Top 10 Women Batters in World Cricket
Women’s cricket has grown a lot in recent years. More matches, more fans, and stronger teams have helped batters rise to new levels. Some players now lead their teams with calm innings, while others hit big runs under pressure. This list includes ten women who stand out with the bat. Each one has delivered in key moments, scored runs across formats, and stayed consistent against tough opponents. These are the names shaping modern women’s cricket right now.
1. Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry was born on November 3, 1990, in Sydney, Australia. She is 32 years old. Known by the nickname "Pez", her full name is Ellyse Alexandra Perry. She plays cricket and used to play soccer for Australia. Perry bats right-handed and bowls right-arm fast-medium. She is a true all-rounder, excelling in both batting and bowling.
Perry started playing international cricket and soccer at age 16. She became the youngest Australian to play international cricket and the first to compete in both ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA World Cup. Since 2014, she has focused only on cricket, where her career continues to shine. Many consider her one of the best women cricketers ever.
Her skills in batting and bowling bring many records. She was the first player to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Perry holds the highest Test score by an Australian woman, 213 not out. She also was the third woman to take 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.
Perry has helped Australia win eight world championships. At the domestic level, she won eleven Women's National Cricket League titles with New South Wales, two Women’s Big Bash League titles with Sydney Sixers, and one Women’s Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
She earned many awards, including the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award and the Belinda Clark Award three times each. Wisden named her one of the Five Cricketers of the Decade from 2010 to 2019.
Beyond cricket, Perry is a role model and a key figure for women’s sports in Australia. Her impact reaches off the field as much as on it.
2. Sarah Taylor
Sarah Taylor was born on May 20, 1989, in Whitechapel, London. She is 34 years old. Her full name is Sarah Jane Taylor. Sarah played cricket for England and also works as a coach. She appeared in 10 Test matches, 126 One Day Internationals, and 90 T20 Internationals between 2006 and 2019. Sarah retired from international cricket due to anxiety issues.
She bats right-handed and mainly plays as a wicketkeeper-batter. Sarah is known for her smooth and creative batting style. She often opened the batting in shorter formats and played in the middle order in Tests. Sarah made history by becoming the fastest player, male or female, to debut in all three international formats within nine days during a series against India in 2006.
Sarah also played domestic cricket for several teams, including Sussex, Lancashire Thunder, and Adelaide Strikers.
3. Jhulan Goswami
Jhulan Goswami was born on November 25, 1982, in Chakdaha, West Bengal, India. She is 40 years old. Her full name is Jhulan Nishit Goswami. Known as "Babul" and "Chakda Express", she played for the Indian women’s cricket team from 2002 until 2022. Jhulan was a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batter. Her main role was as a bowler.
She is one of the fastest female bowlers in history and is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in women’s cricket. Jhulan played 204 One Day Internationals before retiring in 2022. She took 255 wickets, holding the record for the most wickets in Women’s ODI cricket.
Jhulan won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2007. She also earned the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for Best Women’s Cricketer in 2011. In January 2016, she reached the number one spot in ICC’s Women’s ODI bowling rankings and regained it again in March.
4. Katherine Sciver-Brunt
Katherine Sciver-Brunt was born on July 2, 1985, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England. She is 38 years old. Her full name is Katherine Helen Sciver-Brunt. Nicknamed "Brunty" and "Nunny," she played cricket for England from 2004 to 2023. She was a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed lower-order batter. Katherine served as a bowling all-rounder for her team.
She appeared in 14 Test matches, 141 One Day Internationals, and 112 T20 Internationals. Katherine helped England win two World Cups and one T20 World Cup. She was named England Women’s Cricketer of the Year four times. Her domestic teams included Yorkshire, Northern Diamonds, Trent Rockets, Perth Scorchers, and Melbourne Stars.
In June 2022, Katherine retired from Test cricket. She announced her full retirement from international cricket in May 2023 and stopped playing all cricket in August 2023.
5. Lisa Sthalekar
Lisa Sthalekar was born on August 13, 1979, in Pune, Maharashtra, India. She is 44 years old. Her full name is Lisa Carprini Sthalekar, and she is also known as "Shaker." Lisa played for the Australia women's national cricket team and later became a cricket commentator. She was an all-rounder, batting right-handed and bowling right-arm off-break.
