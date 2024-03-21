M Chinnaswamy Stadium: IPL 2024 Ground in Bengaluru

A stadium that has seen some of the best moments of the Indian Premier League, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is the ground that will come to life again on 25th March 2024. In the heart of Bangalore, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a cricketing hub owned by the Government of Karnataka and managed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Nestled near Cubbon Park and MG Road, it hosts a variety of cricket matches and cultural events. This iconic venue, home to the Karnataka state cricket team, Karnataka women's cricket team, and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, is named in honour of Mangalam Chinnaswamy, a key figure in cricket administration. Renowned for its eco-friendly practices, it's the world's first cricket stadium to utilize solar panels for a significant portion of its electricity needs. With continuous improvements like a water purification plant and enhanced drainage systems, the stadium ensures optimal playing conditions and a great experience for spectators.

About the stadium

Supported by the Government of Karnataka, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, founded in 1969, underwent construction in 1970, debuting for First-class cricket during the 1972–73 season. Gaining Test status in 1974–75 with the West Indies' visit to India, the stadium claims the title of the world's only solar-powered cricket venue. Inspired by Germany's Freiburg football stadium, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) initiated a ₹4.5 crore and 400 KW solar project in February 2015. With 33,800 seats, the stadium features a compact ground and small boundaries, often leading to high-scoring matches for the batting teams.

Location Bangalore, Karnataka, India Home club Karnataka cricket team

Karnataka women's cricket team

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (women's) Establishment May 1969 (54 years ago) Capacity 33,800 Owner Government of Karnataka Operator Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Tenants India cricket team

India women's cricket team IPL Matches Played 88 Matches Won Batting First 37 (42.05%) Matches Won Batting Second 47 (53.41%) Matches Won Winning Toss 47 (53.41%) Matches Won Losing Toss 37 (42.05%) Matches with No Result 4 (4.55%)

The stadium in Bangalore is a pivotal hub for budding cricketers, and gained prominence when chosen as the centre for the National Cricket Academy by the BCCI in 2000. Decked in the vibrant colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka flag, it proudly stands as the home ground for the franchise. Apart from its cricketing role, the stadium etched its name in history as the venue for the 1996 Miss World pageant, marking a unique intersection of sports and culture. With its rich heritage, Chinnaswamy Stadium continues to be a cherished sporting landmark in the heart of Bangalore.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for hosting high-scoring cricket matches, courtesy of its flat pitch and challenging boundary dimensions for bowlers. With sideline boundaries ranging from 50-55 meters and front and back boundaries spanning 60-65 meters, this compact size poses a formidable challenge for bowlers, providing batsmen with an advantageous setting to score freely. The stadium's history is filled with gripping encounters, where batsmen have thrived in a conducive environment, making it a thrilling spectacle for fans who enjoy watching dynamic clashes between bat and ball.

The batters have always got an advantage here and hence it’s a graveyard for the bowlers when it comes to stopping a run chase. The batting-friendly surface allows the batters to set the match in their favour and hence allows them to score big. The KSCA has set out on an ambitious mission to enhance the current infrastructure, aiming to elevate the seating capacity to 70,000, providing an unparalleled experience for visitors and ardent enthusiasts of cricket. This visionary plan reflects Bangalore's commitment to creating exemplary sporting facilities and showcasing cutting-edge infrastructure to the world.

Home Team

In the Indian Premier League, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been filled with the loyal fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore who have supported their team for the last 16 seasons despite not winning a trophy. Over the course of their IPL journey, the team has engaged in 86 exhilarating encounters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Out of these, they emerged victorious in 40 battles, faced defeat 40 times, and witnessed six contests conclude without a definitive outcome. Notably, one of RCB's triumphs in 2013 was secured through a thrilling Super Over. This tally amounts to a commendable win percentage of 47% at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore made their first appearance in the debut match of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders where they lost the match by 140 runs. It was April 18, 2008, when Brendon McCullum scored an amazing innings of 158 runs. Now, the team will be looking forward to coming out well in the first match of the 17th season as they take on the Punjab Kings on 25th March 2024 at the same ground.

Team Royal Challenger Bangalore Matches Played 86 Won 40 Lost 40 Winning Percentage 47% First Played Vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 18th April 2008 Last Played Vs Gujarat Titans on 21st May 2023

This stadium is RCB's strength and has given them a deep connection with their passionate fans. Despite thrilling encounters, the team is still chasing their first IPL title. The cheers in the stands blend with the fans' heartbeat, creating an atmosphere beyond sports. Each match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a chapter in a story of hope, loyalty, and dreams. As RCB takes the field, the stadium becomes a canvas for unforgettable memories and the persistent dream of IPL glory, shared by the team and its ardent supporters.