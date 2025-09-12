Top Run Scorers in ODI Cricket: The Legends of the Game
ODI cricket has seen many great players who scored thousands of runs and stayed at the top for years. These players built their names through patience, talent, and a lot of hard work on the field.
Sachin Tendulkar – India – 18,426 Runs
Sachin Tendulkar stands as one of the greatest names in cricket history. No player has reached his level in terms of total runs in ODI matches. Fans, bettors, and players still talk about Tendulkar’s incredible records. His career lasted from 1989 to 2012, with 463 ODI games and an outstanding total of 18,426 runs. Tendulkar’s average of 44.83 shows how strong and consistent his batting was through the years.
Although he often played at number four in Test cricket, Tendulkar opened the innings in ODIs. This position allowed him to attack bowlers from the start and build large scores. Across his ODI journey, he reached 49 centuries and 96 fifties, setting a mark that still feels impossible to break. Tendulkar also became the first player to score a double century in an ODI match, which added even more value to his legendary status. His name remains connected to cricket records and is always part of the conversation when the greatest players of all time are discussed.
Kumar Sangakkara – Sri Lanka – 14,234 Runs
Kumar Sangakkara holds a special place in cricket with his skill as both a batsman and a wicket-keeper. His total of 14,234 runs in 404 ODI matches places him second on the list of all-time highest run scorers. Sangakkara kept wickets in most of his games, which adds even more weight to his achievements. His batting average of 41.98 speaks about his steady performance across many years.
Usually, Sangakkara walked in to bat at number three, where he built strong partnerships and controlled the innings. As captain, he led Sri Lanka to the 2011 World Cup final, and in the 2015 World Cup, his performances remained highly impressive. Across his career, Sangakkara scored 25 centuries, and his highest score in ODIs reached 169 runs. His calm presence and consistent scoring made him one of the most respected players in the game.
Ricky Ponting – Australia – 13,704 Runs
Ricky Ponting stands as one of the most respected players in Australian cricket history. His name often comes up not only for his high run count but also for his success as captain. Ponting scored 13,704 runs in 375 ODI matches, holding an average of 42.03, and added 30 centuries along with 82 half-centuries during his long career.
Most of Ponting’s innings came from the number three position, where he played with strong attacking shots and controlled the pace of the game. As a captain, Ponting led Australia to two World Cup titles, showing great leadership throughout those campaigns. He was also part of the squad that won three World Cups in total. Along with his batting skills, Ponting was known for sharp fielding and quick decision-making on the field. His place in the ICC Hall of Fame highlights his important role in cricket’s story.
Sanath Jayasuriya – Sri Lanka – 13,340 Runs
Sanath Jayasuriya became one of the most dangerous opening batsmen in ODI cricket. His aggressive style changed how teams approached the start of an innings. From 1989 to 2011, Jayasuriya played 445 ODI matches and scored 13,340 runs with an average of 32.36. His powerful hitting often put pressure on bowlers in the early stages of the game.
Jayasuriya also played an important role as an all-rounder. His left-arm spin bowling earned him 323 wickets, which placed him among the best all-round players in ODI history. One of his biggest achievements came during Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup victory, where his performances helped the team reach the top. Jayasuriya’s combination of strong batting and useful bowling built his reputation as a player who could change the direction of a match at any moment.
Mahela Jayawardene – Sri Lanka – 12,650 Runs
Mahela Jayawardene remained a key part of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. His classical style and steady performances helped him build a strong career in ODI cricket. Jayawardene played 448 matches and collected 12,650 runs at an average of 33.37. His ability to handle both pace and spin made him a reliable batsman in many conditions.
Together with Kumar Sangakkara, Jayawardene formed one of the most productive partnerships in Sri Lankan cricket, and their teamwork often brought important runs for the team. As a captain, Jayawardene led Sri Lanka in major tournaments and reached several World Cup and ICC finals, including the 2007 and 2011 Cricket World Cups and the 2009 and 2012 ICC World Twenty20 events. His steady presence in the middle order, combined with his leadership on the field, secured his place among the top ODI run scorers of all time.
