Most Followed Cricket Leagues in the World.

The Indian Premier League is the most followed T20 cricket tournament in the world. It began in 2008 with teams representing Indian cities and has grown into a global event with ten franchises. Players from different countries take part every season, and the competition draws attention from millions of fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the league, and the first matches were played in 2008. Since then, the IPL has expanded in size and fame. Some of the world’s best cricketers now aim to be picked by franchises, and each match attracts strong interest from fans both in India and abroad.

The league gives the highest prize money among T20 competitions, with INR 20 crore awarded to the champion team. Along with that, players earn large sums through contracts and sponsorships. With wide TV coverage and strong online presence, the IPL continues to dominate the global T20 cricket scene.