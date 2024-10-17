Yuzi-tainment: The Hilarious Adventures of Cricket's Clown Prince, Yuzvendra Chahal

(Yuzvendra Chahal with his iconic pose)

In cricket matches, where the main aim of the bowlers is to dominate with their skills and get the wickets of the opposition as quickly as possible, there has been a bowler who has also been winning hearts with his humour both on and off the field. And it's definitely the spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal, also known as Yuzi, who is the Clown Prince not only for the Indian cricket team but for various other countries. Chahal is widely regarded among cricket fans not only for his bowling skills but also for the moments of spreading laughter and cheer everywhere he goes. In this blog, fans will be able to have a look at some of the funniest moments of Yuzvendra Chahal, where the players, commentators, and even the fans broke into laughter.

1. Taking Daryl Mitchell's Bat

In the T20 match against New Zealand, where the Kiwis were unable to chase down the target and felt bad for their loss, Chahal knew how he would be able to make them cheer up even after it. Therefore, during the time at which players greet each other, Chahal took Daryl Mitchell's bat and went on to greet the other players of the team.

(Chahal having a conversation with Daryl Mitchell)

Mitchell thought he would return the bat after greeting the other fellow mates, but Chahal started a funny fight which made Daryl Mitchell break character. He started running away with Mitchell's bat as various Indian cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh also broke into laughter.

2. Post-match Funny Moment with Guptill

Chahal has been a part of several funny moments with the New Zealand cricket team but in this moment, he got trolled by the New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill. During the lost match session, where the players were chatting with each other, Chahal took the mic from Jatin Sapru and went towards Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma.

(Yuzvendra Chahal and Martin Guptill in the post-match interview)

He talked to Guptill, and Guptill responded with an abusive Hindi word, which created a funny moment for the fans and commentators, along with Chahal and Guptill. Some of them even say that it was Rohit Sharma's idea for Guptill to say this thing, which came out as another funny moment for Yuzi Chahal.

3. When Chahal Made Gayle’s Instagram Live Fun

Chris Gayle has already been known for his several funny moments both on and off the field, but these moments were even enhanced when he shared some of them with Yuzvendra Chahal. Gayle came out live on Instagram and Yuzi Chahal also joined his live, making both of the fellow RCB players live at the same time.

(Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal showing their muscles)

Chahal said that he is a bit lazy because he slept in the morning and woke up to the shitty live of Chris Gayle, and this was said on the stream. Gayle also took this as a funny compliment, as he laughed and said he'd file a complaint against Chahal for Live Abuse. All the fans who were watching this live stream of Gayle and Chahal were delighted with this funny moment.

4. Chahal Made Kohli and Chhetri Break Character

Yuzvendra Chahal is popular among the players to bring out comedy moments at any time, even when it is not expected. When Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri, two of India's greatest sportsmen were together in an Instagram Live, Yuzvendra Chahal joined the stream and wrote a message saying, “Hello Bhaiyas from Home.”

(Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri Instagram live)

Virat Kohli responded by requesting Chahal to stop it in a funny manner. Sunil Chhetri also broke down into laughter after Kohli’s reaction to Chahal’s comment. Kohli also continued roasting Chahal by saying he's got a short circuit in his mind, which made the Instagram Live even funnier for the fans.

5. Smriti Mandhana at the Chahal TV

Chahal's funny moments have not just been restricted to Men's cricket, as he has also been involved in several moments with the Indian female cricketers. Fans know about Chahal TV, where Yuzi interviews the other fellow cricketers and in 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur made her debut in the same with Yuzi Chahal.

Harmanpreet Kaur was at the top spot in the ICC Women's rankings as the best batter, and Chahal asked her what the reason behind her batting improvements was. Was it because she took training from him for her batting skills? She broke down into laughter and agreed with Chahal that his training had helped Harmanpreet climb to the top of the standings.

6. Chahal Compliments his Batting

Yuzvendra Chahal had a talk show with cricket analyst Gaurav Kapur, and the video regarding the same has been posted on Gaurav’s YouTube channel. Chahal said that his home has two pitches at which he practises his batting and bowling skills. Gaurav questioned Chahal whether he practised his batting skills over there or not.

Talking about the same, Chahal responded that he has been a batsman even in the domestic tournaments and also scored a century for Haryana's team to help them take up the game. Gaurav responded by saying in a sarcastic manner that it is unfortunate that the Indian cricket team is not giving you (Chahal) opportunities for the batting.

(Yuzi Chahal and Gaurav Kapur in a talk show)

Yuzvendra Chahal said that if he had been batting for the team then players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni would have missed out. This moment created laughter among the audience along with Gaurav and Yuzi Chahal, who even said that he (Chahal) couldn't do everything for the team in one match.

7. Funny posture which Turned into a Meme Material

During the ICC 2019 World Cup, Chahal was a part of India's team and even played a few matches. In the match against Sri Lanka, Chahal was not a part of the playing 11 of the team and played the role of the water boy. But during one of the instances, he was caught in a funny pose which made him a meme material for the fans.

(Chahal’s funny pose at the ICC 2019 World Cup)

This moment took up the internet within a few minutes and various meme pages created memes on Chahal's pose. Many of the cricket analysts and commentators also expressed their laughter across the memes which had been created for Chahal's pose at that moment.