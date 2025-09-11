Top 10 Cricket Players with the Highest Runs in All International Formats
Runs in cricket reflect a player's skill and dedication over time. Some cricketers have shown great consistency across different formats like Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). This list focuses on the top 10 players who scored the most runs combining all these formats.
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
Sachin Tendulkar is called the “God of Cricket” and played international cricket for more than 20 years, during which he broke many records. He holds the highest total runs in international cricket and scored the most runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
He showed skill and steady performance across all formats and conditions, scoring 100 international centuries—a record no one else has reached. His performances in key matches remain well known, and his legacy continues to inspire players today.
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is a name familiar to every cricket fan, having played for India and served as the team captain. Many experts rank him among the greatest batsmen ever, placing him just after Don Bradman as the second greatest ODI batsman. His records remain goals for future players.
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara used clever stroke play and strong technique to score 28,016 runs in international cricket. He performed well in both Tests and ODIs, becoming a key player for Sri Lanka. His four centuries in a row during the 2015 ICC World Cup show his ability to score under pressure and his hunger for runs.
Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara is a former Sri Lankan cricketer known for his skill and intelligence. After retiring, he became a respected commentator and businessman. He is also an ICC Hall of Fame member and served as the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club. Many consider him one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.
Virat Kohli (India)
Virat Kohli shows great consistency in modern cricket, placing him third on the list of highest international run-scorers. His skill to handle bowlers in all formats and his strong desire to score runs make him stand out. Kohli holds the record for the most runs in T20 internationals and remains a key player for India.
He played many important matches, including a famous chase against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli’s career is still active, and he continues to add to his impressive run total.
Ricky Ponting (Australia)
Ricky Ponting, Australia’s most successful captain, was known for his bold approach and sharp cricket mind. He handled some of the best bowling attacks in the world and secured his place among the top run-scorers. Ponting played a big role in Australia’s back-to-back World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007, contributing heavily with the bat and leading by example.
Ricky Thomas Ponting, also known as Ricky Ponting AO, is now a cricket coach and commentator. He played for Australia during their golden period, captaining the Test team from 2004 to 2011 and the ODI team from 2002 to 2011.
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
Mahela Jayawardene was known for his calm nature and classic stroke play. He stood strong in Sri Lanka’s middle order and handled pressure well. One of his most famous moments was a match-winning century in the 2011 ICC World Cup final. These performances made him one of Sri Lanka’s best batsmen.
Denagamage Praboth Mahela de Silva Jayawardene, or simply Mahela Jayawardene, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. He now works as the consultant coach of the Sri Lanka national team and serves as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Jayawardene is considered one of Sri Lanka’s most successful captains, alongside Sanath Jayasuriya.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
Jacques Kallis was one of the best all-rounders of his time. He scored runs and also helped with bowling. In Tests, he helped steady the innings, and in ODIs, he increased the scoring rate. His steady performances made him very important to South Africa’s team and placed him among the highest run-scorers in international cricket.
Jacques Henry Kallis is a former South African cricketer and now works as a coach. He is known as one of the greatest cricketers ever and is considered South Africa’s best batsman. Kallis batted right-handed and bowled right-arm fast-medium swing. He holds many records from his career.
Rahul Dravid (India)
Rahul Dravid, known as “The Wall”, was a master of technique and patience. His skill to bat for long hours earned great respect from fans and players alike. Dravid’s role in Tests and ODIs was key to India’s success during the early 2000s. His ability to bat in different positions and his leadership skills created a strong legacy.
Rahul Dravid is a former Indian captain and player who now works as the head coach. He showed excellent batting skills and smart strategies during his playing days. Currently, he coaches India’s Under-19 and India A teams. Under his leadership, India won the Under-19 Cricket World Cups in 2016 and 2018. Dravid remains an important figure in Indian cricket.
Brian Lara (West Indies)
Brian Lara was a great batsman for the West Indies, known for his bold and stylish play. His unbeaten 400 against England remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. Lara played many match-winning innings, often against top bowling attacks, which helped him score many runs across formats. His achievements place him among the highest run-scorers in international cricket and continue to inspire many players.
Brian Charles Lara, a Trinidadian former international cricketer, is often called the greatest batsman of all time. He led the Test batting rankings several times and holds many records, including a first-class score of 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
Sanath Jayasuriya changed ODI cricket with his fearless batting at the top of the order. His skill to attack bowlers from the first ball helped define modern limited-overs batting. Jayasuriya’s bold style earned him a place among the highest run-scorers and turned Sri Lanka into a strong ODI team.
Deshbandhu Sanath Teran Jayasuriya is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain. He is credited with revolutionizing one-day international cricket with his aggressive batting, especially alongside Romesh Kaluwitharana in the mid-1990s. Jayasuriya’s style influenced many teams and shaped modern hard-hitting batting strategies.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)
Shivnarine Chanderpaul had an unusual batting style but showed great strength and skill. His ability to play long innings, especially in Test matches, helped him score many runs for the West Indies. After Brian Lara, he holds the most runs for the West Indies across all formats in international cricket.
Shivnarine “Shiv” Chanderpaul is a former Guyanese cricketer of Indian descent who played for the West Indies. He also served as the captain of the West Indies team. He became the first Indo-Caribbean player to reach 100 Test matches for the West Indies.
Conclusion
These ten players scored the most runs in international cricket across all formats. Their achievements inspired many and set high goals for future players. The legacy of these batsmen remains important as new players aim to reach their levels.
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