Lisa was the first woman to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in One Day Internationals. She started her career in domestic cricket with New South Wales and gradually became one of the best all-rounders in the world. Lisa helped Australia win the 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup and retired from international cricket right after that win.
She had many strong seasons, scoring important runs and taking wickets. Lisa also won the Belinda Clark Award twice and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020.
6. Stafanie Taylor
Stafanie Taylor was born on June 11, 1991, in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She is 32 years old. Her full name is Stafanie Roxann Taylor. She is a Jamaican cricketer and a former captain of the West Indies women’s team. Stafanie is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler who plays as an all-rounder.
Taylor started playing for the West Indies in 2008 when she was 17. She quickly became one of the key players. She was the first West Indian woman to score 1,000 runs in ODIs. In 2011, she became the first West Indian woman to win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award. She plays domestic cricket for Jamaica and Guyana Amazon Warriors, and has played for several other teams internationally.
Stafanie scored 90 runs on her Twenty20 debut. In the 2016 World Twenty20, she was the highest run-scorer and named player of the tournament. She reached 100 matches in both WODI and WT20I formats. In 2020, she became the second woman to score 3,000 runs in WT20I cricket.
7. Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj was born on December 3, 1982, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. She is 40 years old. Her full name is Mithali Dorai Raj. She is an Indian former cricketer who led the national team from 2004 to 2022. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. ESPN ranked her among the greatest female cricketers ever.
Mithali is a right-handed top-order batter. She holds many records, including being the only woman to score over 7,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). She was the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs and holds the record for most half-centuries in ODIs. She captained India in two ICC ODI World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017.
In 2018, she became the first Indian woman to score 2,000 runs in T20 internationals. In 2019, she became the first woman to play 200 ODI matches. That same year, she retired from T20 internationals to focus on ODIs. In 2021, she became the top run-scorer in women’s international cricket, passing 10,273 runs. She retired from all international cricket in June 2022.
8. Meghann Lanning
Meghann Lanning was born on March 25, 1992, in Singapore. She is 31 years old. Her full name is Meghann Moira Lanning. She is an Australian cricketer who captained the national women’s team until her retirement in November 2023. Meghann is a right-handed top-order batter.
Lanning has been part of seven world championship wins, including two Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s World Twenty20 titles. She holds the record for the most centuries in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs). She is also the first Australian woman to score 2,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
At the domestic level, she plays for Victoria in the Women’s National Cricket League and Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League. She also captains the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League.
9. Shashikala Siriwardene
Shashikala Siriwardene was born on February 14, 1985, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She is 38 years old. Her full name is Hettimulla Appuhamilage Shashikala Dedunu Siriwardene. She is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain of the national women’s team. Shashikala played as an all-rounder, batting right-handed and bowling right-arm off-spin.
She is the only Sri Lankan woman to take 100 wickets in Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs) and also score over 1,000 runs. She is Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in Women’s Twenty20 Internationals (WT20Is) with 77 wickets. Her international career lasted 17 years, from 2003 to 2020.
Shashikala is known as a leader and a mother figure in Sri Lankan women’s cricket. She captained Sri Lanka in two World Cups (2009 and 2013). Injuries limited her play towards the end of her career. Outside cricket, she worked in human resources and has been part of the Sri Lanka Navy since 2011.
10. Sana Mir
Sana Mir was born on January 5, 1986, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. She is 37 years old. She is a former Pakistani cricketer and now works as a cricket commentator. Sana was the captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin.
She played 226 international matches, captaining the team in 137 of them. Sana was the first Pakistani woman to take 100 wickets in WODIs. She helped Pakistan win two gold medals at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. Sana was named Player of the Tournament in the 2008 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. In October 2018, she reached number 1 in the ICC ODI bowler rankings, and she has stayed in the top 20 bowlers for nine years.
In 2017, she became the first Pakistani woman to play 100 WT20I matches. Sana retired from international cricket in April 2020 but came back briefly in 2022 to captain the South Coast Sapphires in the FairBreak Invitational T20.
Conclusion
These ten women have made a huge impact on women’s cricket around the world. Each has shown great skill, leadership, and dedication for their teams. From captains to all-rounders and top batters or bowlers, they have set many records and won important titles. Their careers span decades and many formats, helping grow the game and inspiring future generations of female cricketers.
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