Top 10 Best Spinners in the World of All Time – 2025

SportsCafe Desk

BySportsCafe Desk,SportsCafe Editor

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Top 10 Best Spinners in the World of All Time – 2025.

Spin bowling is a skill that needs accuracy, patience, and smart thinking. Over many years, some bowlers stood out by changing the game with their spin and control. These players confused batsmen all around the world and became famous in cricket history.

Shane Warne (Australia)

Shane Warne (Australia).

Shane Warne is one of the best spin bowlers ever. He took more than 1000 wickets in international cricket. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than him. Warne played 339 matches and took 1001 wickets in total.

Warne came from Australia, a country known for fast bowlers. He changed this by showing great skill in spin bowling. He took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He bowled with his right arm and used leg spin. He also batted with his right hand. His leg spin and flipper balls helped him get many wickets. One important moment was the 1999 World Cup semi-final, where he showed his skill under pressure. Many players try to learn how Warne bowled.

Warne was the first bowler to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. He had the record for most Test wickets until 2007. He played 145 Tests and took 708 wickets, the highest number at that time. Warne won awards like Wisden Cricketer of the Year two times. He also won Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World twice.

One of his famous moments is called the "ball of the century". This delivery surprised everyone and is remembered as one of cricket’s best moments.

Detail

Information

Country

Australia

Bowling Style

Right-arm leg spin

Matches Played (All formats)

339

Total Wickets (All formats)

1001

Test Matches Played

145

Test Wickets Taken

708

ODI Matches Played

194

ODI Wickets Taken

293

Important Records

First to 700 Test wickets

Awards

Wisden Cricketer of the Year (2 times), Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2 times)

Famous Moment

"Ball of the Century"

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka).

Muttiah Muralitharan is a famous spin bowler from Sri Lanka. Many people think he is one of the best bowlers in cricket history. He was very hard for batsmen to play against. Muralitharan took the most wickets in all types of international matches with 1347 wickets in 495 games.

He is the only bowler to take 800 wickets in Test matches. He played 133 Test matches and took 800 wickets. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he took 534 wickets in 350 games. He also played 66 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and took 63 wickets.

Muralitharan is known for being a very skilled spinner. He is a member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. He is the only bowler to take more than 800 Test wickets and more than 530 ODI wickets. He was the first bowler to use wrist-spin off-spin in cricket.

He bowled with a short run-up. He released the ball with a very flexible wrist and turned his forearm a little. This helped the ball spin on many different pitches.

Muralitharan took 9 wickets in one Test innings two times. He won the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World award in 2000 and 2006.

Detail

Information

Country

Sri Lanka

Bowling Style

Right-arm off-spin

Matches Played (All formats)

495

Total Wickets (All formats)

1347

Test Matches Played

133

Test Wickets Taken

800

ODI Matches Played

350

ODI Wickets Taken

534

IPL Matches Played

66

IPL Wickets Taken

63

Important Records

Only bowler with 800 Test wickets

Awards

Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2000, 2006)

Famous Achievements

Took 9 wickets twice in one Test innings

Anil Kumble (India)

Anil Kumble (India).

Anil Kumble is a former cricket player from India. Many people think he is the best spinner India has had. He helped India win many matches during his career, which lasted about 20 years. Kumble is the only Indian bowler who took 10 wickets in a single Test innings. He did this against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

He took 619 wickets in 132 Test matches and 337 wickets in 271 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kumble played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he took 45 wickets in 42 games.

Kumble also led the Indian team as captain. He is one of the best leg spin bowlers in cricket history. He ranks fourth in the list of top wicket-takers.

At the start of his career, Kumble was a fast bowler. His bowling style was unique and helped him become one of the greatest spinners. In Tests, he bowled 40,850 balls during his career. He took 956 wickets in all international matches.

Kumble was clever in picking wickets. Even top batsmen found him hard to face. His record of 10 wickets in one innings is famous in cricket.

In 2015, Kumble entered the ICC Hall of Fame.

Detail

Information

Country

India

Bowling Style

Right-arm leg spin

Test Matches Played

132

Test Wickets Taken

619

ODI Matches Played

271

ODI Wickets Taken

337

IPL Matches Played

42

IPL Wickets Taken

45

Important Record

Took 10 wickets in one Test innings (only Indian to do so)

Balls Bowled in Tests

40,850

Awards

ICC Hall of Fame (2015)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka).

