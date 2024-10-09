Times when Caribbean Cricketers bought Funny Entertainment to the Game

(West Indies cricket team doing their CHAMPION celebration)

The West Indies cricket team has been popular among cricket fans for a long time, not only for their unwavering skills and hard-striking ability but also for the funny moments which the fans are able to see when the Windies are in action. The players of the West Indies cricket team ensure that entertainment is maintained across the cricket matches, even in a funny way. In this blog, we will be having a look at some of the funniest moments by the players of Caribbean cricket across the international format and also the T20 leagues. From some of the hilarious mishaps to funny sledging incidents, the West Indies cricket team has given a lot of entertainment to cricket fans over the past few years. Let's have a look at some of the most hilarious moments by the Caribbean players.

1. Gayle Mankad Warning

The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, is also known among cricket fans for his funny moments across the matches, whether it be national or international. In the ICC T20 World Cup match against England, Chris Gayle was bowling, with Eoin Morgan standing at the non-striker end. Morgan was way too far from the crease as Gayle was about to bowl his delivery, but instead of bowling, Gayle gave a Mankad warning to Morgan in a hilarious manner.

(Chris Gayle giving Mankad warning to Eoin Morgan)

This moment has also been regarded as one of the ICC's funniest moments in the T20 World Cup, as the commentators could not hold their laugh on this incident. It was a warning to Morgan but the way in which Chris Gayle gave it, the moment came out to be hilarious for players, commentators, and even the fans. Eoin Morgan also had a conversation with the umpire, as he was caught laughing after this funny Mankad warning incident.

2. Kieron Pollard vs Dwayne Bravo in CPL

The Caribbean Premier League has been a place where the West Indies players are able to go against each other. This also resulted in Kieron Pollard going against Dwayne Bravo in a match where Pollard was on strike and Bravo was bowling. When Bravo took Pollard's wicket, he started running towards him in a funny manner, which made the fans and commentators laugh.

(Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo together)

This was definitely not the end, as Bravo teased Pollard regarding his dismissal even in the post-match interviews. Bravo was caught dancing when Pollard was having his interview after the match, which definitely took the attention of all the players and cricket fans available at that moment. The duo of Pollard and Bravo has been a part of several funny moments across the T20 leagues where they have played against each other.

3. Chris Gayle’s Appeal to Umpire

Chris Gayle, who played for the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League, got involved in another funny moment, but this time, it also made the umpires laugh. Gayle was bowling a delivery to Henry David. The ball clipped his pads as Gayle appealed to the umpire, but the umpire didn’t seem interested in the appeal. In a gesture to make his appeal funnier, Gayle made a crybaby face, which even made the umpires break character.

(Gayle’s reaction after the umpire did not give out)

This reaction by Chris Gayle took over the internet soon after the delivery, as various memes were also created by the same. Even in the post-match interview, the umpires and the batter expressed their emotions about the actions done by the West Indies cricket team to make the cricket matches even more entertaining for both players and spectators.

4. Russell and Watson Funny Moment

In the 2016 IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, the latter was batting well at the score of 146 with the loss of 3 wickets, and Shane Watson was on strike. Russell came up to bowl but before releasing the delivery, his actions changed, due to which Watson thought the delivery would stop. But Russell did the same to distract Shane Watson, which resulted in a dot ball.

(Andre Russell confusing Shane Watson in his delivery)

This has been regarded as one of the funniest IPL deliveries ever, but it left Shane Watson a bit confused at that time. He even had a talk with the umpire regarding that delivery while the umpire refused to give it a dead ball. Although this funny moment was not the one that Shane Watson needed, it was able to entertain the fans and commentators in the IPL 2016 season.

5. Hetmyer Mimics the Umpires

Shimron Hetmyer also has some of his own funniest moments when it comes to the field, as he has been known for his mimicry. In a match between Guyana Jaguars and Barbados Pride, Shimron Hetmyer acted behind the umpire after the third umpire review went not out. He showed the umpire gestures standing behind them, which was caught by the cameras.

(Shimron Hetmyer copying the umpires in the match against Barbados Pride)

The umpires also broke down into laughter after watching Hetmyer acting like them from behind. Along with that, the commentators also talked about this funny moment throughout the game as its replays were shown most of the time. The batters Jason Holder and Jonathan Carter also loved the wholesome moment between Shimron Hetmyer and the umpire.

6. Bravo’s Epic Instagram Post for Pollard

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have been known among the fans for their epic moments on the field, but few of them know about how these players are able to entertain even on social media. On 11 February 2022, Bravo posted an image of Pollard saying that he was missing and the last location where he was found was in the pockets of Yuzvendra Chahal.

(Dwayne Bravo’s Instagram post for Kieron Pollard)

This was one of the funniest Instagram posts done by Dwayne Bravo, and it sparked the internet with various memes. Various popular cricket stars also reacted to the same, as Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal was involved in this post.

7. Dwayne Bravo Joins the Cheerleaders

In the IPL post-match edition, Dwayne Bravo enjoyed with the Chennai Super Kings as the team secured another win in the tournament. But Bravo is known to bring up more joy among the fans and fellow teammates as he bought the original Champion dance for the team they started to dance along with him.

(Bravo dancing with the cheerleaders after the win)

Later on, Bravo went on to join the cheerleaders and started dancing along with them on the original Champion song. This created a wholesome moment between the IPL fans and the commentators too, but the internet even took it as a meme material. Several memes were created of Bravo's dance with the cheerleaders and this has also been one of the funniest moments.