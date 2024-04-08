Virat Kohli's Lighter Moments: A Glimpse into His Humorous Side

(Virat Kohli’s funny reaction during a game against South Africa)

Aggressive, passionate, and always ready to fight, these have been the synonyms for Virat Kohli who has always been thought of as a guy who just means business. We have seen Virat Kohli taunting and sledging opponents along with his aggressive style during his playing days. But that’s not the only thing where Virat Kohli excels as he has got a funny side too. On the field, the fans have seen Virat Kohli enjoying the game and often dancing with his teammates during the end of an over or a ball. Being one of the best batters in the world and being this cool on the field, Virat Kohli is surely a complete package of entertainment who has always been there for his fans.

Instances when Virat Kohli showed his funny side

The boy from Delhi has made some special moments on the field for the fans. Besides making tons of runs, Virat Kohli has given some funny elements to the fans. His presence not only adds flair to the sport but also leaves a lasting impression on those who watch him play. Now, we will be talking about the moments that have given him the tag of best entertainer on the field.

1. Kohli teasing Marnus Labuschagne during a match

Virat Kohli is often seen in high spirits and full of energy during the matches of the Indian team. He is often seen celebrating a wicket properly along with his teammates. However, during the 3rd ODI of the series between India and Australia, Virat Kohli was seen teasing Marnus Labuschagne during the drinks break of the Australian innings. He was dancing in front of him and even said something to him in a funny way that added a funny element to the match.

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This happened when Steve Smith took a short break to cool down in the hot Rajkot weather. After Mitchell Marsh got out, some Australian players brought a chair and drinks for Smith. Kohli, who is known for being lively, added some friendly fun to the game. This made both players and fans smile. It was a nice break from the serious game and showed that cricket is also about friendship.

2. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle’s funny dance moves

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli are known to have one of the best bonds in the game of cricket. Being together in the RCB camp from 2011 to 2017, both players understand the nature of each other and it was on display during a match between West Indies and India during the tour of 2019. When rain interrupted the first ODI in Guyana, the pair decided to entertain the crowd by dancing near the pitch. Their spontaneous performance quickly spread online, winning over cricket fans worldwide.

(Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli sharing funny moments with each other)

It was a heartwarming moment that showed the fun side of cricket and the bond between players. Despite being rivals on the field, Kohli and Gayle showed that friendship knows no bounds. This incident served as a reminder of the camaraderie that exists in sports, bringing joy to both fans and players alike.

3. Carrying drinks during an Asia Cup match

How often have you seen the number one batter of the world carrying drinks for his teammates in the match? Well, there was an instance during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh where Virat Kohli was rested for the clash because India was already into the Finals of the competition and Rohit Sharma needed his players to be fresh for the important clash. He was all smiles as he hurried onto the field, showing his excitement like a kid.

(Virat Kohli carrying drinks in a funny manner for the Indian players)

Kohli usually looks serious, but this time, he surprised everyone by doing a funny dance while giving drinks to his teammates. People loved it so much that a short 12-second video of the moment went viral on Twitter. Fans everywhere were thrilled to see Kohli's playful side. It's not every day you see such a famous player letting loose and having fun like that. It just goes to show that even the biggest stars enjoy a break from the pressure sometimes.

4. Kohli copying Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action

On the field, there have been so many players who just enjoy the game of cricket. The one name that has surely got his name on the list is of Virat Kohli who is often seen having fun with his teammates. One such case was when Virat Kohli copied the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah and it brought a laugh on the face of everyone present in the stadium. During the match between India and Sri Lanka in Bangalore, the players were having a drinks break and it was the perfect time for Virat Kohli to get something out of his crazy mind.

(Virat Kohli copying Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action)

During the break, Kohli entertained his teammates by imitating Bumrah's bowling action, leading to laughter all around. This light-hearted moment brought the team closer together, strengthening their bond and unity. Such instances of fun play a vital role in building team spirit, especially in the high-pressure environment of cricket.

5. Virat Kohli’s funny action towards Rinku Singh

In the Indian Premier League 2024, Virat Kohli again managed to give his fans a smile on their face in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. During the game, both the players shared a funny moment as it occurred when Royal Challengers Bangalore were batting in the first innings and Virat Kohli played a shot towards the point region which was close to the boundary. Rinku Singh was fielding there and he managed to stop the ball.

(Rinku Singh shaking hands with Virat Kohli)

After stopping the ball, Rinku Singh threw the ball back to the wicket-keeper where he attempted a run out against Virat Kohli who was chasing a double. However, Virat Kohli was back in the crease and hence it was a moment which Virat Kohli celebrated by making a gesture to Rinku Singh that he failed to get him out.