5 Cricketers Who Lifted More Than 2 ICC Trophies

(Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have won all the 3 ICC Trophies as a group)

For a cricketer, winning an ICC Trophy remains an ultimate achievement that is always praised even after retirement. Winning an ICC trophy for the country is always a proud moment and hence is celebrated well. With the ODI World Cup coming after every 4 years and the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and ICC World Test Championship coming after every 2 years, the ICC events are surely worth the hype. The journey to victory in an ICC tournament embodies dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence on the cricketing stage. Beyond individual accolades, the triumphs in ICC events unite nations and forge lasting memories for players and fans alike. Each win represents the culmination of years of hard work, teamwork, and sacrifice, making it an indelible chapter in a cricketer's career.

List of the Cricketers to win more than 2 ICC trophies

Since the introduction of the ICC Trophies, there is only one team that has made its dominance felt and it is the Australian team who is at the top of it. With 6 ODI World Cups, 2 Champions Trophies, 1 T20 World Cup, and a World Test Championship mace, they have clinched all the trophies present in the game of cricket. So, the players coming into the list are mostly going to be from the Australian men’s cricket team now.

1. Ricky Ponting - 5 ICC Trophies

One of the best players of the previous era, Ricky Ponting was a trophy collector and was a beast in the game of cricket. Throughout his career, he was one of the most dependable batters for the Australian team who used to rule the world through his batting technique and skills. Besides this, he was also one of the most successful captains of the Australian team who captained them to 4 ICC Trophies in his career and is often rated as the best player.

(Ricky Ponting with 2 ICC ODI World Cups under his captaincy)

Throughout his illustrious career, Ponting secured three ODI World Cup victories in 1999, 2003, and 2007, showcasing his prowess as a leader and a match-winner. Additionally, he claimed two Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009, further solidifying his status as a cricketing legend. Ponting's extraordinary achievements on the global stage highlight his exceptional talent, determination, and leadership qualities.

2. Adam Gilchrist - 4 ICC Trophies

Australia’s finest and one of the most lovable characters on the field, Adam Gilchrist was a complete package during his playing days for the Australian men’s cricket team. Being an opener, his dashing and aggressive batting used to be a game-changer for the team, and with his wicket-keeping skills, he used to keep Australia at the top of his game. Gilchrist's notable achievements include three ODI World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007, where his stellar performances under pressure were instrumental in Australia's success.

(Adam Gilchrist with the ICC ODI World Cup 2007)

Additionally, he played a key role in Australia's triumph at the 2006 Champions Trophy, further solidifying his reputation as a cricketing legend. Beyond his exceptional skills on the field, Gilchrist's leadership and presence inspired confidence in his teammates and left an enduring legacy in the world of cricket and hence has always been rated highly by the cricketing experts out there.

3. Steve Smith - 4 ICC Trophies

The “Don Bradman” of the modern era, Steve Smith is rated as one of the best test batters of this era and his way of batting tells you about how good he has been on the field for the Australian team. He started his career as a leg spinner but soon transformed into a proper batter who started batting at the number 3 position to help Australia win a number of ICC Trophies. Since 2013, he has been a regular member of the Australian team and his presence has been worthy for them in all the formats.

(Steve Smith with the ICC ODI World Cup 2015)

Steve Smith, a crucial member of the Australian cricket team, played vital roles in their victories at the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) in the same year. He also made significant contributions to Australia's success in the ODI World Cup in 2015 and the T20 World Cup in 2021. Smith's exceptional batting skills and strategic insights have consistently propelled Australia to triumph in various formats of the game.

4. MS Dhoni - 3 ICC Trophies

Besides the Australian players, the Indian team also has players who have been the winners of the ICC trophies on more than 2 occasions. One such name is of the only captain in the world who has won all the 3 major white-ball ICC trophies and he is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Being the captain of the Indian team, he led them to 3 ICC Trophies in just a span of 7 years in 2007, India won the ICC T20 World Cup, in 2011 they bagged the ICC ODI World Cup and then in 2013, the team won the Champions Trophy to complete the trophy cabinet.

(MS Dhoni with all the ICC Trophies won under his captaincy)

Dhoni's outstanding leadership and tactical brilliance shaped a golden era for Indian cricket. His ability to make crucial decisions and lead the team to victory in high-pressure situations cemented his legacy as one of the finest captains in the sport's history. Dhoni's calm demeanour and confidence-inspiring leadership were instrumental in navigating the team through challenging moments on the field. His innovative strategies and astute game plans propelled India to unprecedented success in both domestic and international cricket.

5. Yuvraj Singh - 3 ICC Trophies

India’s star all-rounder and the man who risked his life to give India a World Cup, Yuvraj Singh is another Indian player who has won 3 ICC trophies in his career. After coming in as a youngster, he helped the Indian team reach the Finals of the 2002 Champions Trophy and with the match being a draw, the trophy was shared and hence it was his first ICC trophy for the team. His innings in the Champions Trophy helped the team to do well.

(Yuvraj Singh with the ODI World Cup 2011)

Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India's victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. His outstanding performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award in one of the tournaments, highlighting his immense contribution to India's success. In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj's exceptional all-round skills were crucial in India clinching the title, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure on the grandest stage.