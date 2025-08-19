On This Day in Cricket - August 19

For the 19th of August, cricket history saw England reclaim the Ashes in 1953 at The Oval, ending an 18-year wait, with Denis Compton and Bill Edrich sealing the victory. In 1975, an Ashes Test at Headingley was abandoned due to pitch vandalism. Sri Lanka’s 1992 collapse against Australia in Colombo led to a 16-run defeat despite earlier centuries. Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine, born in 1985, later shone in international cricket. UAE stunned New Zealand in a 2023 T20I, while Glamorgan won the 2021 Royal One-Day Cup. In 1898, Yorkshire’s openers set a world-record 554-run stand.

On This Day - August 19, 2015 - David Wiese Makes His ODI Debut for South Africa

On August 19, 2015, David Wiese stepped into the spotlight for his ODI debut with South Africa against New Zealand at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. South Africa won the toss and chose to bat, piling up 304 for 7 in 50 overs. Hashim Amla led with a stunning 124 off 126 balls stroking 13 fours and three sixes with his usual grace. Rilee Rossouw added 89 off 112 balls and their 185-run stand set a solid base. Wiese, batting late, blasted 14 off eight balls with two massive sixes before a run-out ended his cameo.

(David Wiese made his ODI Debut on August 19, 2015)

With the ball, he bowled seven overs taking 2 wickets for 63 runs getting Martin Guptill and James Neesham. His economy rate was a high 9.00 but those wickets were key. New Zealand chasing 305 reached 284 in 48.1 overs with Tom Latham’s 60 and Kane Williamson’s 47 keeping them close. Dale Steyn’s 2 for 50 and Vernon Philander’s 2 for 51 sealed a 20-run win. Amla grabbed Player of the Match but Wiese’s all-round effort helped South Africa take a 1-0 lead in a thrilling day-night clash that had fans on edge.

On This Day - August 19, 2004 - Ian Bell Makes His Test Debut for England

On August 19, 2004, Ian Bell made his Test debut for England against West Indies at The Oval at just 22 years old. Batting at number five, he scored a classy 70 off 130 balls hitting 10 fours with smooth elegant strokes. His knock helped England reach 470 in their first innings thanks to a 146-run partnership with captain Michael Vaughan who made 66. Bell’s calm batting under pressure won him plenty of fans showing he was ready for the big stage.

(Ian Bell made his Test Debut on August 19, 2004)

England’s bowlers then ran riot, dismissing West Indies for 152 with Steve Harmison’s fiery 6 wickets leading the way. West Indies, forced to follow on and scored 318 in their second innings but England chased down one run to win by 10 wickets. Bell didn’t bat again but his debut innings was crucial. That performance kicked off a long Test career proving he was a talent built for the toughest format with a touch of class.

On This Day - August 19, 1994 - Tom Kohler-Cadmore Was Born Today

Born on August 19, 1994, in Chatham, Kent, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, now 30, has become a T20 powerhouse as a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter. In 103 first-class matches, he’s scored 5470 runs at an average of 33.97 with 13 centuries and a best of 176 showing he can anchor innings. In List A cricket, he’s got 1808 runs in 56 matches at 34.11 with three tons. But T20 is his domain with 6247 runs in 252 matches at a strike rate of 139.91 including one century 43 fifties and a top score of 127.

(Tom Kohlder-Cadmore was born on August 19, 1994)

His big shots down the ground light up leagues like the PSL, IPL and BBL. For Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, he smashed 864 runs at 37.56 showing his flair. Playing for Peshawar Zalmi, Rajasthan Royals and Somerset, he’s a T20 star blending power and consistency. At 30, he’s still a force tearing into attacks worldwide and proving why he’s a go-to guy in the shortest format.

On This Day - August 19, 1989 - Sheldon Cottrell Was Born Today

Sheldon Cottrell, born on August 19, 1989, in Jamaica, is a left-arm fast bowler whose army-salute celebration gets crowds buzzing. A former Jamaican Defence Force member, he brings energy and grit to cricket. From 2013 to 2023, he took 52 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 32.40 with a best of 5 for 46 and 52 wickets in 45 T20Is at 23.92 with a top haul of 4 for 28. His Test career was brief with two wickets in two matches.

