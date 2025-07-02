Top 5 Richest Cricket Leagues in the World
Cricket is not the same as before. Now some leagues have strong sponsors, big player payments, and large crowds. Many fans follow these leagues from different countries. Players earn high amounts. Some teams are worth hundreds of millions. This list shows five cricket leagues with the most money. The order depends on money from sponsors, media rights, team value, and player salaries.
Indian Premier League (IPL) – India
The Indian Premier League is the richest cricket league. It started in 2008. It takes place in India. Many fans watch it. Some players come from other countries.
Big teams take part, like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The league earns a lot of money. The TV deal from 2023 to 2027 is worth $6.2 billion. Only the American NFL has a higher price per match.
Teams buy players through auctions. Some players earn more than $2.4 million in one season. Team owners spend large sums to build strong squads.
Stadiums are full during matches. Fans come in large numbers. They buy tickets, shirts, and food. Brands pay to show ads during games.
The IPL has the highest value among all cricket leagues. It brings the most money. Players, sponsors, and fans all take part in this league every year.
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Detail
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Info
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Country
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India
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Year Started
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2008
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Brand Value (2025)
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$16.4 Billion
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TV Rights (2023–2027)
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$6.2 Billion (₹48,390 Cr)
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Top Player Salary (2025)
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Over $2.4 Million per season
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Big Teams
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Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings
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Broadcasters
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Disney Star, Viacom18
SA20 – South Africa
SA20 is the second richest cricket league in the world. It started in 2022. All six teams belong to IPL franchise owners. The league follows the same business model as the IPL. This model helped SA20 grow fast.
The TV rights deal is over $100 million. It runs for 10 years with SuperSport and Viacom18. The total brand value is now more than $300 million. The best players earn up to $500,000 in one season.
Cricket South Africa created this league through Africa Cricket Development (ACD). CSA owns 50% of ACD. SuperSport owns 30%, and Sundar Raman owns 20%. Sundar Raman worked earlier with the IPL.
In 2022, CSA cancelled a series with Australia to focus on SA20. Graeme Smith was picked to lead the league. CSA allowed top players to skip Test matches and play in SA20. Some fans and experts did not support that choice.
The league takes place in January and February. It had only one season in 2023. Young and local players got more attention. Fans followed the games in stadiums and online. Prize money was also strong. The winning team got around ₹15.6 crore, and the second-place team got about ₹7.3 crore.
SA20 helped South African cricket. The league became an important part of the T20 system in the world.
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Detail
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Info
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Country
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South Africa
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Year Started
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2022
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Brand Value (2025)
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$300 Million+
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TV Rights Deal
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$100 Million+ (10 years)
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Top Player Salary
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Up to $500,000 per season
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Team Owners
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IPL Franchise Groups
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Broadcasters
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SuperSport, Viacom18
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Prize Money (Winner)
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Around ₹15.6 Crore
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Prize Money (Runner-up)
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Around ₹7.3 Crore
Major League Cricket (MLC) – USA
Major League Cricket is a new cricket league based in the United States. It started with strong backing from well-known investors. Some team owners include the heads of Microsoft and Adobe. IPL franchise owners control half of the teams.
By 2025, the league reached a brand value between $250 and $300 million. Matches appear on ESPN and Willow TV. The exact value of the broadcast deal has not been shared, but it brings high income. Players in this league can earn up to $750,000 each season.
In 2024, many famous cricketers joined the league. Matches in Texas and North Carolina drew large crowds. Many fans from the Indian community in the US attended the games.
This league plays a part in the plans to add cricket to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. MLC is helping cricket grow in a new market where the sport has not had much history before.
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Detail
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Info
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Country
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United States
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Year Started
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2023
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Brand Value (2025)
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$250–300 Million
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TV Broadcasters
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ESPN, Willow TV
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Top Player Salary
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Up to $750,000 per season
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Team Owners
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IPL Franchises, Tech CEOs
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Big Locations
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Texas, North Carolina
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Special Note
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Linked with plans for LA 2028 Olympics
Big Bash League (BBL) – Australia
The Big Bash League is a T20 cricket league in Australia. It started in 2011. It became popular very quickly and reached a high level in the cricket world. As of 2025, the brand value stands between $120 and $150 million.
The BBL is broadcast through a deal with Channel Seven and Fox Sports. This deal runs from 2024 to 2031 and is worth about AUD 1.2 billion. Players can earn between $250,000 and $350,000 for one season.
The league was once the second biggest in T20 cricket. It has dropped in position but still stays strong in Australian cricket. In the 2023–24 season, the number of matches was reduced. This led to better quality games and more viewers.
The league earns money through ticket sales, media rights, and sponsorships. Many fans attend matches. Local and global brands support the teams through long-term partnerships.
Matches are scheduled during prime-time hours on TV. This helps attract a large audience. The league uses local players and strong support from the cricket board. Fans enjoy the short-format games, and the BBL keeps its place as a key event in the Australian sports calendar.
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Detail
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Info
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Country
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Australia
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Year Started
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2011
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Brand Value (2025)
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$120–150 Million
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TV Broadcasters
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Channel Seven, Fox Sports
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Broadcast Deal
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AUD 1.2 Billion (2024–2031)
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Top Player Salary
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$250,000–350,000 per season
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Key Feature
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Fewer matches in 2023–24 season
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Strength
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Strong cricket system and high TV reach
Pakistan Super League (PSL) – Pakistan
The Pakistan Super League started in 2016. It has become one of the most important cricket leagues in the country. As of 2025, the league's brand value is around $100 to $110 million. The current broadcast deal, running from 2022 to 2025, is worth about $36 million.
Top players earn between $170,000 and $200,000. Some players who performed well in the PSL moved on to play international cricket.
The PSL is seen as a strong league in global T20 cricket. Despite problems like security issues and political tension, the league keeps growing. Teams like Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi have built strong reputations.
Matches are played in large stadiums across Pakistan. Thousands of fans attend these games. Broadcasts get high ratings on television. Sponsors and business owners from Pakistan support the league.
Ticket sales, TV deals, and sponsor contracts bring in revenue. The league helps develop young players. Many cricketers from domestic teams have received national team chances after playing in the PSL.
The PSL has helped bring back international matches to Pakistan. It also plays a key role in supporting cricket culture in the country.
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Detail
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Info
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Country
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Pakistan
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Year Started
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2016
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Brand Value (2025)
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$100–110 Million
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Broadcast Rights
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$36 Million (2022–2025)
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Top Player Salary
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$170,000–$200,000 per season
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Popular Teams
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Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi
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Focus
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Growth of local talent
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Audience
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Strong local fan base, large TV viewership
Conclusion
Cricket leagues in different countries have grown a lot in value and popularity. The Indian Premier League has the highest brand value and pays the top players. Other leagues like SA20, Major League Cricket, Big Bash League, and Pakistan Super League also grow strong. These leagues help local players and keep fans excited about cricket. Cricket looks set to grow even more around the world.
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