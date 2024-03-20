IPL Batsman Rankings: List of The Best Players 2024

The Indian Premier League has always been a competition where the batters have been dominating the game and hence the viewers get to see some innovative shots from their favourite batters. The IPL batsman ranking system has had some of the most talented cricketers topping the charts over the years. In the early years of the IPL, batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, and Adam Gilchrist were the top-ranked players. These players were known for their exceptional skill and consistency in scoring runs. They set high standards for the batsmen who followed them. Clearly, the top-ranked batsman in the IPL is usually the one who has scored the most runs in the tournament. Runs are the most important factor in the ranking system as they directly impact a team's success. A batsman's contribution to the team's score is critical, and the higher the number of runs a player scores, the more successful the team is likely to be. The ranking system also considers the average run rate, which is the average number of runs scored per inning. A high average run rate indicates that the batsman is consistently scoring runs and is a reliable performer for his team.

Criteria for choosing IPL batsmen ranking

For the IPL ranking players, it is important to understand the criteria on which they are ranked and hence the things that have been taken into the account are the impact of the player, runs scored, consistency, and many more. Consistency is an important criterion used to rank IPL batsmen. A consistent batsman is one who is able to score runs on a regular basis and is not prone to frequent failures or low scores. This can be assessed by examining a player's batting average and strike rate, as well as their number of half-centuries and centuries.

Furthermore, in addition to the strike rate and the number of runs scored, the context in which a player scores their runs is also important. A player who is able to score runs when their team is chasing a high total, or when their team is under pressure, is likely to be ranked higher than a player who scores runs when the match is already decided. The ranking of IPL batsmen is based on a number of different criteria, including performance statistics, consistency, impact, and match-winning ability. A player's batting average, strike rate, and the number of runs they have scored are all important metrics used to evaluate their performance.

Match winning ability criterion is often assessed by looking at a player's performance in high-pressure matches, such as knockout games and finals, and their ability to perform consistently in these scenarios. A player who is able to perform well under pressure, and who can deliver match-winning performances on a regular basis, is highly sought after in the IPL.

List of IPL batsman ranking

Clearly, one of the most important criteria for ranking IPL batsmen is performance statistics. This includes a player's overall batting average, strike rate, and the number of runs they have scored in the league. These statistics are used to compare players against one another, and to identify the most consistent performers in the league. In the list, we have listed the top 5 batsmen of the Indian Premier League.

Ranking of the Player Name of the Player Teams Played for 1. Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 2. David Warner Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad 3. AB de Villiers Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore 4. Shikhar Dhawan Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings 5. Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli: First in the IPL batsmen ranking

Virat has been part of RCB since 2008. In this period, he has scored 7263 runs from 237 matches at a strike rate of 130+. Among them, 973 runs came in 2016 with an average of 85.90. He played a crucial role in taking Bangalore to the final in 2016 where he missed out on being the winner of the IPL against the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. While Virat Kohli's IPL career started with a bang, it was the 2016 season that showed his command over the format.

David Warner: The first overseas player in the IPL batsman ranking

David Warner is an Australian cricketer who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is a right-handed opening batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler. Furthermore, he is known to be an overseas player with the biggest legacy in the history of the Indian Premier League. His contribution to the IPL is way too good and he has been the Trophy-winning captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2016.

Ab De Villiers: The 360* player in the IPL batsman ranking

Is there anyone in this world who doesn't know about AB de Villiers? This South African cricketing legend doesn't need any introductions. He is one of the best batsmen ever to play the game. The beauty of his batting is that he can hit you everywhere on the field. No one can stop him! Moreover, his IPL legacy is no different than his International Career. He is a batsman who is loved by all and his ability to destroy any bowling attack makes him one of the best batters in the world.

Shikhar Dhawan: The Gabbar of IPL batsman ranking

Shikhar is likely to be one of the most consistent performers for Kings Punjab. Though his scores fluctuate this entire season, he proved himself when he came out to bat and played like a champion. He opens the inning almost every time, and straightaway he makes this spree by scoring off some quick runs. In the Indian Premier League, Shikhar Dhawan has been the only player to score two centuries in two consecutive innings and hence he has been the most consistent player of all time.

Rohit Sharma: Indian with most Man of the Match awards

Rohit Sharma's IPL journey has been amazing. He switched from Deccan Chargers to Mumbai Indians and led them to win the IPL title five times. Starting in 2008 under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy, he played in the middle order and bowled off-spin. When he moved to Mumbai Indians, he got to open the innings. In his 16-year IPL career, Rohit scored 6211 runs with a strike rate of 130.04 in 243 innings. He hit 42 half-centuries and one century. Rohit's been crucial for Mumbai's batting, securing five IPL titles with them and winning one with Deccan Chargers in 2009.