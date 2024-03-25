5 Players You Wouldn't Believe Were Part of These IPL Squads

(Mohammed Shami in Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey)

The Indian Premier League has always been a tournament of surprises and excitement because of the matches that fans see here. The tournament has produced some of the best moments for the fans and it continues to grow. From intense finishes to unexpected upsets, the IPL never fails to deliver high-octane action on the field. Each season brings new talent and fierce competition, keeping fans glued to their screens. As the IPL grows in popularity, it continues to showcase the best of cricketing prowess and entertainment. With its electrifying atmosphere and global appeal, the IPL has become a highlight of the cricketing calendar, drawing fans from all corners of the globe. But did you know that some of your favourite players have been part of IPL teams you couldn't even dream of?

List of the Players who have been part of other IPL teams

Today, we're diving into the journeys of players who have represented different IPL teams before finding their place in their current franchises. These players have navigated through various teams in the IPL before settling in their current squads. Join us as we explore the unique paths these players have taken, from their initial stints with other teams to their current roles in their respective franchises.

1. Manish Pandey in Mumbai Indians

IPL fans have always seen Manish Pandey in Kolkata Knight Riders and remember his innings of the Finals in 2014 against the Punjab Kings where he helped his team to lift their second IPL title. Or he was seen in Sunrisers Hyderabad where he also played some memorable innings for the team to help them get into the Playoffs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. But not everyone knows that Manish Pandey was part of Mumbai Indians in the first edition of the Indian Premier League as soon after making his name in the Under-19 World Cup 2008, he was selected in the draft by them.

Manish Pandey made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural season, but his stint with the team is often forgotten due to limited appearances. Despite playing only three matches, Pandey's contributions were minimal, scoring just three runs in IPL 2008. However, Pandey's journey in the IPL has seen remarkable growth since then. He has evolved into one of the league's highest-paid players, showcasing his resilience and talent.

2. Steve Smith in Royal Challengers Bangalore

The best test batter of this era and a part of the Fab 4, Steve Smith was a T20 freak in the early days of his career and in 2010, he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Jesse Ryder. With Virat Kohli in the same team, the Under-19 rivals played in the same team during that season and it was one of the most shocking things for the IPL fans. To the surprise of many, Smith didn't get the opportunity to showcase his skills in any fixtures and was subsequently among the players released by the franchise before the IPL 2011 mega-auction.

(Steve Smith was a part of RCB in 2010)

This turn of events marked a setback for Smith's early IPL career, as he struggled to make an impact with his initial team. However, despite this initial setback, Smith's journey in the IPL was far from over. He would later go on to prove his worth with stellar performances for other franchises, eventually cementing his status as one of the league's most formidable players.

3. Mohammad Kaif in Royal Challengers Bangalore

Considered an Indian legend and one of the best fielders for the Indian team, Mohammad Kaif was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for two years and was the player who gave his best for the team that he used to play. After making his debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2008, he won the trophy and then moved to the Punjab Kings in the next season. However, his stay was cut short there as for the 2011 season, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore to try his luck and win one more trophy for the team before hanging his boots.

(Mohammad Kaif during a match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kaif was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad during the 2011 and 2012 IPL seasons. However, his performance during this time was underwhelming, as he struggled to make an impact on the field. In the nine matches he played, Kaif could only muster 55 runs, averaging a mere 14, with a strike rate hovering around 100. Despite his experience and reputation, Kaif's contributions to RCB fell short of expectations.

4. Stuart Binny in Mumbai Indians

Son of current BCCI President, Stuart Binny was the player who played well in the Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals and helped them win some of the matches. However, before wearing the Royals jersey, Stuart Binny was once selected in the squad of Mumbai Indians and it was the year 2010 when he got the chance to play under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. However, Stuart Binny had limited chances to shine, featuring in just one match and spending the rest of the season warming the bench.

Despite his potential, Binny found himself underutilized by the team management, which hindered his ability to make a significant impact on the field. This lack of playing time raised questions about his role within the squad and highlighted the challenges faced by players struggling for opportunities in the competitive IPL environment.

5. KL Rahul in Sunrisers Hyderabad

KL Rahul, one of the most dependable batter of the Indian team was once a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and it was the IPL season 2014 and 2015 where he donned the Orange jersey in the league. KL Rahul, then 30 years old, joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a couple of seasons. In those seasons, Rahul played in the middle order for SRH. However, his performance in the IPL was modest, as he scored a total of 308 runs in 20 games, maintaining a strike rate of around 106.

(KL Rahul in Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey)

Despite his efforts, SRH decided not to retain Rahul after the 2015 edition of the tournament. This decision marked a significant moment in Rahul's IPL journey. Subsequently, he went on to showcase his batting prowess with other franchises, solidifying his position as one of the premier batsmen in the league. Now, KL Rahul is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024 season and will be looking to get a title.