Rangana Herath is a former cricket player from Sri Lanka. He helped his team win many matches with his left-arm spin bowling. He took important wickets in key moments for his team. Herath played cricket for 19 years.

He took 333 wickets in 93 Test matches. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he took 74 wickets in 71 games. In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), he took 18 wickets in 17 matches.

Herath was a captain of Sri Lanka’s Test team. He is known as one of the best spinners in cricket history. He holds the record for the most wickets by a left-arm bowler in Test cricket. Herath was part of the Sri Lankan team that won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2014.

He was the first left-arm spinner to reach 400 wickets in Test matches. On 10 February 2018, during a series against Bangladesh, Herath passed Wasim Akram’s record to become the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket.

His Test career lasted from 1999 to 2018, the longest for a Sri Lankan player.

Detail

Information

Country

Sri Lanka

Bowling Style

Left-arm orthodox spin

Test Matches Played

93

Test Wickets Taken

333

ODI Matches Played

71

ODI Wickets Taken

74

T20I Matches Played

17

T20I Wickets Taken

18

Records

First left-arm spinner with 400 Test wickets; most wickets by left-arm bowler in Tests

Career Span

1999 – 2018

Achievements

Sri Lanka Test captain; part of 2014 ICC World Twenty20 winning team

Graeme Swann (England)

Graeme Swann (England).

Graeme Swann played cricket for England. He was a right-arm off-spin bowler and one of the best spinners from his country. Swann is one of the few bowlers to take all 10 wickets in a single Test innings.

He is known for his special delivery called the “flying saucer ball”. Swann was the main spinner for England during his career.

He played 178 international matches across different formats. Swann took 410 wickets in total.

Detail

Information

Country

England

Bowling Style

Right-arm off-spin

Matches Played

178

Wickets Taken

410

Special Record

Took all 10 wickets in a Test innings

Known For

“Flying saucer ball”

Harbhajan Singh (India)

Harbhajan Singh (India).

Harbhajan Singh is one of India’s best off-spin bowlers. He played international cricket from 1998 to 2016. His bowling was strong and aggressive. Harbhajan took 417 wickets in Test matches. This number places him fourth among Indian players in Test wickets, after Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kapil Dev.

In 2001, Harbhajan performed very well against Australia. He took 32 wickets in three matches. In Kolkata, he took 13 wickets in a single match. His bowling helped India win the series 2-1 after losing the first match.

Harbhajan was important to the Indian team not only because of his spin bowling but also for his confidence and fighting spirit during tough moments. Many young bowlers admire him and want to follow his path.

Harbhajan ranks among the best spin bowlers worldwide. He has the second-highest number of wickets for off-spinners in Test cricket. He became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test matches. He was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan took 413 wickets in 101 Tests, 259 wickets in 229 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 28 T20 Internationals for India.

Detail

Information

Country

India

Bowling Style

Off-spin

Career Years

1998 to 2016

Test Matches

101

Test Wickets

413

ODI Matches

229

ODI Wickets

259

T20I Matches

28

T20I Wickets

25

Special Records

First Indian to take a Test hat-trick; Four consecutive five-wicket hauls in Tests

Major Titles

2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup

Abdul Qadir (Pakistan)

Abdul Qadir (Pakistan).

Abdul Qadir was a famous spinner from Pakistan. Pakistan is known for fast bowlers, but Qadir was one of the best spin bowlers in the country. He used right-arm leg spin. He bowled different types of deliveries. These included leg-break, topspin, flipper, and googly. These deliveries helped him take many wickets. Fans liked his bowling style a lot.

Qadir was very skilled and had many ways to bowl spin. Many consider him one of the best spin bowlers in cricket history. He played 67 Test matches and 104 One Day International matches for Pakistan. He took 368 wickets in total in these formats.

After finishing his playing career, Qadir worked as the chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Detail

Information

Country

Pakistan

Bowling Style

Right-arm leg spin

Types of Deliveries

Leg-break, topspin, flipper, googly

Test Matches Played

67

ODI Matches Played

104

Total Wickets Taken

368

Post-Career Role

Chief Selector, Pakistan Cricket Board

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).

