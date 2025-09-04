Top 3 Richest Cricket Boards in the World
Cricket is a popular sport around the world. Behind the games and fans, there are cricket boards that manage the sport. Some of these boards earn a lot of money and have a big impact on cricket. This article shows the three richest cricket boards, their income, history, and the teams they control.
1. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket board in the world. Its income comes mostly from the many cricket fans in India, where cricket is very popular and followed like a religion.
A large part of BCCI’s money comes from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which takes place every summer and lasts about three months. IPL earns revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsors, and ticket sales. The broadcasting rights for IPL from 2023 to 2027 sold for $6.2 billion.
BCCI also earns money from international cricket tours throughout the year. It shares revenue with the International Cricket Council (ICC). In 2025, BCCI and Indian cricket will remain important in the global cricket economy.
BCCI controls cricket in India. Its headquarters are at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It earns over ₹18,700 crore ($2.2 billion) each year, making it the richest cricket board worldwide.
The board works to find and train new players through local programs and cricket academies. It supports coaching, builds cricket facilities, and looks after player welfare. These actions help India stay strong in international cricket.
BCCI started on 1 December 1928 in Madras. It is a group of state cricket associations that select representatives to choose the BCCI president. It joined the Imperial Cricket Conference (now ICC) in 1926. BCCI is a private group and does not get money from the Indian government’s sports ministry.
BCCI has great influence in world cricket. The ICC shares a large part of its income with BCCI. IPL, run by BCCI, is one of the richest sports leagues globally.
In the financial year 2023–24, BCCI earned ₹18,700 crore (about $2.2 billion). It paid ₹4,298 crore ($510 million) in taxes in 2022–23.
The first president of BCCI was R. E. Grant Govan. The first secretary was Anthony De Mello. As of February 2023, Roger Binny holds the position of president, and Devajit Saikia serves as secretary.
BCCI has hosted many Cricket World Cups. It will host the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2029 ICC Champions Trophy, and 2031 Cricket World Cup.
BCCI manages four main teams: men’s national team, women’s national team, men’s under-19 team, and women’s under-19 team. It also manages development teams such as India A, India B, and India A women’s team. A selection committee chooses players for these teams. BCCI plans matches and organizes domestic cricket in India.
2. Cricket Australia (CA)
Cricket Australia (CA) ranks second among the richest cricket boards. Its income comes from broadcasting rights for all international matches and domestic competitions like the Big Bash League (BBL).
Ticket sales from international matches and the domestic league also add to Cricket Australia’s yearly income.
Cricket Australia is the main authority for professional and amateur cricket in Australia. It started in 1905 as the 'Australian Board of Control for International Cricket'. It is registered as an Australian Public Company.
CA manages all Australian national cricket teams. This includes men’s, women’s, youth teams, and Australia A, as well as other teams like Indigenous, disability, and over-age groups. It works with other organizations for these teams. CA also organizes and hosts Test matches, One Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals together with other countries. It sets the schedule for home international games.
Besides international teams, Cricket Australia runs interstate cricket competitions. These include the Sheffield Shield, which is the men’s first-class cricket competition, the One-Day Cup for men, and the Women's National Cricket League. It also manages the KFC Big Bash League and the Weber Women's Big Bash League. These Twenty20 competitions feature franchises instead of state teams.
3. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ranks third among the richest cricket boards. As one of cricket’s oldest organizations, the ECB remains financially strong and focused on developing the sport.
Revenue for the ECB comes mainly from broadcasting rights for both international and domestic matches. Its popular domestic competition, ‘The Hundred,’ draws large audiences and attracts significant sponsorship.
In addition, ticket sales from packed stadiums during international matches add to the board’s steady income. Strong brand partnerships help the ECB maintain reliable revenue throughout the year.
Formed on 1 January 1997, the ECB brought together the Test and County Cricket Board, the National Cricket Association, and the Cricket Council. The Women’s Cricket Association joined in 1998. The ECB’s main office is located at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
The board oversees cricket at all levels in England and Wales. It manages the England Men’s teams for Test, One Day, and T20 formats, the England Women’s team, and the England Lions, which is the second-tier men’s side. The ECB also supports teams for players with physical, learning, visual, and hearing disabilities.
Though the full name is England and Wales Cricket Board, the organization is commonly called the ECB, a name chosen during the merging of previous cricket bodies.
Conclusion
The Board of Control for Cricket in India, Cricket Australia, and the England and Wales Cricket Board are the richest cricket boards in the world. BCCI earns the most because of its large fan base and the Indian Premier League, which brings big income from TV rights and sponsors. Cricket Australia comes next with money from international games and the Big Bash League. The ECB is third, with steady income from TV rights and events like ‘The Hundred.’ Each board manages cricket teams and runs competitions in their countries. They all help cricket grow and support new players with strong financial resources.
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