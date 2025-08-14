On This Day in Cricket - August 14

On August 14 1948, Don Bradman’s Test career ended with a duck at The Oval, falling short of a 100 average. In 1990, Sachin Tendulkar aged 17, scored his first Test century, saving India at Old Trafford. West Indies secured a 5-0 “blackwash” over England in 1984 at The Oval. In 1976, Tony Greig’s “grovel” moment sparked controversy. Claire Taylor’s 156 in 2006 set an ODI record at Lord’s. In 1995, Mike Watkinson and Richard Illingworth’s stand saved England. India’s 2017 Pallekele win completed their first away series whitewash against Sri Lanka.

On This Day - August 14, 2000 - Tristan Stubbs Was Born Today

Tristan Stubbs came into the world on August 14 2000 and has since become a standout name in South African cricket. At 24, he’s known for his fearless batting and ability to adapt across formats. In 10 Test matches, he’s scored 510 runs with an average of 30.00. His two centuries include a top score of 122 showing his grit in the longer format. In ODIs, he’s played 9 games amassing 249 runs at an average of 35.57. His unbeaten 112 in this format shows his knack for building innings. T20Is are where Stubbs truly excels. Across 37 matches, he’s notched 738 runs at a strike rate of 135.16 with two fifties that reflect his explosive style.

(Tristan Stubbs was born on August 14, 2000)

His 2024 IPL season with Delhi Capitals was a revelation. He scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 190.90 and set a record with a death-overs strike rate of 297.33. Initially signed by Mumbai Indians in 2022, he found his groove with Delhi. Domestically, his first-class average of 43.87 is bolstered by a remarkable 302 not out in 2023-24. Stubbs also bowls off-spin taking 11 T20 wickets and fields with energy occasionally keeping wickets. Playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Manchester Originals his versatility makes him a key figure for South Africa’s future.

On This Day - August 14, 2000 - Hrithik Shokeen Was Born Today

Hrithik Rakesh Shokeen born on August 14 2000, turns 25 in 2025. Hailing from Delhi, he’s a right-arm offbreak bowler with all-round capabilities. Shokeen has represented Delhi, India A, India Under-19s and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His primary strength lies in bowling but he’s also good with the bat. In 13 first-class matches, he’s taken 36 wickets at an average of 36.44 with an economy rate of 3.40. His best figures are 4/46 in an innings and 6/138 in a match. Batting-wise, he’s scored 445 runs in 21 innings at an average of 27.81.

(Hrithik Shokeen was born on August 14, 2000)

His top score of 68 not out and two fifties add depth to his teams. In List A cricket, he’s played 15 matches claiming 20 wickets at an average of 30.20 with a best of 3/26 and an economy of 4.93. His batting here yields 77 runs in seven innings averaging 11.00 with a high of 28. In T20s across 18 matches, he’s taken 12 wickets at an average of 32.16 and an economy of 8.54. His 70 runs in seven innings come at a strike rate of 106.06. Shokeen’s steady performances mark him as a rising talent with potential to shine in domestic and IPL arenas.

On This Day - August 14, 1948 - Donald Bradman’s Farewell Innings Ends in a Duck

On August 14 1948, the fifth Test at The Oval became a defining moment in cricket history. Australia crushed England by an innings and 149 runs. England won the toss and chose to bat but collapsed to 52 runs. Ray Lindwall led Australia’s attack with 6 wickets for 20 runs. Australia replied with 389 runs driven by Arthur Morris’s brilliant 196. Eric Hollies took 5 wickets for England but couldn’t stop the onslaught. England’s second innings reached 188 with Leonard Hutton scoring 64.

(Donald Bradman was out for a duck in his final innings)

Bill Johnston’s 4 wickets sealed Australia’s dominance. The match is forever remembered for Don Bradman’s final Test innings. Needing just four runs to retire with a Test average of 100, he faced Hollies. On his second ball, he was bowled for a duck. The crowd fell silent as cricket’s greatest batsman walked off with an average of 99.94. This moment added a bittersweet note to Australia’s invincible 1948 tour. The match gave the fans a glimpse of Test Match supremacy but Bradman’s duck remains its most enduring memory. It was a rare failure for a legend whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

On This Day - August 14, 2022 - West Indies Defeats New Zealand by 8 Wickets

On August 14 2022, West Indies delivered a commanding performance in the third T20I at Sabina Park Kingston. They defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets with 6 balls to spare. New Zealand batted first after winning the toss posting 145/7 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led with 41 off 26 balls. Odean Smith’s 3 wickets for 29 runs kept the Kiwis in check while Akeal Hosein took 2 wickets. West Indies chased 146 in 19 overs finishing at 150/2. Brandon King’s explosive 53 off 35 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes set the tone.

