375 matches. He had an average of 42.03. He scored 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries. Some of his most remembered scores were 145 against Zimbabwe in New Delhi in 1998, 129 against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2002, and 140 against India in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. In ODIs, Ponting had the highest winning rate as captain, more than 76%.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
3
|
Ricky Ponting
|
1995–2012
|
Australia / World XI
|
41
|
30
|
0
|
71
Kumar Sangakkara – 63 Centuries
Kumar Sangakkara played for Sri Lanka from 2000 to 2015. He scored 63 centuries in international cricket. Among these, 38 were in Test matches and 25 in ODIs. He scored 11 double centuries in Test cricket. Sangakkara is one of the best left-handed batters in cricket history.
Sangakkara performed stronger in Test matches than in shorter formats. He played 134 Tests with an average of 57.40. This average is the highest for any left-handed batter in Tests. Some of his notable Test scores include 219 against India in 2010, 192 against Australia in 2007, 230 against Pakistan in 2002, and two big scores against South Africa: 232 in 2004 and 287 in 2006.
In ODIs, Sangakkara played 404 matches. His batting average was 41.98. In his last year, 2015, he scored four centuries in a row during the World Cup. These were against Bangladesh (105), England (117), Australia (104), and Scotland (124). Sangakkara ranks third in total runs scored in World Cup history. He is also the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the World Cup.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
4
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
2000–2015
|
Sri Lanka
|
38
|
25
|
0
|
63
Jacques Kallis – 62 Centuries
Jacques Kallis played cricket for South Africa from 1995 to 2014. He scored 62 centuries in his career. This includes 45 centuries in Test matches and 17 in ODIs. Kallis became well known when he scored 101 runs on the last day of the Boxing Day Test in 1997. That was only his seventh Test match. He ended his Test career with a batting average of 55.37. Kallis scored a century in his final Test match in 2013. This was a good way to finish his career as one of South Africa’s best players. He holds the record for most Player of the Match awards in Test cricket, with 23.
In ODIs, Kallis had a batting average above 44. One of his best games was against India in 2006 in Durban. He scored 119 runs out of South Africa’s total of 248. Then he helped bowl India out for 91 by taking 3 wickets for 3 runs in 4.1 overs.
Kallis is the only player to have scored more than 12,000 international runs and taken 500 wickets. He is the only South African to score over 10,000 runs in Tests or ODIs. He also is third in catches taken in Test matches.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
5
|
Jacques Kallis
|
1995–2014
|
South Africa
|
45
|
17
|
0
|
62
Hashim Amla – 55 Centuries
Hashim Amla is a well-known South African batsman. He scored 55 centuries in international cricket. Amla played from 2004 until 2019. He scored 28 centuries in Test matches and 27 in ODIs. His total runs are 18,482, with an average of 46.55. Amla’s batting style is calm and strong, which sets him apart from many others. He ranks sixth in the list of players with the most centuries.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
6
|
Hashim Amla
|
2004–2019
|
South Africa
|
28
|
27
|
0
|
55
Mahela Jayawardene – 54 Centuries
Mahela Jayawardene is a well-known cricketer from Sri Lanka. He played international cricket between 1997 and 2015. During this time, he scored 54 centuries. He made 19 centuries in Test matches, 27 in ODIs, and one century in T20 internationals. Jayawardene scored a total of 25,957 runs with an average of 39.15. He is known for his skill and style at the crease. Jayawardene ranks seventh on the list of players with most centuries.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
7
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
1997–2015
|
Sri Lanka / Asia XI
|
19
|
27
|
1
|
54
Brian Lara – 53 Centuries
Brian Lara is one of the greatest cricket players. He played from 1990 to 2007 for the West Indies team. In Test cricket, Lara scored 34 centuries in 131 matches. He made 11,953 runs with an average of 52.88. His highest score was 400 not out, a world record. He also scored 48 half-centuries. His batting strike rate in Tests was 60.51, showing he scored runs steadily and with control.
In One Day Internationals, Lara played 299 matches and scored 10,405 runs with an average of 40.48. His highest score in ODIs was 169. His strike rate in ODIs was 79.51, showing he could play quickly while keeping his style.
In total, Lara scored 53 centuries and 22,358 runs in 430 matches. His records place him among the best players in cricket history.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
8
|
Brian Lara
|
1990–2007
|
West Indies
|
34
|
19
|
-
|
53
Joe Root – 53 Centuries
Joe Root is an English cricketer and a former captain of the England Test team. His teammates Eoin Morgan and Alastair Cook called him the "most complete batsman" England has had. Root played 151 Tests, 176 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 32 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) by February 2025. He scored 36 Test centuries and 17 ODI centuries.
Root scored his first ODI century in 2014 against the West Indies. The 17 ODI centuries are the highest number by any English player. These centuries came against eight different teams. His highest ODI score is 133 not out against Bangladesh in June 2017.
Root played 32 T20I matches since his debut in December 2012. He has not scored a century in this format yet. His highest T20I score is 90 not out against Australia in August 2013.
As of February 2025, Root ranks tied for eighth place among players with the most centuries in international cricket.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
9
|
Joe Root
|
2012–2025
|
England
|
36
|
17
|
0
|
53
David Warner – 49 Centuries
David Warner is a famous Australian cricketer and former captain in one-day and T20 matches. He bats left-handed and usually opens the innings. By September 2023, Warner scored 49 centuries in international cricket: 26 in Tests, 22 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is.
Warner holds the record for the most centuries by an opening batsman. He passed Sachin Tendulkar’s record during a match against South Africa, where he scored 106 runs in 93 balls for his 46th century.
Warner scored his first ODI century on March 4, 2012, against Sri Lanka at The Gabba, Brisbane. It was the final match of the Commonwealth Bank Series. Warner scored 163 runs, which helped Australia reach a total of 321 runs and win the match.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Period
|
Team
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Total
|
10
|
David Warner
|
2009–2024
|
Australia
|
26
|
22
|
1
|
49
Conclusion
These players scored many centuries and runs for their teams in international cricket. Each player showed skill and strong dedication over many years. Their records show great talent and hard work. They stand as some of the best batsmen in cricket history.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments