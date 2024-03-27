MS Dhoni's Hidden Humor: Discovering the Funny Side

(A funny picture of MS Dhoni during training)

Cricket fans have always seen MS Dhoni as being calm, cool, and composed and just minding his own business on the field. He has a character who just makes sure that he is doing his work positively and hardly cares about anything else. However, beneath this serious facade lies a surprising element of humour and spontaneity. Despite his reputation for being composed, Dhoni often brings moments of lightheartedness to the game, showing his playful side. He balances professionalism with a touch of humour, delighting fans with unexpected antics. While he may seem reserved, Dhoni's occasional flashes of a funny side reveal a different aspect of his personality, charming audiences worldwide with his unique blend of seriousness and fun. We will be now taking a closer look at the funny incidents that have taken place with MS Dhoni on the field and it’s a surprise for his fans who have always seen him in a serious manner.

The funnier side of MS Dhoni

For most of his international career, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was known for his calm presence on the field, maintaining composure even in the most intense situations. However, there were times when he showed his funny side, letting emotions take over. These moments gave fans a glimpse into a different aspect of his personality, beyond his usual serious demeanor. Despite being known for his focus and strategic thinking, Dhoni's occasional displays of humour added a human touch, showing his ability to lighten up and enjoy the game.

1. Doing a prank against Ravindra Jadeja

After coming back into the Indian Premier League serving a 2 years ban, Chennai Super Kings had their 2018 season as one of the most successful ones because of winning the IPL Title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Finals of that year. However, the incident that caught off the attention of all the fans was between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. In the first innings of the match, MS Dhoni revealed his playful side.

https://x.com/IPL/status/995633358708228096?s=20

When Shikhar Dhawan tapped the ball for a single off Harbhajan Singh, Dhoni hurried to field it. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja charged in from deep mid-wicket. Dhoni jokingly acted like he was going to throw the ball to Jadeja, surprising everyone. The stadium burst into laughter, enjoying the light-hearted moment amidst the game's intensity. Dhoni's prank injected a cheerful vibe into the match, showing his knack for bringing joy to players and fans alike.

2. MS Dhoni’s first test wicket

MS Dhoni has always been a player who has given some savage replies and hence it was the match against Mumbai Indians where he was engaged in banter against Kevin Pietersen through the mic used by Major Tiwari in the IPL 2017. During a match, Kevin Pietersen jokingly told Manoj Tiwary to pass a message to Dhoni, claiming he was a better golfer than him. Dhoni, with a smile, replied, "He is still my first Test wicket," which made the commentators burst into laughter.

(MS Dhoni replying to Kevin Pietersen through the mic)

This funny exchange added a moment of fun to the game, showing how players can share jokes even during intense matches. It reminds us that cricket is not just about competition but also about friendship and good humour. These light-hearted moments create a sense of camaraderie among players and entertain fans, making cricket more than just a sport—it's also a source of joy and connection for everyone involved.

3. MS Dhoni teasing a fan on the field

In the year 2019, India was playing a match at Nagpur against Australia, and with the National Anthem done, both the teams were preparing for the match and it was the Indian team that entered the field first to start the proceedings. This is where a fan came out on the field to meet his favourite player MS Dhoni here. The man was dressed in a white shirt adorned with 'Thala' and the number 7 approached MS Dhoni, likely intending to offer respects or hugs. However, the 37-year-old Dhoni spotted the approaching fan and swiftly evaded him. His quick response surprised onlookers and brought smiles to viewers of the clip. This incident underscores.

(MS Dhoni running away from a fan)

Dhoni's immense popularity and the deep affection he enjoys from his fans. Despite his attempt to dodge the fan's gesture, Dhoni's actions reflect his modesty and the overwhelming adoration he receives worldwide. However, in the end, MS Dhoni reached the stumps and stopped for the fan, and allowed him to hug him. The incident was a brilliant one for all MS Dhoni’s fans as it showed his friendly behaviour towards other people.

4. MS Dhoni having fun with Deepak Chahar on the field

Chennai Super Kings has always been a second home for MS Dhoni and his funny moments with the players have always entertained the fans out there. One such moment is with Deepak Chahar when MS Dhoni was returning after having the toss for the side. During a chat between Chahar and CSK's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni walked by and decided to prank Chahar. As Dhoni approached, he pretended to playfully slap the back of Chahar's head.

(MS Dhoni hitting Deepak Chahar after coming back from toss)

However, the young bowler saw it coming and dodged the mock hit just in time. This lighthearted moment brought laughter from those nearby, showing the camaraderie within the CSK team. Dhoni's playful prank added fun to the atmosphere, revealing his relaxed nature off the field. Despite his serious demeanour during matches, Dhoni's playful side behind the scenes highlights the enjoyable environment within the team.

5. When MS Dhoni faced Dwayne Bravo in Pune

During a match between Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions in 2016, MS Dhoni was batting in the 18th over of the match when Dwayne Bravo was bowling to him. Bravo bowled a dot ball to the RPS captain at No.4. Dhoni, who had taken singles off Bravo's earlier deliveries, attempted a sweep but got hit on the pads, the ball popping up to hit his chest.

(MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo having a funny moment during the match)

Bravo, seeing a chance for fun, puffed out his chest and playfully approached Dhoni, saying something funny. Dhoni, remembering a previous incident, stood his ground, exchanging a determined look. The cameras caught both players smiling, though the audience may have been puzzled by the exchange. Despite the serious game, such moments highlight the friendly bond between players on the field.

‌[players_cricket_category][teams_cricket_category]