(West Indies defeated New Zealand by 8 Wickets)

Shamarh Brooks anchored with an unbeaten 56 off 59 balls. Rovman Powell, the stand-in captain, sealed the chase with 27 not out. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took a wicket each for New Zealand but couldn’t halt the chase. Despite the win West Indies lost the three-match series 2-1. King earned Player of the Match for his fiery knock. Phillips was named Player of the Series for his consistency. This match was a thrilling highlight of West Indies’ home season showcasing their flair in T20 cricket.

On This Day - August 14, 2018 - Sri Lanka Defeats South Africa by 3 Wickets

On August 14 2018, Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling 3-wicket win over South Africa in a T20I at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. With 24 balls to spare they chased a modest target. South Africa batted first after winning the toss but crumbled to 98 all out in 16.4 overs, their lowest T20I total. Dhananjaya de Silva took 2 wickets for 22 runs while Lakshan Sandakan’s 3 for 19 dismantled the batting. Quinton de Kock’s 20 was the top score. Sri Lanka’s chase of 99 wasn’t easy. Kagiso Rabada’s 2 for 24 rocked the top order.

(Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by 3 Wickets)

Dinesh Chandimal’s unbeaten 36 off 33 balls steadied the innings. De Silva’s 31 off 26 formed a vital 50-run stand. Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala took 2 wickets each but Sri Lanka reached 99/7 in 16 overs. The sellout crowd roared as Chandimal guided the chase. De Silva’s all-round display earned him Player of the Match. The match was about Sri Lanka’s spin dominance and resilience.

On This Day - August 14, 2017 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by an Innings and 171 Runs

On August 14 2017, India completed a 3-0 Test series whitewash against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. They won by an innings and 171 runs. India batted first after winning the toss posting 487 in 122.3 overs. Shikhar Dhawan’s 119 off 123 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 108 off 96 balls powered the total. Lakshan Sandakan took 5 wickets for Sri Lanka but conceded 132 runs. Sri Lanka’s first innings collapsed to 135 in 37.4 overs.

(India defeated India by an innings and 171 Runs)

Dinesh Chandimal scored 48 but Kuldeep Yadav’s 4 wickets and Mohammed Shami’s 2 dominated. Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka made 181 in 74.3 overs. Niroshan Dickwella’s 41 was the top score. Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4 for 68 and Shami’s 3 for 32 sealed the rout. Pandya’s all-round performance earned him Player of the Match. Dhawan’s 358 runs in the series won him Player of the Series. India’s batting and bowling prowess overwhelmed Sri Lanka. The match underscored their dominance in all facets leaving the hosts outclassed in a one-sided series.

On This Day - August 14, 2006 - England Women Defeats India Women by 100 Runs

On August 14 2006, England Women triumphed over India Women by 100 runs in the first ODI at Lord’s. India chose to field after winning the toss but struggled to contain England. The hosts posted 253/3 in a rain-adjusted 48 overs. Claire Taylor’s unbeaten 156 off 151 balls with 9 fours was the highlight. Laura Newton added 51. India’s bowlers led by Nooshin Al Khadeer’s 1 for 65 couldn’t break through. Chasing 254 India reached 153/7. Mithali Raj’s 59 off 111 balls showed fight but early wickets hurt.

(England Women defeated India Women by 100 Runs)

Sulakshana Naik scored 4 and Rumeli Dhar made 5. Beth Morgan’s 3 for 39 and Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s 2 for 8 led England’s attack. Holly Colvin and Laura Newton kept things tight. England’s disciplined bowling ensured India never got close. Taylor’s career-best knock earned her praise. The victory gave England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Played at the iconic Lord’s, the match gave England’s all-round strength and set the tone for a competitive series.

On This Day - August 14, 2023 - Trent Rockets Defeats Welsh Fire by 4 Runs

On August 14 2023, Trent Rockets edged Welsh Fire by 4 runs in a thrilling Hundred Men’s match at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens. Welsh Fire opted to field restricting Rockets to 152/6 in 100 balls. Colin Munro’s unbeaten 66 off 35 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes anchored the innings. Daniel Sams added 17. David Willey and Roelof van der Merwe took 2 wickets each for Fire. Chasing 153 Welsh Fire fell short at 148/6.

(Trent Rockets defeated Welsh Fire by 4 Runs)

Joe Clarke’s 54 off 34 balls and Tom Abell’s 32 kept them in the hunt. John Turner’s tight death bowling with 1 for 22 and Daniel Sams’ 2 for 35 proved decisive. A late run-out of Clarke sealed the win. Munro earned Player of the Match for his crucial knock. The victory lifted Rockets from the bottom to third in the standings earning 2 points. Welsh Fire stayed fourth.