(Sheldon Cottrell was born on August 19, 1989)

In the Caribbean Premier League, he’s a star for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots grabbing 87 wickets in 76 matches, peaking with 12 in 2019. His pace, swing and lower-order batting shine in the IPL, PSL and ILT20. With 167 T20 wickets and sharp fielding, Cottrell at 35 is still a livewire bringing passion to every game and making a mark as a proper all-round threat in global T20 leagues.

On This Day - August 19, 2023 - UAE Defeats New Zealand by 7 Wickets

On August 19, 2023, the United Arab Emirates pulled off a huge upset beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Dubai levelling the series 1-1. New Zealand batting first after UAE chose to bowl slumped to 37 for 3 in the powerplay but reached 142 for 8 thanks to Mark Chapman’s gritty 63 off 46 balls, with three fours and three sixes. UAE’s young spinner Aayan Afzal Khan starred with 3 for 20 earning Player of the Match while Muhammad Jawadullah took 2 for 16.

(UAE defeated New Zealand by 7 Wickets)

UAE chased 143 in 15.4 overs, finishing at 144 for 3. Captain Muhammad Waseem blasted 55 off 29 balls with four fours and three sixes, while Asif Khan’s unbeaten 48 off 29 sealed it. Vriitya Aravind added 25 off 21 and a 56-run stand between Waseem and Asif made it look easy. This win, New Zealand’s first loss to a non-Test nation in 39 games, showed UAE’s T20 strength in a massive moment.

On This Day - August 19, 2021 - Glamorgan Defeats Durham by 58 Runs to Win the Royal London One-Day Cup

On August 19, 2021, Glamorgan won the Royal London One-Day Cup, beating Durham by 58 runs in the final at Trent Bridge. Batting first after Durham chose to bowl, Glamorgan posted 296 for 9 in 50 overs. Kiran Carlson led with a fiery 82 off 59 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes, while Nick Selman made 36 and Andrew Salter added 33. Durham’s Matthew Potts and Ben Raine took three wickets each but Glamorgan kept scoring.

Durham chasing 297 fell for 238 in 45.1 overs. Sean Dickson’s unbeaten 84 and Cameron Bancroft’s 55 gave hope but Andrew Salter’s 3 for 42 plus two wickets each from Lukas Carey and Joe Cooke sparked a collapse. Glamorgan’s tight bowling and sharp fielding sealed the title with Carlson’s bold leadership and Salter’s spin shining in the floodlit final. It was a huge moment for Glamorgan’s young side clinching the trophy in a cracking contest.

On This Day - August 19, 2017 - England Defeats West Indies by an Innings and 209 Runs

On August 19, 2017, England thrashed West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston, a day-night game. England batting first declared at 514 for 8 with Alastair Cook’s epic 243 off 407 balls and Joe Root’s 136 off 189, running the show. West Indies collapsed to 168 in their first innings, with Jermaine Blackwood’s unbeaten 79 the only fight. James Anderson took 3 for 34 and Toby Roland-Jones grabbed 2 for 31.

(England defeated West Indies by an innings and 209 runs)

Forced to follow on, West Indies made 137 with Kraigg Brathwaite’s 40 the top score. Stuart Broad’s 3 for 34 and Moeen Ali’s 2 for 54 finished it. The match ended in three days with Cook named Player of the Match for his huge knock. England’s batting depth and relentless bowling crushed the West Indies, setting a 1-0 series lead in a one-sided battle that showed their dominance.

On This Day - August 19, 2005 - Australia Women defeated England Women by 65 Runs

When the Australia Women’s cricket team faced England Women in the 2nd ODI at Kidderminster on August 19, 2005, they secured a convincing 65-run victory. Batting first after England won the toss, Australia posted 193/8 in 50 overs. Lisa Keightley led with a steady 58 off 94 balls, while Kate Blackwell contributed 50 off 92. England’s Isa Guha shone with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs. In response, England struggled, managing only 128 in 38.4 overs.

(Australia Women defeated England Women by 65 runs)

Laura Newton (45 off 78) and Claire Taylor (48 off 63) offered resistance, but Shelley Nitschke’s remarkable 7/24 dismantled their batting lineup. Nitschke’s spin was unplayable, dismissing key players like Connor, Brindle, and Greenway cheaply. Australia’s disciplined bowling, backed by Julie Hayes’ 2/27, ensured England fell short. The match, part of Australia’s 2005 England tour, saw Nitschke named Player of the Match for her historic spell. This win gave Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.