Virat Kohli – India – 12,311 Runs
Virat Kohli stands out as the only active player among the top ODI run scorers. Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has built an outstanding career with strong performances that continue to place him among the best. By the time of this count, Kohli had played 260 ODI matches and reached 12,311 runs, holding an impressive average of 58.07. His ability to score quickly and consistently has made him a key part of India’s success in recent years.
Kohli usually bats in the upper-middle order, where his sharp timing and confident shot selection keep him ahead of many bowlers. Across his career, he has collected 43 ODI centuries, standing just six behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49. Many fans, players, and bettors closely follow his progress, waiting to see if he will reach or pass this target. Kohli also served as India’s captain for several years, adding strong leadership to his already excellent batting record. His journey is still in motion, and the final numbers may take him even higher on this list.
Inzamam-ul-Haq – Pakistan – 11,739 Runs
Inzamam-ul-Haq remains one of Pakistan’s finest batsmen, known for his elegant stroke play and calm presence at the crease. Across 378 ODI matches, Inzamam collected 11,739 runs with an average of 39.52. His batting style was marked by excellent timing, and his ability to produce powerful shots often came without much visible effort.
As Pakistan’s captain for several years, Inzamam guided the team through many important matches. He was the first Pakistani batsman to cross 20,000 international runs across all formats, which placed him among the top players in cricket history. In ODIs, his position as Pakistan’s leading run scorer remains untouched. His steady performances in the middle order helped Pakistan build strong totals, and his name continues to hold a respected place in the game’s records.
Jacques Kallis – South Africa – 11,579 Runs
Jacques Kallis stands as one of the most complete cricketers in history. His contributions with both bat and ball shaped many victories for South Africa. Across 328 ODI matches, Kallis scored 11,579 runs at an average of 44.36, showing remarkable consistency throughout his career. His position at number three allowed him to control the innings and build partnerships with patience and strength.
Kallis was not only a top-class batsman but also a valuable bowler, with 273 ODI wickets to his name. His skill as a slip fielder added even more to his all-round impact, as he took hundreds of catches during his career. Very few players have matched his balance of scoring runs, taking wickets, and performing well in the field at such a high level for such a long time. His place among the greatest all-rounders remains well deserved and widely respected.
Sourav Ganguly – India – 11,363 Runs
Sourav Ganguly holds a special place in Indian cricket as both a strong leader and a graceful batsman. Across 311 ODI matches, Ganguly collected 11,363 runs, with most of them scored while opening the innings alongside Sachin Tendulkar. His aggressive style at the top of the order changed how India approached limited-overs cricket, and his use of footwork to send the ball far into the stands became a familiar sight.
As a captain, Ganguly played an important role in building a fearless and confident Indian cricket team. Many believe that the foundation of the team’s modern success was set during his leadership. Known as the "Prince of Kolkata", Ganguly’s batting on the offside, especially his cuts and drives, earned him high praise. His place as the ninth-highest run scorer in ODI cricket marks his lasting impact on the game.
Rahul Dravid – India – 10,889 Runs
Rahul Dravid did not start his career as a favorite in ODIs, but he soon proved to be one of the most reliable batsmen in this format. Over 344 matches, Dravid scored 10,889 runs, mostly while batting at number three. His calm and steady approach helped India build strong innings, even in challenging situations. At times, Dravid also took on the role of wicket-keeper, adding extra value to the team.
Known as “The Wall” for his solid and dependable batting, Dravid is now the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Though many remember him for his achievements in Test cricket, his ODI record shows how adaptable and important he was for India in all forms of the game. His place as the tenth-highest run scorer in ODIs highlights his contribution over a long and successful career.
Conclusion
These players shaped ODI cricket through their talent, hard work, and steady performances. From Sachin Tendulkar’s unmatched records to Virat Kohli’s ongoing career, each batsman created a distinct place in cricket history. The list includes powerful hitters, skilled stroke players, and strong leaders, showing that success in cricket comes in many forms. Their runs brought many memorable moments for fans and bettors, and their achievements continue to inspire new players worldwide.
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