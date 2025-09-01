Top Cricket Academy in Pune.

Stadium Cricket Club is one of the oldest and most popular cricket academies in Pune. It started in 1982 and has built a strong reputation over the years. Many players from this academy have gone on to play in the Ranji Trophy, Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), and even the IPL. The academy trains players of all ages, with several coaches working to improve skills in batting, bowling, and fielding.

The club organizes many local tournaments every year. These tournaments help players practice under competitive conditions and discover new talent. The academy runs training sessions from Wednesday to Sunday. Classes are available in the morning and evening, with flexible batches to fit different schedules.

Stadium Cricket Club offers private coaching, group coaching, and special training for spin bowlers. It is located at Nehru Stadium Cricket Ground, making it easy for players from Pune and nearby cities to attend.