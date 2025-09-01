Top Cricket Academy in Pune
Pune has many cricket academies that help players grow their skills. For beginners or those who want to play at higher levels, good coaching is very important. This article talks about one of the best cricket academies in Pune, known for its strong coaching team, good facilities, and success in training talented players.
Stadium Cricket Club
Stadium Cricket Club is one of the oldest and most popular cricket academies in Pune. It started in 1982 and has built a strong reputation over the years. Many players from this academy have gone on to play in the Ranji Trophy, Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), and even the IPL. The academy trains players of all ages, with several coaches working to improve skills in batting, bowling, and fielding.
The club organizes many local tournaments every year. These tournaments help players practice under competitive conditions and discover new talent. The academy runs training sessions from Wednesday to Sunday. Classes are available in the morning and evening, with flexible batches to fit different schedules.
Stadium Cricket Club offers private coaching, group coaching, and special training for spin bowlers. It is located at Nehru Stadium Cricket Ground, making it easy for players from Pune and nearby cities to attend.
Twenty2 Yards
Twenty2 Yards is a well-known cricket coaching centre located in Bavdhan, Pune. It attracts players from across India who want to improve their skills. The academy has modern facilities designed to train players like professionals.
The centre focuses on giving each player the right training through specialized coaching in batting, bowling, fielding, and fitness. The coaches here are experienced and maintain strict training routines to help players improve steadily. Twenty2 Yards also provides customized performance development programs, which work on the strengths and weaknesses of each player individually.
Training happens five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday. Sessions run in the morning and evening, and give players good flexibility to join.
CricTen Sports Academy
CricTen Sports Academy, also known as Abhijit Khale Sports Academy, is run by former Indian and Maharashtra Ranji player Abhijit Khale. This academy mainly focuses on training kids and young players under 19 years of age. It is designed to help young cricketers improve their skills and aim for higher levels, including national teams.
The academy works only from October to June each year and remains closed during the monsoon months from June to October. CricTen has some special features like indoor nets, bowling machines, and four artificial wickets, which allow coaching even in bad weather.
JusCricket Academy
JusCricket Academy is closely linked to the Maharashtra Cricket Association. It is known as a free coaching centre, but players must pass a selection process to join. This academy trains cricketers of all ages and helps them prepare for higher-level competitions.
Players from JusCricket get chances to play in selection matches for the Ranji Trophy every year. Training happens Monday to Friday, with classes held from 5 PM to 6 PM. The academy also runs summer camps to improve skills during holidays.
JusCricket has organized four international tours, giving players exposure to different playing conditions and styles. The academy provides both professional and personal coaching to support players’ growth.
Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy: Coaching Ground Run by a Former Indian Captain
Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Pimpri-Chinchwad is unique because its cricket ground is used only for coaching. The academy is managed by Dilip Vengsarkar, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, who aims to train players to reach the national level.
The academy focuses on young players between 9 and 17 years of age. Training is done by seven professional coaches who pay attention to all important cricket skills. The academy does not charge any fee for coaching.
Coaching happens from Tuesday to Friday with morning and evening sessions. The academy is closed on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Conclusion
Pune has many cricket academies that help players at different skill levels and ages. Each academy has its own strengths, such as skilled coaches, focused training, good facilities, and special programs. Some focus on young players, while others train those aiming for professional cricket. These academies help grow cricket talent in the area. Players and their families can pick the academy that fits their goals and needs to start building strong cricket skills.
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