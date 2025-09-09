Top 5 Most Viewed Cricket Matches in History.

The 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. Played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, it drew huge attention from fans worldwide.

India posted a total of 260 runs, largely thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s steady 85 runs. Other Indian batsmen could not build big scores, but Tendulkar’s innings gave the team a strong base. The Indian bowlers then took control, restricting Pakistan to just 231 runs and securing a place in the final.

This thrilling contest attracted around 495 million viewers globally, and showed the intense rivalry and passion for cricket between the two nations.