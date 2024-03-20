Top 5 Most Expensive Players in IPL Ahead of 2024 Season

Cricket has changed dramatically thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL), both in India and internationally. It has changed how the game is played and given participants a lucrative stage on which to display their talents. Some of the best cricket players in the world have played in the IPL, and as a result, several of them have received enormous contracts, making them the highest-paid cricketers in IPL history.

One of the most remarkable characteristics of the IPL is the player contracts. Franchises compete each year for the best players in the league, and some players demand astronomical salaries. The distinction of being the highest-paid cricketer in IPL history has been held by a number of players throughout the years who have made huge financial achievements.

While it is undeniable that the IPL has benefited players, franchise owners have also benefited greatly from it in terms of income. The league has drawn some of the biggest names incricketand has become one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

Players will probably continue to set records and seek larger payout as the IPL expands and draws in more talent. The league has given players a stage on which to display their talents, and it has altered how cricket is played and seen in India and around the world.

Top highest-paid players in IPL

Player Name Amount Team Year Mitchell Starc Rs 24.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 Pat Cummins Rs 20.50 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 Sam Curran Rs. 18.5 Crore Punjab Kings 2023 Cameron Green Rs. 17.5 Crore Mumbai Indians 2023 Ben Stokes Rs. 16.25 Crore Chennai Super Kings 2023

1. Mitchell Starc — Rs 24.75 Crores

In the IPL 2024 Auction, Mitchell Starc was bought for a whopping Rs 24.75 Crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders and hence he became one of the most expensive buys in the history of an IPL season. The fast bowler has been a handy player in the bowling department and along with his batting skills, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir will be looking to use him wisely.

In the 27 matches played by Mitchell Starc in the Indian Premier League, he has picked up 34 wickets for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and hence his return to the IPL after 8 years will surely be a big move for the team. His average of 20.38 shows how good he has been in the IPL.

2. Pat Cummins — Rs 20.50 Crores

Another Australian player on the list of highest paid players is Pat Cummins who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 Crores. Pat Cummins got a strong reaction from the IPL teams after he managed to win the ICC ODI World Cup and World Test Championship Finals in 2023. Sunrisers Hyderabad made sure that he gets the orange jersey for the IPL 2024 and now will be leading the side as well.

Till now, he has played 42 IPL matches and has picked 45 wickets from it while averaging 30.16 with the ball. His economy rate of 8.54 allows him to take the wickets and stop the flow of runs too for the team.

3. Sam Curran — Rs. 18.5 Crores

The Punjab Kings franchise acquired Sam Curran in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction as the IPL's highest-paid player. This was mainly attributed to his exceptional performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he was recognized as the Player of the Tournament and was also awarded the Player of the Match accolade in the final game, contributing significantly to England's triumph against Australia.

Although he missed the 2022 IPL mega auction due to a back injury and subsequent rehabilitation, Curran was able to secure a contract with the Punjab Kings in 2019, which marked his debut in the IPL. Prior to joining the Kings, he had played for the Chennai Super Kings in two seasons. In his three seasons in the IPL, Curran has established himself as a valuable all-rounder with impressive batting and bowling statistics. He has scored 337 runs and taken 32 wickets with a strike rate of 149.78 and an economy rate of 9.21 across 32 games.

4. Cameron Green — Rs. 17.5 Crores

Mumbai Indians made headlines during the IPL 2023 auction held in Kochi as they signed Cameron Green for a massive sum of Rs 17.50 crore, making him the league's second most expensive player. Despite fierce competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, the five-time IPL champions successfully secured the services of the talented all-rounder.

Green has already made a name for himself in the T20I format after making his debut for Australia in April 2022. In just eight matches, he has showcased impressive performances with a remarkable strike rate of 173.75. He has also scored two half-centuries against India, with scores of 61 from 30 balls and 52 from 21 deliveries, which further highlights his potential as a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians squad.

5. Ben Stokes — Rs. 16.25 Crores

During the 2023 IPL Auction, the Chennai Super Kings made a significant acquisition by signing Ben Stokes, who tied the record for the third-most expensive player in IPL history with South African Chris Morris. Stokes' impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, where he played a vital role in England's triumph, generated interest from multiple teams during the auction.

Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals were among the teams bidding for Stokes. However, Chennai Super Kings entered the bidding at Rs 7 crore, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eventually, it was the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings that secured Stokes for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, making it the third highest paid cricketer in IPL.

Throughout the years, the Indian Premier League has seen some amazing talent, and with each new auction, teams are prepared to pay a lot of money to get the greatest players. Although all of the highest-paid players in IPL history have contributed significantly to their clubs, it is unclear whether their extravagant wages will continue to pay off in the long run. Only time will tell which players will emerge as the next great stars and shatter the records for the highest paid cricketers in IPL history as the league becomes more and more competitive.