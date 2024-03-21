Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: IPL 2024 Ground in Hyderabad

The Uppal Stadium, officially named the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, is a cricketing gem in Hyderabad, Telangana, owned and managed by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Nestled in the eastern suburb of Uppal, this international cricket venue sprawls across 15 acres, accommodating 39,200 enthusiastic spectators. It serves as the cherished home ground for the Hyderabad cricket team, the women's cricket team, and the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Renamed in tribute to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the venue witnessed the thrills of the 2017 and 2019 IPL finals and proudly held an ICC event during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in October 2023.

About the stadium

Prior to the establishment of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) used the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Fateh Maidan for hosting cricket matches. However, due to limited control over the ground, HCA proposed the construction of its own stadium in Uppal in 2003. The government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh swiftly approved the proposal, allocating a budget for the project. In 2004, Visaka Industries Limited secured substantial funding through an auction, winning a bid of ₹65,00,00,000.

Location Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India Establishment 2003 Capacity 39,200 Owner Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Operator HCA Tenants India cricket team (2005–present) Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013–present) Deccan Chargers (2008-2012) IPL Matches Played 71 Matches Won Batting First 31 (43.66%) Matches Won Batting Second 40 (56.34%) Matches Won Winning Toss 25 (35.21%) Matches Won Losing Toss 46 (64.79%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

Originally named "Visakha International Cricket Stadium," it was later renamed in 2005 by Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy as a tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The stadium's ends were designated as Pavilion End and North End, with the latter named after cricket veteran VVS Laxman upon his retirement. HCA paid Visakha Industries the contract price of ₹43,00,00,000, avoiding additional charges. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has been a tribute to all the cricketing legends of the game.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

The Visaka International Cricket Stadium, located in Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, is operated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. With a seating capacity of 55,000, the stadium spans 16 acres and boasts an undulating surface adorned with substantial granite rock boulders. The stadium's full name is a nod to Visaka Industries Limited, which played a pivotal role in its establishment through substantial funding.

Floodlights illuminate the venue, enhancing visibility during day-night matches. This comprehensive facility has become a prominent cricketing arena, hosting domestic and international matches. Whether in the day or under the lights, the Visaka International Cricket Stadium stands as a testament to Hyderabad's cricketing prowess and commitment to providing an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike.

It is a favourable venue for batting first in limited-overs cricket. The pitch tends to assist medium-paced and spin bowlers in the second innings, causing the ball to come slowly off the bat, especially with increased spin. The generally dry and challenging pitch contributes to bounce, favouring spin bowlers. Both innings offer straightforward batting opportunities, allowing teams to amass significant runs in limited-overs formats. The ground's spacious dimensions provide ample chances for scoring in T20 matches.

Home Team

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is the home turf for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Situated in Uppal, Hyderabad, this modern stadium creates an exciting atmosphere for fans of cricket. The Uppal Stadium has been a den for the Orange Army and they have been one of the best teams present here. Earlier, the home ground was with the team Deccan Chargers but they got defunct in 2012 and hence the new team that came out in 2013 was Sunrisers Hyderabad. The first match at the stadium was against the Pune Warriors India where they won the match by 22 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts an impressive record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, having played 51 IPL matches. With 31 victories, they maintain a commendable winning percentage of 60.78%. Their recent clash on May 18, 2023, against Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased a thrilling encounter. Heinrich Klaasen's century powered SRH to a formidable total of 186 for 5.

However, Virat Kohli's outstanding performance, securing his sixth IPL hundred, guided RCB to victory by 8 wickets. This match added another chapter to the stadium's history, witnessing remarkable performances from both sides. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium remains a crucible of exciting cricket moments, and Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to thrive in this electrifying IPL arena.

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches Played 51 Won 31 Lost 20 Winning Percentage 60.78% First Played Vs Pune Warriors India on 5th April 2013 Last Played Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 18th May 2023

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium echoes not only with the cheers of fierce cricket battles but also with the triumphs of Sunrisers Hyderabad. This sacred ground has witnessed the exhilarating spectacle of the IPL Finals, etching unforgettable moments in the hearts of fans. The stadium's hallowed turf has been the canvas for remarkable performances, creating a saga of excitement and thrill. As the Sunrisers continue to leave their mark on this iconic venue, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium stands tall as a symbol of cricketing excellence and unforgettable memories.