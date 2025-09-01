Best 5 Cricket Academies in Uttar Pradesh for Players.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a well-known cricket ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The stadium is modern and can hold 50,000 people. It has bright lights for day and night matches. The stadium meets the rules of ICC and BCCI for international cricket matches.

Inside the stadium area, Ekana Cricket Academy trains players of all ages and skill levels. The academy has good training fields and fitness centers. The coaches at Ekana Cricket Academy include former international players who guide the students. The academy trains players seriously to help them grow in cricket.

Hostel fees are not included in coaching fees. The address of the academy is Ekana Sportz City, Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, Amar Shaheed Path Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Pin code 226010.