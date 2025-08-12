On This Day in Cricket - August 12

When the West Indies’ trio of Viv Richards, Jeff Dujon, and Malcolm Marshall played their final Test in 1991 at The Oval, England’s win overshadowed their farewell. In 1972, Ian and Greg Chappell became the first brothers to score centuries in the same Test innings at The Oval. Eddie Barlow, born in 1940, shone as a South African allrounder. In 2018, India suffered a heavy defeat at Lord’s. Mike Atherton claimed a rare Test wicket in 1996, while New Zealand secured a rare win in England in 1986. Stuart Broad’s 6 for 20 in 2013 crushed Australia, and WG Grace’s 170 in 1886 set a new England record.

On This Day - August 12, 1991 - Viv Richards Announces his Test Retirement

August 12 1991 marked the end of an era in cricket history as Viv Richards played his final Test match during the fifth Test between England and West Indies at The Oval in London. The match spanning August 8 to 12 saw England win the toss and choose to bat first. They posted a strong 419 in their first innings led by Robin Smith’s resilient 109 and Graham Gooch’s solid 60. West Indies struggled in response collapsing to 176 all out with Phil Tufnell’s brilliant 6 for 25 proving decisive.

(Vivian Richards played his last Test Match on August 12, 1991)

Forced to follow on, the West Indies showed fight. Richie Richardson’s determined 121 and Richards’ stylish 60 pushed their second innings to 385. England faced a target of 143 runs and reached 146 for 5 with Alec Stewart’s unbeaten 38 guiding them to a five-wicket victory. The match drew 70926 spectators and capped a thrilling five-match series that ended in a 2-2 draw. Robin Smith earned Player of the Match honors while Gooch and Curtly Ambrose shared Player of the Series accolades.

On This Day - August 12, 1992 - Tymal Mills Was Born in Yorkshire

Tymal Mills born on August 12 1992 in Dewsbury Yorkshire turned physical limitations into a remarkable career. A congenital back condition restricted him to T20 cricket but he thrived as a left-arm fast bowler. In 252 T20 matches he claimed 313 wickets at an average of 23.22. His standout performance was a fiery 4 for 13 in the Men’s Hundred for Southern Brave where he took 46 wickets in 31 matches.

(Tymal Mills was born on August 12, 1992)

Mills debuted for England in 2016 against Sri Lanka securing 14 wickets in 16 T20Is with a best of 3 for 27. His 90mph pace and clever slower balls made him a death-over specialist. Mills played in global leagues like the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore and the PSL with Islamabad United. Despite injury setbacks including a back brace stint in 2020-21 he earned a 2021 T20 World Cup recall.

On This Day - August 12, 2024 - Birmingham Phoenix defeats Trent Rockets by 6 Wickets

On August 12 2024, Birmingham Phoenix clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory over Trent Rockets in the 28th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition at Edgbaston. Phoenix won the toss and opted to bowl, restricting Rockets to 118 in 100 balls. Tom Alsop’s 51 off 37 stood out but Tim Southee’s sensational 5 for 12 backed by Chris Wood’s two wickets dismantled Rockets’ lineup.

(Birmingham Phoenix defeats Trent Rockets by 6 Wickets)

Phoenix’s chase of 119 started shakily with Ben Duckett’s quick 30 off 16 and Moeen Ali falling early. Liam Livingstone’s steady 30 not out and Jacob Bethell’s explosive 38 not out off 29 balls formed a 50-run partnership sealing the win at 120 for 4 in 93 balls. Luke Wood and John Turner took two wickets each for Rockets but fell short. Southee’s bowling earned him Player of the Match.

On This Day - August 12, 2023 - India defeats West Indies by 9 Wickets

India delivered a commanding nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the fourth T20I on August 12 2023 at Lauderhill leveling the five-match series at 2-2. West Indies batted first after winning the toss posting 178 for 8 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer’s 61 off 39 and Shai Hope’s 45 off 29 led the effort but Arshdeep Singh’s 3 for 38 and Kuldeep Yadav’s 2 for 26 kept India in control.

(India defeated West Indies by 9 Wickets)

Chasing 179 India’s openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill dominated. Jaiswal’s unbeaten 84 off 51 with 11 fours and three sixes paired with Gill’s 77 off 47 featuring three fours and five sixes formed a 165-run opening stand. India reached 179 for 1 in 17 overs with Romario Shepherd taking the only wicket. Jaiswal’s match-defining knock earned him Player of the Match. Played at Central Broward Regional Park the game showcased India’s batting prowess setting up a thrilling series decider.

