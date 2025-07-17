Top 10 Best Spinners in the World of All Time – 2025.

Shane Warne is one of the best spin bowlers ever. He took more than 1000 wickets in international cricket. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than him. Warne played 339 matches and took 1001 wickets in total.

Warne came from Australia, a country known for fast bowlers. He changed this by showing great skill in spin bowling. He took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He bowled with his right arm and used leg spin. He also batted with his right hand. His leg spin and flipper balls helped him get many wickets. One important moment was the 1999 World Cup semi-final, where he showed his skill under pressure. Many players try to learn how Warne bowled.

Warne was the first bowler to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. He had the record for most Test wickets until 2007. He played 145 Tests and took 708 wickets, the highest number at that time. Warne won awards like Wisden Cricketer of the Year two times. He also won Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World twice.

One of his famous moments is called the "ball of the century". This delivery surprised everyone and is remembered as one of cricket’s best moments.