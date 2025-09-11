Top 10 Cricket Players with the Highest Runs in All International Formats.

Sachin Tendulkar is called the “God of Cricket” and played international cricket for more than 20 years, during which he broke many records. He holds the highest total runs in international cricket and scored the most runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He showed skill and steady performance across all formats and conditions, scoring 100 international centuries—a record no one else has reached. His performances in key matches remain well known, and his legacy continues to inspire players today.

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is a name familiar to every cricket fan, having played for India and served as the team captain. Many experts rank him among the greatest batsmen ever, placing him just after Don Bradman as the second greatest ODI batsman. His records remain goals for future players.