On This Day - August 12, 2021 - KL Rahul scores Century at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Day 1

KL Rahul anchored India’s batting with a masterful century on August 12 2021 during Day 1 of the second Test against England at Lord’s. Sent in to bat after England won the toss India reached 276 for 3 by stumps. Rahul’s unbeaten 127 off 250 balls with 12 fours and a six was the highlight. He shared a 126-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma who scored 83 off 145 balls including 11 fours and a six. Rain interruptions limited play but India progressed steadily reaching 46 for 0 at lunch.

(KL Rahul scored a century on the day 1 of the Test Match)

After Rohit’s dismissal Cheteshwar Pujara scored 9 before falling leaving India at 150 for 2. Rahul and Virat Kohli who made 42 off 103 built a 117-run third-wicket partnership taking India past 200. James Anderson led England’s bowling with 2 for 62 while Ollie Robinson took 1 for 73. England’s two unsuccessful reviews failed to disrupt India’s dominance as Rahul’s resilience earned him Player of the Match later.

On This Day - August 12, 2018 - England defeated India by an Innings and 59 Runs

England crushed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s from August 9-12, 2018. India batted first after England won the toss but collapsed to 107 in 35.2 overs. James Anderson’s 5 for 20 led the attack while Ravichandran Ashwin’s 29 was India’s best effort. England replied with 396 for 7 declared in 88.1 overs driven by Chris Woakes’ unbeaten 137 and Jonny Bairstow’s 93.

(England defeated India by an innings and 59 runs)

Hardik Pandya took 3 for 66 for India. India’s second innings crumbled to 130 in 47 overs with Ashwin again top-scoring at 33 not out. Anderson claimed 4 for 23 Stuart Broad took 4 for 44 and Woakes secured 2 for 24 earning Player of the Match. Rain washed out Day 1 but England’s bowlers thrived in overcast conditions. India’s batting struggled with only Virat Kohli scoring 40 runs across both innings leaving them trailing 2-0 in the five-match series.

On This Day - August 12, 2017 - Shikhar Dhawan Scores Century on Day 1

India dominated Day 1 of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 12 2017 after electing to bat. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul set a strong foundation reaching 134 for 0 by lunch. Dhawan’s aggressive fifty off 45 balls and Rahul’s steady contribution built a 100-run partnership in 107 balls. Their 188-run opening stand ended with Rahul’s dismissal for 85.

(Shikhar Dhawan made a century on the day 1 of the Test Match)

Dhawan scored a brisk 119 off 123 balls with 17 fours before getting out. India reached 200 in 42 overs but lost Cheteshwar Pujara for 8 and Ajinkya Rahane for 17. Virat Kohli’s 42 anchored the middle order. By stumps India stood at 329 for 6 after 90 overs with Wriddhiman Saha on 13 and Hardik Pandya on 1. Lakshan Sandakan took three wickets for Sri Lanka but their bowling struggled against India’s aggressive batting which dominated the day.

On This Day - August 12, 2015 - India Gets Sri Lanka All-Out for 183 Runs

On August 12 2015, the first day of the first Test at Galle saw Sri Lanka elect to bat. They started poorly losing Dimuth Karunaratne for 9 and Kaushal Silva for 5 reaching 15 for 2 after 7.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kumar Sangakkara for 5 and Lahiru Thirimanne for 13 leaving Sri Lanka at 54 for 4. A 79-run stand between Angelo Mathews who scored 64 and Dinesh Chandimal who made 59 steadied the innings but Ashwin’s six wickets restricted Sri Lanka to 183 in 49.4 overs.

(India got Sri Lanka all-out for 183 runs in the first innings)

India’s reply began with KL Rahul falling for 7 but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli rebuilt steadily. By stumps India reached 128 for 2 after 34 overs with Dhawan unbeaten on 53 and Kohli on 45. Their 100-run partnership came in 107 balls with Dhawan’s fifty off 84 balls. Sri Lanka’s bowlers struggled with Tharindu Kaushal and Nuwan Pradeep taking one wicket each. India trailed by 55 runs at stumps setting a strong foundation for day two.

On This Day - August 12, 1989 - Shahbaz Nadeem Was Born Today

Shahbaz Nadeem born on August 12 1989 in Bokaro Bihar debuted for India at 30. Playing for Jharkhand he debuted in first-class cricket at 15 in 2004. In 140 first-class matches he took 542 wickets at an average of 28.86 including 28 five-wicket hauls and seven ten-wicket match hauls. His best figures of 7 for 45 highlight his skill as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. In List A cricket he claimed 175 wickets in 134 matches with a record-breaking 8 for 10 against Rajasthan in 2018-19.

(Shahbaz Nadeem was born on August 12, 1989)

In T20s he secured 125 wickets across 150 games including 48 in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. As a lower-order batter he scored 2784 first-class runs with two centuries and a highest score of 177. Nadeem played two Tests taking 8 wickets debuting against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019. Despite leading the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy in wickets he struggled for national selection.