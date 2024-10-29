Shocking Cricket Blunders from the Decision-Making Technologies

(Steven Smith frustrated by the wrong umpiring decisions)

Cricket has seen various changes as the evolution takes place in the game with the help of technology. Nowadays, technology plays a very important role in the game as the players now have the opportunity through which they would be able to challenge the decisions made by the umpire. Earlier the decisions made by the umpire were the final decision but now the players would be able to challenge it with the help of the new technology systems, which have promised accuracy in decisions. But the technological changes have only promised accuracy, due to which they have also resulted in wrong decisions. In this blog, fans would be able to learn about some of the controversial decisions which had been made with the help of the technology available for the umpires in the cricket matches.

Tech Decisions which are Questioned by the Cricket Fans

The technology has not always been correct in providing decisions to the on-field umpires, which has also resulted in several unfair dismissals. These unfair dismissals or decisions have also sparked a lot of debates among cricket fans and players, who showcased their dissatisfaction with the moments.

1. Sanju Samson’s Unfair Catch

This incident occurred recently in the IPL 2024 season match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The table toppers Rajasthan Royals were chasing down the target set by Delhi Capitals and the match looked almost in their hands. Their captain, Sanju Samson was playing aggressively well at the score of 86 runs and fans thought he would be able to lead the team to victory.

(Sanju Samson was caught off by Shai Hope while contacting the boundary line)

During the 16th over, Mukesh Kumar bowled a delivery to Sanju Samson, whom he played aggressively towards the long on. Shai Hope was able to take the catch just at the boundary line and it clearly seemed that he didn't make the catch successfully, as Shai Hope didn't appeal or celebrate the wicket. Since the on-field umpires were also confused, they went to the third umpire regarding the confirmation.

It took a few seconds for the third umpire to reach out a decision that Sanju Samson’s catch had been fairly taken. But upon watching the different angles shown in the replays, it was visible to the fans that Sanju Samson was not out as Shai Hope's foot touched the boundary rope, which was also the reason why he didn't celebrate the catch.

2. Steven Smith LBW Against South Africa

In the 2023 ICC World Cup, Australia dominated the tournament winning another title but their top order batsman Steven Smith got out in a wrong decision made by the DRS technology systems. The league stage match against South Africa saw the Australian team struggle while chasing the target of 312 runs made by the opponents.

Steven Smith was on strike when Kagiso Rabada bowled a delivery which contacted his pads. It seemed not out to the umpire and also the commentators as the ball clearly seemed to be missing the leg stumps. However, the South African team decided to take a review regarding this delivery. When the ball tracking camera was shown, the ball contacted the stumps due to which Smith was given out.

(Steven Smith was disappointed after the third umpire decision gave him Out)

This decision shocked the Australian cricket team and even the on field umpire Joel Wilson who gave not out in this delivery. Various cricketing legends even claim that there must have been some error with the ball tracking camera, as the trajectory of the ball changed and the delivery was clearly missing the leg stumps from the replays.

3. Virat Kohli's Controversial Beamer Out

Virat Kohli, the King of Cricket, has also been involved in making the wrong decisions because of modern technology. During the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where RCB was chasing the score of 223, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave a great start to the team in the powerplay.

However, this start was short-lived as Virat Kohli got out controversially against Harshit Rana. Kohli was a bit outside his crease and Harshit Rana bowled a beamer which was clearly at the waist level and must have been given a no-ball. Virat attempted to play the short but was caught by Harshit Rana himself.

(Virat Kohli being given out on a beamer delivery by Harshit Rana)

He also asked for a review regarding the no ball, which showcased that the ball was clearly at the waist height of Virat Kohli, according to his height. In the current IPL season, the waist height of all the players has been measured and according to the same, Virat Kohli had a waist height of 1.04 metres when standing upright, and the ball was at the height of 0.92 metres, due to which Kohli was given out.

Kohli, being dissatisfied with the decision, argued with the umpires even after being given out. He also said that when the batsman is taking his batting stance, he won't be standing upright and would be slightly bent. Navjot Singh Siddhu also took Virat Kohli's stand by saying he was clearly not out.

4. Speedometer Shows Higher Speed than Usual

During the India versus Ireland series in 2022, Hardik Pandya was leading the team in the first T20I match which was being played in Dublin. The match was shortened to 12 overs due to the rain interruptions and the Indian captain won the toss and selected to bowl first, to take the benefit of the pitch conditions.

(The speedometer showed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s delivery speed wrong on the big screen)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a delivery and the speedometer showed a speed of 208 km/hr, which immediately took over the internet. The fans and commentators were also shocked having a look at this speed and some of them even compared him with the fast bowling legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee.

5. Wrong Out Display on the Screen

During the 2012 ODI series between India and Australia, Mike Hussey was on strike and Suresh Raina bowled a delivery that confused him. MS Dhoni stumped him and the on field umpires were unable to watch it clearly whether he was out or not out. Therefore, the on-field umpires consulted the third umpire regarding this stumping decision.

The camera angles shown in the replays made it clear that Mike Hussey was able to make it back to the crease before Dhoni hit the stumps with the bowl, while the decision given by the third umpire came out to be out. Hussey started walking back to the pavilion accepting his wicket when the on-field umpires called him back telling him that he was not out.

(Mike Hussey walking back after being given out on the big screen)

This sparked a debate among cricket fans as MS Dhoni, who is also known as Captain Cool, lost his temper and went on to argue with the umpires. It was a heated argument between the umpires and the Indian cricket team as Mike Hussey was displayed out on the screen.

6. Kohli Bat-Pad Out

Virat Kohli took a rest from the T20I series and one Test match against New Zealand in 2021. When he made his comeback in the second test, his innings didn't go as expected because Kohli got out at the score of zero in four balls, due to a mistake made by the technology used in the DRS.

Ajaz Patel bowled a full-length delivery to Kohli in the 30th over, and the ball clipped the bat and pad together on which Kohli was given out. Knowing that the ball had contacted his bat, Kohli took a review and the TV Umpire said that the ball, bat, and pad contacted each other at the same time and there was no clear evidence through which the decision could be overturned.

(Virat Kohli dismissed after bat and pad contacted the ball together)

Virat Kohli was extremely dissatisfied with this decision and even went on talking to the umpire. Following his aggression, Kohli aggressively batted on the boundary line, which also resulted in a stock fall of the State Bank of India.