Top Run Scorers in ODI Cricket: The Legends of the Game.

Sachin Tendulkar stands as one of the greatest names in cricket history. No player has reached his level in terms of total runs in ODI matches. Fans, bettors, and players still talk about Tendulkar’s incredible records. His career lasted from 1989 to 2012, with 463 ODI games and an outstanding total of 18,426 runs. Tendulkar’s average of 44.83 shows how strong and consistent his batting was through the years.

Although he often played at number four in Test cricket, Tendulkar opened the innings in ODIs. This position allowed him to attack bowlers from the start and build large scores. Across his ODI journey, he reached 49 centuries and 96 fifties, setting a mark that still feels impossible to break. Tendulkar also became the first player to score a double century in an ODI match, which added even more value to his legendary status. His name remains connected to cricket records and is always part of the conversation when the greatest players of all time are discussed.