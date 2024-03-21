Longest Six in IPL History: List of the Biggest Sixes

The Indian Premier League has been a proper entertainment hub for cricketing fans who love to see breathtaking matches, high-quality run chases, amazing bowling, and much more. With every edition, the league unfurls an extravaganza, blending sportsmanship and entertainment and It's a cricket lover's paradise, a vibrant tapestry of competition, and unforgettable moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats. The IPL has etched itself as a premier sporting spectacle, uniting global audiences in the love of the game, and Just like this, another topic that has got the news is of the longest sixes that have been hit in the IPL. The list has some big names like MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, and Robin Uthappa while some names come as a shock too as Praveen Kumar, Ben Cutting, and some others have also made it to the list.

List of Longest Sixes in IPL History

The IPL, famous for its energetic vibe and top-notch teams, has seen incredible power-hitting moments. Players have thrilled fans by smashing the ball out of the park so now, let's check out the longest sixes in IPL history, celebrating those awe-inspiring moments when batsmen exhibited their strength and skill. Join us in exploring the records and reliving the excitement of these massive sixes that have lit up the IPL over the years.

Player Distance Team Against Year Albie Morkel 125 m Chennai Super Kings Deccan Chargers 2008 Praveen Kumar 124 m Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 2008 Adam Gilchrist 122 m Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011 Robin Uthappa 120 m Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 2010 Chris Gayle 119 m Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors India 2013 Yuvraj Singh 119 m Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings 2009 Ross Taylor 119 m Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 2008 Gautam Gambhir 117 m Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals 2013 Ben Cutting 117 m Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 Liam Livingstone 117 m Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans 2022

1. Albie Morkel against Deccan Chargers

One of the best All-Rounders from the South African team, Albie Morkel has been given the top spot in the list of longest sixes because of his shot against Pragyan Ojha in a match against Deccan Chargers in the year 2008. This colossal hit remains the longest in IPL, with Morkel standing alone in crossing the 125-meter mark. This iconic moment showcases the sheer power and skill that players bring to the league, leaving a lasting impression and providing fans ofcricketwith unforgettable memories. With more than 16 years to it, the record still remains in the name of Albie Morkel.

2. Praveen Kumar against Rajasthan Royals

A name that comes as a surprise in the list of longest sixes is Praveen Kumar who is at the 2nd position in the list of longest sixes in IPL. In a gripping match during the 2008 season, Kumar dispatched Yusuf Pathan over long-on, narrowly missing a roof-hitting feat. This surprising moment underscores that big hits and memorable records can come from unexpected quarters, adding an element of unpredictability to the league's rich history. His 124-meter hit shows that he has got a good bat swing and hence is able to hit long sixes.

3. Adam Gilchrist vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The year was 2011 and Adam Gilchrist was in the mood to show his batting heroics and against Royal Challengers Bangalore, things came out well for him as a batter. In the over against Langeveldt, Adam Gilchrist was quick in spotting a slower ball and hence he connected it well with the bat. With a signature flick over midwicket, he not only cleared the boundary but also sent the ball out of the stadium, likely landing in the plains below. This extraordinary feat transformed a routine shot into a mesmerizing spectacle, leaving fans in awe of the scenic backdrop and Gilchrist's exceptional power-hitting skills.

4. Robin Uthappa vs Mumbai Indians

While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Robin Uthappa got some of the best innings of his cricket career and the match against Mumbai Indians in 2010 proved to be another example where his name ended up in the record books. Despite being one of the Indian T20 League's most accomplished death-overs bowlers, Dwayne Bravo faced a monumental hit that etched its place in the tournament's history. Robin Uthappa, with impeccable timing, identified a length ball on the stumps and unleashed a powerful shot that not only cleared the boundary but also vanished deep into the crowd at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

5. Chris Gayle vs Pune Warriors India

The most destructive and highly-rated innings of the Indian Premier League, the 175* by Chris Gayle is recorded in the history books of the league. This innings became special for another reason too as his extraordinary batting spectacle saw him dispatching a total of 17 sixes, with the longest reaching an astounding 119 meters. The left-arm spinner, Ali Murtaza, erred in delivering a ball right into Gayle's hitting zone. The result was a majestic swing of the bat that propelled the ball over long-on and onto the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This awe-inspiring feat showcased Gayle's unparalleled power-hitting prowess and remains etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts as a testament to his dominance on the field.

To sum up, the IPL's longest sixes list encapsulates the sheer power and skill of cricket's top players. These remarkable hits showcase not only the batsmen's physical strength but also their strategic prowess in choosing the perfect moments to unleash such extraordinary force. Each massive six stands as a spectacle, leaving an indelible mark on fans' memories and underscoring the exciting nature of the Indian Premier League, where players consistently deliver breathtaking displays of power hitting.