Cricket's Speedometer: The Game-Changing Impact of Speed Guns

(Shoaib Akhtar has bowled the fastest ball in cricket)

We have often seen that the bowler is consistently bowling above 150 kmph and hence it becomes difficult for the batters to play him. One such case that we have all seen is the battle between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer in the 2019 Ashes where Steve Smith was the wicket that England wanted and they took the option of Jofra Archer whose pace was making the batter uncomfortable. At the end of the battle, it was Jofra Archer who hit Steve Smith on the neck with his pace and hence he was concussed. But the main question here arises; how are we judging the pace of the bowler? This article embarks on a journey to explore the evolution of bowler speed measurement in cricket, uncovering the pivotal role that speed guns play in shaping the game's landscape.

Introduction of Speed Guns in Cricket

It was the year 1999 when speed guns were introduced in the game of cricket and this technology detects how fast the ball travels across the pitch, providing crucial information for both bowlers and their opponents. Bowlers can now easily track their speed, helping them fine-tune their performance. Additionally, opponents can get a better understanding of the pace at which each bowler typically delivers. This not only adds to the excitement of the game but also influences strategic decisions during matches. With the speed gun, cricket entered a new era of accuracy and insight, making it an indispensable tool in modern cricket.

(Batter playing pull shot against a bowler)

This device operates on radar or lidar technology. It sends out radio or light waves that bounce off the ball in motion and then return to the device. By analyzing how these waves change in frequency, the speed gun accurately determines the speed of the cricket ball. This technological process allows for precise measurement, ensuring that bowlers and teams receive accurate data regarding ball speed. With this information, players can adjust their strategies accordingly, and coaches can provide targeted feedback to enhance performance.

The cricket bowling speed gun isn't just for players and coaches—it's a hit with fans too. By showing bowling speeds, it adds excitement and intrigue to the game, making it more enjoyable to watch. Fans can admire the bowlers' skill and effort, getting a better understanding of the game's complexity. This real-time display of speeds helps fans appreciate the strategies behind each delivery and the athleticism required. Plus, it sparks conversations and debates among spectators, making the atmosphere even more electric. In short, the speed gun transforms cricket from a sport into an immersive experience that fans worldwide can't get enough of.

How Speed Guns have changed the pace of cricket?

With the invention of speed guns in the game of cricket, the fans and the players have got an added feature to understand the beauty of the game well. But the speed gun isn’t just for the entertainment purpose as it has changed the analysis of the game now. Bowlers rely on the speed gun to refine their techniques, aiming for maximum effectiveness on the field. By analyzing data from the device, they can identify areas for improvement and make adjustments to enhance their speed and accuracy. This helps them deliver more challenging balls, increasing their chances of taking wickets and contributing to their team's success.

The speed gun provides valuable quantitative data for performance analysis and progress tracking. Coaches and players can closely monitor changes in speed over time, identifying trends and assessing the effectiveness of various techniques and training methods. This allows them to make informed decisions about training priorities and adjust strategies accordingly to optimize performance. Moreover, analyzing speed trends helps in designing tailored conditioning programs for bowlers. By understanding their speed profiles, coaches can develop targeted workouts to improve specific aspects of their performance, such as acceleration or endurance.

(Mitchell Johnson bowling a bouncer in the Ashes 2013-14)

Overall, the speed gun plays a crucial role in enhancing bowlers' skills, preventing injuries, analyzing performance, strategizing effectively, and optimizing physical conditioning in cricket. Its impact extends beyond mere measurement, shaping the way teams train, compete, and succeed in the sport. This is where the speed gun has maximised the effect on the game as the bowlers have the ability to identify the areas where they are lacking and hence provide them with the analysis to compete well in the game going on here.

Instances when Speed Guns were wrong in cricket

Since speed guns were introduced in cricket, there have been occasional errors reported in bowlers' recorded speeds. These discrepancies have raised concerns about the technology's accuracy and reliability. Such errors can impact players' confidence, performance evaluations, and strategic decisions. They also raise questions about the fairness and transparency of cricket matches.

In 2022, a match was being played between India and Ireland and it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled a delivery of 201 kmph, breaking the record of Shoaib Akhtar who bowled the fastest delivery of 161.3 kmph. The glitch gained attention when the machine recorded a subsequent delivery at an implausible 208 kmph. This incident sparked discussions among cricket enthusiasts, prompting questions about the reliability of speed measurements in the sport. In the recent Pakistan tour of Australia, Shaheen Afridi made a comment on the speed guns that they were stuck on 132-133 kmph while in Pakistan, he was bowling with a speed of 140 kmph and above. He expressed his concern over the technology and said that these things have to be taken care of in the future. Coming to New Zealand in 2019, Jofra Archer made a comment on the quality of speed guns after the technology failed to show the speed of more than 155 kmph on the screens despite the bowler bowling really fast. He alleged that the speed guns were set at low speeds and hence it affected his performance in the series. During the Indian innings against Sri Lanka, Pathirana bowled an uneventful wide in the sixth delivery of the fourth over. However, the speed gun astonishingly displayed his speed at 175kph, sparking excitement among fans who believed a new world record had been set. Yet, it was soon revealed as a speed gun error. Shoaib Akhtar's record remains untouched. This incident raised concerns about the reliability of speed measurement in cricket.

(Steve Smith being hit by a fast bouncer bowled by Jofra Archer)

In addition to the four mentioned instances, there have been numerous other cases where speed guns have been inaccurate. These errors have occurred across various cricket matches, casting doubt on the technology's reliability. From misrepresenting bowlers' speeds to recording unrealistic readings, these discrepancies have sparked debates within the cricket community.

What’s next for the Speed Guns?

The introduction of the speed gun in cricket has changed the game significantly, providing valuable data that helps players perform better, coaches plan strategies, and overall, enhance the quality of matches. By accurately measuring bowling speeds, the speed gun helps players refine their techniques and adapt during games. Coaches use this data to create tailored training sessions and develop winning strategies. As cricket evolves, the speed gun remains essential for those aiming to excel in the sport, serving as a key tool for improvement and innovation on the field. Its impact is evident in every match, where its insights contribute to the excitement and competitiveness of cricket worldwide.