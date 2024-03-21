Eden Gardens: IPL 2024 Ground in Kolkata

One of the most historic grounds in the history of Indian cricket, the Eden Gardens Kolkata will again get filled with the crowd as the new season of IPL is all set to resume and the Kolkata Knight Riders team will be playing their first home match on 23rd March 2024 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Founded in 1864, Eden Gardens ranks as India's second-largest and the world's third-largest cricket stadium, boasting a present seating capacity of 68,000 and operated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), it serves as the beloved home ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders and houses the CAB headquarters. Known as the "home of Indian cricket," Eden Gardens is often hailed as "cricket's answer to the Colosseum" and the "Mecca of Indian cricket," being the first purpose-built ground for the sport. It holds a prestigious history of hosting major international competitions,

About the stadium

Owned by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Eden Gardens stands as the largest cricket stadium in India and the second-largest globally, accommodating 66,349 spectators. Established in 1864, it started as a private ground before being taken over by the CAB. Hosting its inaugural Test match in 1934 between India and England, Eden Gardens has been a historic venue for numerous Test matches and ODIs. Undergoing extensive renovations, the CAB invested Rs 150 crore (US$22 million) in 2006, adding new stands, enhancing capacity, and installing floodlights. Subsequent renovations in preparation for the 2011 World Cup further solidified Eden Gardens' stature as a modern and formidable cricketing arena.

Name Eden Garden Address Gostho Paul Sarani, Maidan, B. B. D. Bagh Kolkata, West Bengal Capacity 65,500 (Current) Field shape Circular Surface Grass IPL Matches Played 86 Matches Won Batting First 35 (40.70%) Matches Won Batting Second 51 (59.30%) Matches Won Winning Toss 46 (53.49%) Matches Won Losing Toss 40 (46.51%)

Eden Gardens pays tribute to cricket and valor, with stands named after local cricket legends and soldiers. In 2017, stands honoured Sourav Ganguly, Pankaj Roy, BN Dutt, and Jagmohan Dalmiya. Dalmiya, an ICC President, held a notable cricket administrative role. Further, stands were dedicated to soldiers, including Param Vir Chakra awardees LC Thapa and Subedar Singh.

The stadium, renowned for its fervent crowds, earned comparisons to the iconic Lord's by Steve Waugh and was lauded by Dileep Vengsarkar. Sourav Ganguly, a Kolkata native, recalled the stadium's roar during India's 2000–01 Border–Gavaskar Trophy victory as the loudest ever. Adding a symbolic touch, a bell inaugurated in 2016 signals the commencement of play, with Kapil Dev being the first to ring it during the India-New Zealand test match.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

Eden Gardens stands not only as one of India's largest stadiums by seating capacity but also boasts an expansive turf. The square boundaries present a challenge for batsmen with lengths ranging from 66-68 meters, making fours and sixes a demanding feat. The straight boundaries extend even further, measuring around 76-78 meters. Despite the grandeur of the seating, batsmen find solace in favourable ground conditions. The significant dew later in the day hinders bowlers' grip on the ball, while the smooth outfield resembles an ice skating rink, propelling the ball swiftly towards the boundaries. Eden Gardens, with its vast dimensions and batsman-friendly conditions, remains a captivating battleground where every shot holds the potential for excitement.

Eden Gardens stands as a batting paradise, featuring a flat track with consistent pace and bounce, creating an ideal setting for batsmen. While the pitch isn't exclusively tailored for batters, it offers a mix of good pace, bounce, and turn. Bowlers can capitalize on these features by skillfully extracting them to pose challenges for batsmen. This balanced dynamic makes Eden Gardens a versatile ground, allowing both batsmen and bowlers to showcase their skills. Each match becomes a captivating display of cricketing prowess, with the pitch providing a canvas for exciting plays and strategic manoeuvres.

Home Team

In the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders has got the home ground as Eden Gardens and hence it has been their den since 2008. The first match that KKR played at the Eden Gardens was on 20th April 2008 against Deccan Chargers where they defeated their opponents by just 5 wickets in the match. The team has done extremely well at the stadium and hence they will be back at their home in the 3rd match of the season. The stadium's iconic status extends beyond mere matches, becoming a symbol of resilience and dominance for Kolkata Knight Riders. The electric atmosphere, fueled by passionate fans, transforms every game into a spectacle, creating an environment that opponents find daunting.

For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eden Gardens is not just a home; it's a cricketing haven where Indian Premier League (IPL) matches under the floodlights create unforgettable moments. The hallowed stadium has witnessed the Knights securing victory in 57% of their 82 matches played on this sacred turf. Going back to the inaugural IPL editions, KKR's dominance was evident as they clinched triumph in 9 out of 14 home games at the Eden.



The stadium stands not only as a battleground for thrilling cricket but also as a symbol of KKR's prowess and connection with their passionate fanbase. The luminous nights at Eden Gardens continue to be a spectacle, weaving a tapestry of victories and memorable cricketing encounters for the Knights and their ardent supporters. Coming to the 2 IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be eyeing for their 3rd title now and will be hoping to win it in front of their home crowd.