Daniel Vettori played cricket for New Zealand from 1997 to 2015. He was one of the best left-arm spin bowlers in the world. Vettori started Test cricket at the age of 18 years and 10 days. He became the youngest spinner to reach 100 Test wickets by age 21.

Vettori took 362 wickets in Test matches. He holds the record for the most Test wickets by a New Zealand spinner. He also took 305 wickets in One Day Internationals and 38 wickets in T20 matches. His bowling was accurate and helped win many games.

In 2000, Vettori took 12 wickets in one Test match against Australia, one of his best performances. He also scored six centuries in Test cricket, helping the team with batting.

Vettori served as captain of New Zealand from 2007 to 2011. He is one of the few players in Test cricket history to take 300 wickets and score 3000 runs. Many young players in New Zealand look up to him.

He received the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2012.

Detail

Information

Country

New Zealand

Bowling Style

Slow left-arm orthodox

Test Matches Played

133

ODI Matches Played

295

T20 Matches Played

34

Test Wickets Taken

362

ODI Wickets Taken

305

T20 Wickets Taken

38

Test Centuries Scored

6

Captaincy Period

2007 to 2011

Awards

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2012

Records

Youngest spinner to 100 Test wickets; Most Test wickets by NZ spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India).

Ravichandran Ashwin is an important spinner for India. He plays mostly in Test matches. Ashwin ranks first in the ICC Test bowling list. He has helped India win many games with his bowling skills. Ashwin is smart and uses good plans to confuse batsmen.

Ashwin is 37 years old. He is on track to become a famous Indian bowler. He played 94 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20 games. Ashwin took 489 wickets in Tests, 152 in ODIs, and 72 in T20 matches. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he took 171 wickets in 197 games. He still plays for India and is one of the oldest players in the Test team.

Ashwin uses many types of bowling. He bowls off break, leg break, slider, and carrom ball. In 2013, Ashwin took 29 wickets in a Test series against Australia. He earned the Man of the Series award 8 times in 79 Test matches.

In April 2022, Ashwin became the second off-spinner after Harbhajan Singh to take 150 wickets in the IPL. He reached this record in 37 matches, the fastest Indian to do so. The Indian government gave Ashwin the Arjuna Award in 2014 for his great career. He also became the third Indian to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

Detail

Information

Country

India

Bowling Style

Off spin

Test Matches Played

94

ODI Matches Played

116

T20 Matches Played

65

Test Wickets Taken

489

ODI Wickets Taken

152

T20 Wickets Taken

72

IPL Matches Played

197

IPL Wickets Taken

171

Man of the Series Awards

8 (in Tests)

Awards

Arjuna Award 2014, ICC Cricketer of the Year

Records

Fastest Indian to 150 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

Rashid Khan is from Afghanistan. He is one of the best spin bowlers in the world. Rashid is only 25 years old. He bowls with his right arm and spins the ball a lot. Many top batters have found it hard to play against him.

Rashid has set many records in a short time. He will be remembered as a great player after his career ends. He broke the record of Australian bowler Mitchell Starc. Rashid became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches. He did this in just 44 games.

Rashid also took 100 wickets in T20 International (T20I) matches faster than anyone else. He did this in 53 games. Rashid played 5 Test matches, 103 ODIs, and 82 T20Is for Afghanistan. He also played 109 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He took 34 wickets in Tests, 183 wickets in ODIs, 130 wickets in T20Is, and 139 wickets in the IPL.

Detail

Information

Country

Afghanistan

Bowling Style

Right-arm leg spin

Age

25

Test Matches Played

5

ODI Matches Played

103

T20 Matches Played

82

IPL Matches Played

109

Test Wickets Taken

34

ODI Wickets Taken

183

T20 Wickets Taken

130

IPL Wickets Taken

139

Records

Fastest and youngest to 100 ODI wickets (44 games), fastest to 100 T20I wickets (53 games)

Conclusion

These spin bowlers have shown great skill and strength in cricket. Each has set records and helped their teams in important matches. Their achievements inspire many players around the world.

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