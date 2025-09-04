Top 3 Richest Cricket Boards in the World.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket board in the world. Its income comes mostly from the many cricket fans in India, where cricket is very popular and followed like a religion.

A large part of BCCI’s money comes from the Indian Premier League (IPL), which takes place every summer and lasts about three months. IPL earns revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsors, and ticket sales. The broadcasting rights for IPL from 2023 to 2027 sold for $6.2 billion.

BCCI also earns money from international cricket tours throughout the year. It shares revenue with the International Cricket Council (ICC). In 2025, BCCI and Indian cricket will remain important in the global cricket economy.

BCCI controls cricket in India. Its headquarters are at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It earns over ₹18,700 crore ($2.2 billion) each year, making it the richest cricket board worldwide.

The board works to find and train new players through local programs and cricket academies. It supports coaching, builds cricket facilities, and looks after player welfare. These actions help India stay strong in international cricket.