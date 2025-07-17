Most Followed Cricket Leagues in the World
Cricket is no longer just about national teams. Many players join leagues where teams include players from various countries. These matches attract large crowds and feature strong teams, which fans enjoy watching. In some cases, players earn more in these leagues than in international games. Here is a list of well-known cricket leagues from different regions.
Indian Premier League (IPL)
The Indian Premier League is the most followed T20 cricket tournament in the world. It began in 2008 with teams representing Indian cities and has grown into a global event with ten franchises. Players from different countries take part every season, and the competition draws attention from millions of fans.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched the league, and the first matches were played in 2008. Since then, the IPL has expanded in size and fame. Some of the world’s best cricketers now aim to be picked by franchises, and each match attracts strong interest from fans both in India and abroad.
The league gives the highest prize money among T20 competitions, with INR 20 crore awarded to the champion team. Along with that, players earn large sums through contracts and sponsorships. With wide TV coverage and strong online presence, the IPL continues to dominate the global T20 cricket scene.
Big Bash League (BBL)
The Big Bash League is Australia’s top T20 cricket competition. It was launched by Cricket Australia in 2011, with eight teams representing different cities across the country. Matches are played during the summer months of December and January, a time when fans across Australia regularly turn their attention to the sport.
The BBL started as a new format that replaced earlier domestic T20 events. It quickly gained popularity due to its mix of local stars and overseas players, as well as the fast pitches and aggressive style of play that suit the Australian grounds. Over the years, the league has grown into one of the most watched cricket tournaments, both inside the country and abroad.
The Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the competition, having won the trophy four times. The winning team receives around INR 2.73 crore in prize money. Stadiums often fill with families and cricket fans during the season, and the BBL continues to play a strong role in shaping Australia’s summer sports calendar.
Pakistan Super League (PSL)
The Pakistan Super League, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board, has developed into a significant fixture in the T20 landscape since its inception in 2016. With six teams linked to major Pakistani cities, the league was formed during a time when international cricket had almost vanished from the country. The debut season was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, but it still succeeded in drawing attention through its competitive cricket and strong display of emerging talent.
The turning point came in 2017 when the final was held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. That single event symbolised the gradual return of international cricket to Pakistan after a long absence following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. Since then, cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore have hosted matches in front of large, passionate crowds, and the league has become deeply rooted in the country’s sporting culture.
The PSL has gained respect across the cricketing world, particularly for the strength of its bowling. Pakistan has long been associated with producing fast bowlers, and the PSL has only extended that legacy by introducing several young quicks to the global stage. Players such as Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz have left a strong mark—Babar remains the league’s highest run scorer, while Wahab leads in wickets.
With a winner’s prize of INR 3.6 crore, competitive fixtures, and the consistent presence of overseas players (four allowed per team), the PSL has earned its place among the world’s most-watched T20 leagues. It not only serves as a platform for local talent but also strengthens Pakistan’s standing in international cricket.
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)
Established in 2012 by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the Bangladesh Premier League quickly grew into a key event in the global T20 calendar.The league has six teams from major cities across Bangladesh, all aiming to win the title and the prize purse of INR 6.19 crore. Over nine completed seasons, the BPL has developed a reputation for competitive cricket and has become a crucial platform for both emerging local players and established international stars.
The BPL’s growth reflects Bangladesh’s stronger presence in the cricket world, a league that supports local players’ development and draws top overseas players. Teams such as the Comilla Victorians hold the most championships and currently stand as champions, with strong records in the competition. Key players like Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan have made a strong mark by leading in runs and wickets.
With a maximum of three overseas players allowed per team, the league maintains a strong balance between local development and international flair. The BPL continues to capture the imagination of millions of cricket fans worldwide, and contributes significantly to the sport’s popularity and growth in Bangladesh.
Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Since its inception in 2013, the Caribbean Premier League has established itself as a premier Twenty20 cricket competition in the Caribbean. The league has six teams from different Caribbean nations. It brings local talent and international stars together.. Recognized for its vibrant atmosphere and competitive matches, the CPL has gained a reputation as one of the world’s most popular T20 leagues.
Organized by Cricket West Indies, the CPL operates on a double round-robin format followed by playoffs, with matches held across several Caribbean locations over a span of six weeks. The league is celebrated not only for cricket but also for its unique cultural flavor, earning nicknames such as “the biggest party in sports”. It brings together a diverse mix of players which combines the region’s legendary entertainers and emerging stars.
The Trinbago Knight Riders hold the record for the most championships with four titles, while the current champions, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, secured their first title recently. Key performers such as Lendl Simmons hold the record for the highest runs scored, while Dwayne Bravo leads in wickets taken. With up to five overseas players permitted per team, the CPL maintains a dynamic balance of local and international cricketing excellence.
Conclusion
Top T20 leagues like the Big Bash, IPL, PSL, BPL, and CPL have changed cricket worldwide by bringing together local players and international stars in exciting matches watched by millions. These leagues help players develop their skills and support cricket culture in each region while bringing fans together to enjoy the sport. As the leagues grow, cricket gains more popularity around the world, and fans can expect great matches every season.
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