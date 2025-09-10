Top 10 Women Batters in World Cricket.

Ellyse Perry was born on November 3, 1990, in Sydney, Australia. She is 32 years old. Known by the nickname "Pez", her full name is Ellyse Alexandra Perry. She plays cricket and used to play soccer for Australia. Perry bats right-handed and bowls right-arm fast-medium. She is a true all-rounder, excelling in both batting and bowling.

Perry started playing international cricket and soccer at age 16. She became the youngest Australian to play international cricket and the first to compete in both ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA World Cup. Since 2014, she has focused only on cricket, where her career continues to shine. Many consider her one of the best women cricketers ever.

Her skills in batting and bowling bring many records. She was the first player to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Perry holds the highest Test score by an Australian woman, 213 not out. She also was the third woman to take 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.

Perry has helped Australia win eight world championships. At the domestic level, she won eleven Women's National Cricket League titles with New South Wales, two Women’s Big Bash League titles with Sydney Sixers, and one Women’s Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

She earned many awards, including the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award and the Belinda Clark Award three times each. Wisden named her one of the Five Cricketers of the Decade from 2010 to 2019.

Beyond cricket, Perry is a role model and a key figure for women’s sports in Australia. Her impact reaches off the field as much as on it.