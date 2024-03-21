Sawai Mansingh Stadium: IPL 2024 Ground in Jaipur

Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)

The land of kings, Rajasthan is blessed to have an amazing stadium that has been home to many iconic moments in the Indian cricket, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is the ground where Rajasthan Royals plays its home matches in the Indian Premier League. Renowned as one of India's top cricket stadiums, it holds a seating capacity of around 25,000 spectators. Beyond being a battleground for IPL clashes, this iconic stadium has been witness to numerous memorable moments etched in the annals of Indian cricket history. Its hallowed grounds echo with the cheers of passionate fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere for players and spectators alike. For the Rajasthan Royals fans, this stadium has given them so many memories and hence will be again coming to watch the matches here from 24th March 2024.

About the Stadium

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, derives its name from the former Maharaja of Jaipur, Sawai Man Singh II. Notably, it witnessed a historic Test match in February 1987, featuring the "Cricket for Peace" initiative by Pakistan President General Zia-ul-Haq. The ODI debut in 1983 marked India's victory post their World Cup triumph. Undergoing a significant Rs 400 crore renovation in 2006, the stadium now boasts a world-class cricket academy with various amenities, including a gym, restaurant, conference halls, and a swimming pool.

Address Janpath, Lalkothi, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Location Jaipur, Rajasthan Owner Government of Rajasthan Operator Rajasthan Cricket Association Capacity 30,000 Opened 1969 IPL Matches Played 52 Matches Won Batting First 18 (34.62%) Matches Won Batting Second 34 (65.38%) Matches Won Winning Toss 27 (51.92%) Matches Won Losing Toss 25 (48.08%)

Since 1969, this stadium has been a beloved destination for lovers ofcricket, hosting a multitude of International matches and becoming a regular venue for IPL games. More than just a ground, it's a vibrant hub where the excitement of cricket unfolds. The echoes of enthusiastic fans reverberate through the air, infusing the stadium with an electric energy for both players and spectators. From gripping international clashes to the pulsating drama of IPL encounters, the stadium has become an integral part of cricket's history.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

Jaipur's cricket ground stands as one of the country's largest, presenting a challenge for batsmen aiming for sixes. With square boundaries at 72 meters and mid-wicket and straight boundaries exceeding 75 meters, running between the wickets becomes crucial. The vast dimensions favour spinners who can exploit the larger boundaries effectively. Scoring runs at full throttle is no walk in the park, prompting teams to avoid taking the game down to the wire. Despite this, chasing teams have found success, capitalizing on the dew factor that comes into play. In Jaipur, where hitting boundaries isn't a breeze, strategic running and adaptability to conditions become pivotal for teams eyeing victory.

The stadium features a pitch that's favourable to bowlers, catering to both pace and spin variations. Throughout IPL history at this venue, only one team has surpassed the 200-run mark, highlighting the challenge for batsmen. A century, a rare feat here, has been achieved just once. Notably, the boundaries are larger compared to most Indian venues, making boundary-clearing shots a demanding task. The bowler-friendly conditions emphasize the significance of strategic and economical bowling, encouraging teams to adapt their batting strategies in the season.

Home Team

Since the first edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals have made the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as their home and hence this has been the place that provides them the home advantage. Considering the first match at this stadium, it was on April 21, 2008, when Rajasthan Royals were up against Punjab Kings and it was Rajasthan Royals that came out as the winners in the match by 6 wickets. In the IPL records at the SMS Stadium, the home team, Rajasthan Royals, has partaken in all 52 matches on this hallowed ground. Out of these, they have emerged victorious in 33 games, boasting an impressive winning percentage of 63.46%.

This home ground dominance underscores the Royals' ability to harness the local conditions to their advantage. The passionate support from the home crowd adds to the team's prowess, creating an atmosphere conducive to success. The records also reflect the resilience of the Royals on their home turf, establishing the SMS Stadium as a fortress where they consistently strive for victory. With a track record of triumphs, the SMS Stadium remains a pivotal venue where the Royals aim to etch more memorable victories in the ongoing saga of IPL cricket.

Team Rajasthan Royals Matches Played 52 Won 33 Lost 19 Winning Percentage 63.46% First Played Vs Kings XI Punjab on 21st April 2008 Last Played Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 14th May 2023

In the upcoming season, the team eyes their second title, eager to forge unforgettable memories in front of their spirited fans. Anticipation is high, and the players are geared up to script another chapter of triumph. The quest for the championship intensifies as they aim to navigate every match with skill and strategy. Fans eagerly anticipate each game, hoping for a seamless blend of enthusiasm and success. The team's determination resonates with supporters, turning every victory into a shared moment of joy. With the prospect of adding another title to their legacy, the season promises excitement, unity, and the potential for cherished memories in the hearts of fans.