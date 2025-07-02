Top 5 Richest Cricket Leagues in the World.

The Indian Premier League is the richest cricket league. It started in 2008. It takes place in India. Many fans watch it. Some players come from other countries.

Big teams take part, like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The league earns a lot of money. The TV deal from 2023 to 2027 is worth $6.2 billion. Only the American NFL has a higher price per match.

Teams buy players through auctions. Some players earn more than $2.4 million in one season. Team owners spend large sums to build strong squads.

Stadiums are full during matches. Fans come in large numbers. They buy tickets, shirts, and food. Brands pay to show ads during games.

The IPL has the highest value among all cricket leagues. It brings the most money. Players, sponsors, and fans all take part in this league every year.