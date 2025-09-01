Best 5 Cricket Academies in Uttar Pradesh for Players
Uttar Pradesh has many cricket fans and young players who want to improve their skills. The state has some good cricket academies. These academies help players learn cricket with proper coaching and good practice. This article talks about 5 cricket academies in Uttar Pradesh that train players well and help them grow in the sport.
Ekana Cricket Stadium and Academy
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a well-known cricket ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The stadium is modern and can hold 50,000 people. It has bright lights for day and night matches. The stadium meets the rules of ICC and BCCI for international cricket matches.
Inside the stadium area, Ekana Cricket Academy trains players of all ages and skill levels. The academy has good training fields and fitness centers. The coaches at Ekana Cricket Academy include former international players who guide the students. The academy trains players seriously to help them grow in cricket.
Hostel fees are not included in coaching fees. The address of the academy is Ekana Sportz City, Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, Amar Shaheed Path Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Pin code 226010.
Lucknow Cricket Academy
Lucknow Cricket Academy is a well-known place in Uttar Pradesh where young cricket players train. It started in 1989 in Lucknow. The academy helps players of all ages and skill levels to learn cricket.
The academy has training programs for different ages and skill levels. Players learn batting, bowling, fielding, and other cricket skills. Coaches teach beginners and also help experienced players improve.
The fees for coaching depend on the player’s age and skill. Hostel costs are extra for players who come from other places. The coaching fee is about Rs. 14,000 per year.
The address of the academy is LCH Hostel, 448/240, Hardoi Road, Near Hayat Masjid Chock, Thakurganj, Radha Gram Colony, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226003.
The academy trains players between 12 and 19 years old.
SS Cricket Academy
SS Cricket Academy started in 2020. It is linked with a famous Indian cricket equipment company called Sanspareils Greenlands. This academy trains cricket players of all ages and skill levels.
The academy helps young players grow their cricket skills to play in competitions. It has training programs all year for different age groups. It also has seasonal camps for players who cannot join regular training.
The fee for training is Rs. 3,000 per month.
The academy address is Near Mother’s Pet School, Ralamandal, Village Sanavadiya, Indore Bypass, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Eklavya Cricket Academy
Eklavya Cricket Academy is in Charyal Nayawad, Haldwani. It is a well-known place for cricket training. The academy has good reviews from 70 customers and a rating of 4.4.
The academy teaches all important cricket skills. It has special coaching programs for different age groups. Some students who need help can stay in the hostel.
Experienced trainers lead the classes. They have worked at many levels in cricket.
The academy has good sports facilities, including training grounds, lights for evening practice, and a gym.
Players learn skills, game strategies, and fitness together.
The academy holds regular matches inside the academy and also joins regional tournaments.
The fee is about Rs. 3,300.
Drona Cricket Academy
Drona Cricket Academy is in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The academy takes part in important competitions held by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). Some players from the academy played for Uttar Pradesh in junior national teams.
The academy trains both boys and girls. It gives transportation and hostel facilities for students. The academy has equipment like machines for throwing and catching. It also has a training field.
Players get chances to join local and state cricket matches.
The address is Vrindavan Colony, Telibagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226029.
The coaching fee is about Rs. 2,500 per month.
Conclusion
These five cricket academies in Uttar Pradesh help young players learn cricket. Each academy has good coaches and training places. They teach players of different ages and skill levels. Some academies have hostels and transport for players from far away.
The academies join local, state, and national cricket matches. Coaching fees change by academy but stay affordable for many players. Players who join these academies get a chance to improve skills and work toward playing cricket at higher levels.
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