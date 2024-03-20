Top 5 Highest Partnership in IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world, and over the years, it has witnessed some exceptional performances from the players. One of the crucial factors that contribute to a team's success is a strong partnership. The opening batsmen set the tone for the innings and laid the foundation for a big total.

IPL highest partnership

Several opening pairs have formed some of the highest partnerships in IPL history, and these partnerships have played a vital role in their team's success. In this article, we will take a look at the top five highest partnerships in IPL. These partnerships have not only set records but have also mesmerized the cricketing world with their exceptional stroke play and timing.

We will delve into the details of each partnership, analyze their impact on the game, and relive some of the most memorable moments of IPL history. From Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Quinton De Kock and KL Rahul, these partnerships have left an indelible mark on the IPL. So, sit back and enjoy as we take you through the highest ipl partnership list and relive some of the best ipl partnerships and iconic moments of the tournament.

Top 5 highest partnerships in IPL list

S.No Partners Team Runs Against Year Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers RCB 229 GL 2016 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers RCB 215* MI 2015 Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul LSG 210* KKR 2022 Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh PBKS 206 RCB 2012 Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle RCB 204 DC 2012

1. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli - 229 runs

The camaraderie between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is well-known and extends beyond their off-field friendship, spilling onto the cricketing arena. These two superstars of the game have etched their names in the history books of IPL by creating two of the highest partnerships in the tournament. The duo's most remarkable partnership was formed against a struggling Gujarat Lions team during the 2016 season. In the 44th match of IPL 2016, RCB lost their opener, Chris Gayle, early in the innings, and things did not seem to bode well for them. However, what followed was an absolute masterclass in batting by Kohli and de Villiers.

The two batsmen hammered the Gujarat bowlers and created a partnership of 229 runs for the second wicket off just 96 deliveries. This partnership is not only the highest for the second wicket but also the highest for any wicket in the history of T20 cricket. Kohli's knock of 109 off 55 balls and de Villiers' unbeaten 129 off 52 balls helped RCB reach an imposing total of 248/3 in their 20 overs. Gujarat had no chance to chase down this total, and RCB eventually won the match by 144 runs. This remarkable partnership still holds the record for the highest partnership in IPL history.

2. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli - 215* runs

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had already stamped their authority on the highest partnership in the IPL before they recorded the 229-run stand against Gujarat Lions in 2016. The duo set the record in IPL 2015 when they formed a 215-run partnership for the second wicket against Mumbai Indians. RCB batted first at the Wankhede Stadium, but their opener, Chris Gayle, departed early, leaving the team in a precarious position. However, Kohli and de Villiers had other plans and refused to let Mumbai gain the upper hand. The two batsmen batted with precision and added an unbeaten 215 runs in just 105 deliveries. De Villiers played a sensational inning of 133* off 59 balls, including 19 fours and 4 sixes, while Kohli scored 82* off 50 balls. Their partnership helped RCB amass a mammoth total of 235/1 in their 20 overs, leaving Mumbai with a daunting task to chase. Mumbai's chase faltered, and RCB secured a comfortable victory.

3. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul - 210* runs

The 2022 IPL season witnessed an exceptional display of opening batting partnership between South Africa's De Kock and KL Rahul. The duo recorded a remarkable 210* partnership, setting the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL history. Their partnership surpassed the previous record of 185, held by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore. De Kock was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 140 runs, while Rahul contributed with a well-made 68 runs. Their exceptional performance helped their team post a mammoth total and establish their dominance over the opposition.

4. Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh - 206 runs

Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh were one of the most formidable opening pairs in the IPL before the emergence of the Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership. In 2011, the Australian duo produced a scintillating display of batting against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gilchrist scored a brilliant 106 off 55 balls, smashing 8 fours and 9 sixes, while Marsh played a crucial knock of 79* off 49 balls. The pair put together an incredible 206 runs for the 2nd wicket in just 96 balls, propelling Kings XI Punjab to a mammoth total of 232/2. Unsurprisingly, Punjab won the match convincingly. This partnership remains one of the most memorable in IPL history, showcasing the sheer dominance of the Australian duo with the bat.

5. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle- 204 runs

Virat Kohli is known for his ability to score big runs and form crucial partnerships in the IPL. Unsurprisingly, he features thrice in the list of the top five highest partnerships in IPL history. Kohli also seems to enjoy scoring runs against his home state, Delhi. In 2012, he joined forces with Chris Gayle to dismantle the Delhi bowling attack. The Kohli-Gayle partnership for the 2nd wicket was worth an impressive 204 runs and took just 110 balls. Gayle played a breathtaking knock of 128* off just 62 balls, while Kohli was equally impressive, scoring a 53-ball 73. The duo helped RCB set a mammoth target of 215/1, which Delhi could not chase down, finishing at 194/9. Even today, this partnership remains one of the highest-scoring ones in the history of the IPL.

The IPL has seen some incredible partnerships throughout its history, with many legendary names making their mark on the record books. The top five partnerships discussed in this article have set the standard for the best partnerships in IPL. With Kohli-AB de Villiers, Gilchrist-Marsh, de Kock-Rahul, and Gayle-Kohli featured on the list, it's evident that these are no ordinary partnerships. These partnerships have left a mark on the IPL partnership records and are a testament to the skill and determination of the players who have forged them. We look forward to seeing new partnerships emerge and perhaps even surpass these highest run partnerships in IPL in the future.