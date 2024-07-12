Famous Indian Cricketers and Their Unique Timepiece Collections

(Virat Kohli in an interview with his exclusive watch)

From very ancient times, watches have been considered as valuable collectables by rich people. With time, social media grew, and the sense of fashion statement flourished rapidly. In this race, our Indian cricketers are emerging at the top position. With a huge fan following, Indian cricketers have amassed many assets and collectables, making them among the richest sportspersons in the world. Our favourite cricketers, from 'King Kohli' to 'Captain Cool,' have been spotted by paparazzi numerous times with their luxurious watch collections in public places and on vacations. Let's take a quick look at who owns the most luxury watches in the Indian cricket community.

1. Virat Kohli

No wonder Virat Kohli, the King of modern cricket, takes the No. 1 place in this list as usual. Not only a cricketer but also one of the biggest sports influencers in the world, Virat has innumerable luxurious watches in his wardrobe. The most precious model he has is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow in Rose Gold, which is also known as Rainbow Rolex for its colourful sapphires.

(Virat Kohli was captured with his Rolex Daytona Rainbow in Rose Gold)

This model is considered one of the most precious watches in the world. The uniqueness of this watch makes this model more exclusive than its other 2 variants. It has 36 sapphires on the edges of the dial, and another 11 are placed as the watch's hour marks. The sub-dials are also decorated with crystals, and 56 diamonds are placed on the lugs and crown guards. Coming to the price, though its actual price is around 80 lakhs, for its unique look and crazy demand, it is selling in the resale market for 10 to 15 crore rupees.

2. K L Rahul

The glam boy of Indian cricket, K L Rahul, owns the second spot in this list. In the last decade, Rahul has been one of the most disciplined top-order batters in the Indian team. His consistency helped him earn a huge fanbase, which gained him so much wealth and luxuries. Sneaking into his wardrobe, we can surely identify that he is a huge fan of wearable collectables, especially branded watches. In this list, the exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus 57121/A is holding the crown of the top.

(K L Rahul spotted with his exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus)

Talking about this watch holds a premium look with its rounded octagonal-shaped bezel and horizontally embossed dial. The elegant black and blue combination of the dial gives it a royal look. Also, the steel bracelet with patented fold-over clasp and lockable adjustment system makes it unique among the others. The official price of this watch is around 40 lakhs depending upon the customization, but in the resale market, it goes as high as jaw-dropping 10 to 12 crores.

3. Rohit Sharma

How can we miss ‘Hitman’ on this list with such a huge influence and fashion sense that is widely accepted socially? Rohit Sharma has a wide range of watches which depicts his extreme elegance off the field also. But which one is the most precious among them? According to some sources, he has a Rolex Sky-Dweller in his exclusive collection.

(Rohit Sharma, spotted by paparazzi wearing Rolex Sky-Dweller)

Talking about the watch, it looks so elegant with its classic black dial and metallic bracelet finish. Using various kinds of precious metals and some exclusive features like different time zones, gesture-adjusted date and time control, and heavy mechanisms make this variant so special. Regarding the price, the basic model with the black dial, which Rohit has been seen wearing, comes to around 16.55 lakhs. Still, depending upon the configuration and customizations, it can also touch up to 27 lakhs. Following its exclusiveness, it is rarely available on official sites, and resale markets bid a whopping price of 30 to 35 lakhs also.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzi Chahal has become one of the top leg spinners in the world in recent years. His clever bowling tactics amazed everyone and topped him at the winning zone as a permanent spot in the Indian team. Chahal is a social media freak guy, and following this, he has a huge affection for wearables. Numerous times, he was spotted by paparazzi with luxurious watches. But among them, the Rolex Oyster snatches the top place.

(Yuzvendra Chahal posing with the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date)

He was spotted with this watch at the time of his engagement with his wife, famous dancer and actress Dhanashree. This is one of the most premium Rolex watches. It guarantees 330 feet of water protection, and the middle case is crafted from a solid block of exclusive Oyster Steel. Another noteworthy material is the Twinlock winding crown in the watertight structure, which comes with a double waterproofing system. Regarding the price, this watch costs around 10 to 15 lakh on the official site, which depends on the customer's preferences and customizations. However, due to huge demand and low supply, which makes it priceless, the resale market charges around 20 lakhs depending on the variant most of the time.

5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

At the no. 5 position, none other than the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni occupies the position with his precious Panerai special edition watches collection. Being the brand ambassador of Panerai India, MS Dhoni owns some specially designed and customized watches by Panerai that were designed to collaborate with the World Cup-winning captain. One of those limited edition watches, the Panerai Luminor GMT MS Dhoni Edition, is the most elegant and precious collection.

(Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a brand shoot wearing Panerai Luminor GMT MS Dhoni Edition)

The Panerai Luminor edition watches are specially designed for the solution of underwater visibility and fine craftsmanship. The 44mm GMT watch comes with a green dial that features a date aperture and small seconds at 3 and 9 o'clock, respectively. The dials are made using luminescence for better visibility. The watch also fulfils new-gen demand as it is 300 m water resistant. The black leather, which comes with the watch by default, gives it a premium and elegant look. The official price of the watch is around 5 lakhs, but in the resale market, the price goes high, around 10 to 15 lakhs, depending on the availability.