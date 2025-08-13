On This Day in Cricket - August 13

As the cricketing world marked August 13, several historic moments unfolded. In 1902, Gilbert Jessop’s blistering 75-minute century at The Oval revived England’s innings, leading to a dramatic win over Australia, sealed by Hirst and Rhodes’ last-wicket heroics. In 1976, Viv Richards’ colossal 291 at The Oval capped his record-breaking 829-run series, powering West Indies to a 3-0 triumph. In 2011, England’s innings victory over India at Edgbaston secured their first No. 1 Test ranking. In 2016, India’s 237-run win in St Lucia, led by Ashwin and Saha’s centuries, clinched a 2-0 series lead over West Indies.

On This Day - August 13, 2014 - Smriti Mandhana Makes Her Women Test Debut for India

On August 13 2014, Smriti Mandhana debuted for India Women in a Test against England Women at Wormsley. It was a bold start for the young batter in a match spanning four days. India chose to field first and bowled England out for just 92 runs with Niranjana Nagarajan’s fiery 4 for 19 stealing the show. India responded with 114 runs helped by Jenny Gunn’s brilliant 5 for 19 which earned her Player of the Match. England fought back in their second innings scoring 202, led by Gunn’s unbeaten 62 and Sarah Taylor’s 40.

(Smriti Mandhana made her Women Test Debut on August 13, 2014)

Jhulan Goswami’s 4 for 48 kept India in the game. Chasing 181 India reached 183 for 4 in 95.3 overs. Mandhana shone with a steady 51 while Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 50 and Shikha Pandey’s 28 not out sealed a six-wicket win. Remarkably, India fielded eight debutants including Mandhana. This victory ended an eight-year wait for a Test win showcasing the team’s grit and Mandhana’s promise as a future star. Her composed innings hinted at the greatness she’d later achieve.

On This Day - August 13, 2004 - Rehan Ahmed was Born Today in England

Born on August 13 2004 in Nottingham England, Rehan Ahmed has become a rising cricket star by age 21. A right-handed batsman and legbreak googly bowler he made history as England’s youngest Test debutant at 18 years and 126 days in 2022 against Pakistan in Karachi. His match-winning 5 for 48 was a stunning start. Rehan’s family has deep cricket roots with his father Naeem from Pakistan and brothers Raheem (a left-arm seamer) and Farhan (an offspinner).

(Rehan Ahmed was born on August 13, 2004)

Playing for England Leicestershire and Trent Rockets, Rehan has versatility. In five Tests he’s taken 22 wickets at 31.22 with 103 runs scored. His ODI record includes 10 wickets in six matches at 23.30 with a best of 4 for 54. In T20Is he’s claimed 12 wickets in 10 games. In first-class cricket across 36 matches he’s scored 2022 runs including six centuries like a 119 against Kent in July 2025 and taken 78 wickets. Rehan’s flair and discipline make him a standout all-rounder. His rapid rise suggests a bright future as he continues to impress on the global stage.

On This Day - August 13, 2023 - West Indies Defeats India by 8 Wickets

On August 13 2023, West Indies clinched a 3-2 T20I series win over India with an eight-wicket victory in the fifth match at Lauderhill. India batted first after winning the toss posting 165 for 9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav led with a solid 61 off 45 balls hitting four fours and three sixes. Tilak Varma added 27 off 18 but Romario Shepherd’s 4 for 31 disrupted India’s flow. Rain interruptions didn’t help. West Indies chased 166 in just 18 overs finishing at 171 for 2.

(West Indies defeated India by 8 Wickets)

Brandon King’s unbeaten 85 off 55 packed with five fours and six sixes set the tone. Nicholas Pooran’s 47 off 35 and Shai Hope’s unbeaten 22 off 13 ensured a smooth chase. India’s bowlers struggled with only Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma taking a wicket each. Shepherd’s bowling earned him Player of the Match while Pooran’s consistency won him Player of the Series. The loss was all about India’s challenges under pressure while West Indies’ aggressive batting showcased their T20 dominance.

On This Day - August 13, 2016 - India Defeats West Indies by 237 Runs

On August 13 2016, India crushed West Indies by 237 runs in the third Test at Gros Islet securing a 2-0 series lead. West Indies chose to field but India piled on 353 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin’s gritty 118 off 297 balls and Wriddhiman Saha’s 104 off 227 anchored the total. KL Rahul’s 50 added early stability. Alzarri Joseph and Miguel Cummins took three wickets each for West Indies. In reply West Indies managed 225 with Kraigg Brathwaite scoring 64 and Marlon Samuels 48.

(India defeated West Indies by 237 Runs)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 5 for 33 was decisive. India declared their second innings at 217 for 7 led by Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 78. Cummins impressed with 6 for 48. Chasing 346 West Indies collapsed to 108 with Darren Bravo’s 59 the only resistance. Mohammed Shami’s 3 for 15 and wickets from Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win. Ashwin’s century and bowling earned him Player of the Match. India’s commanding performance in batting and bowling showcased their Test dominance leaving West Indies outmatched in this one-sided encounter.

On This Day - August 13, 2011 - England Defeats India by an Innings and 242 Runs

On August 13 2011, England dominated India with an innings-and-242-run victory in the third Test at Birmingham taking a 3-0 series lead. India batted first but struggled to 224 with MS Dhoni’s aggressive 77 off 96 balls including 10 fours and three sixes offering some fight. Gautam Gambhir’s 38 and VVS Laxman’s 30 helped but Tim Bresnan and Stuart Broad took four wickets each. England responded with a massive 710 for 7 declared, driven by Alastair Cook’s epic 294 off 545 balls with 33 fours.

(England defeated India by an innings and 242 runs)

Eoin Morgan’s 104 and Andrew Strauss’s 87 added weight while Amit Mishra took three wickets for India. India’s second innings crumbled to 244 with Dhoni’s unbeaten 74 and Praveen Kumar’s quick 40 off 18 showing brief resistance. James Anderson’s 4 for 85 and Graeme Swann’s spin wrapped it up. Cook’s marathon knock earned him Player of the Match. England’s ruthless batting and sharp bowling exposed India’s struggles cementing their place as the world’s top Test side in a match that gave their complete dominance.

On This Day - August 13, 2010 - Sri Lanka Defeats New Zealand by 3 Wickets

On August 13 2010, Sri Lanka edged out New Zealand by three wickets in a tense chase during the Sri Lanka Triangular Series in Dambulla. New Zealand batted first after winning the toss posting 192 all out in 48.1 overs. BJ Watling’s 55 off 68 balls with eight fours led the way while Nathan McCullum scored 36. Angelo Mathews’ 3 for 36 and Lasith Malinga’s three wickets kept Sri Lanka in control. Chasing 193 Sri Lanka reached 195 for 7 in 40.5 overs. Upul Tharanga’s steady 70 off 109 earned him Player of the Match while Kumar Sangakkara’s 48 provided stability.

(Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets)

Thilan Samaraweera’s unbeaten 36 guided them home despite a late scare losing four quick wickets. Kyle Mills’ 4 for 41 challenged Sri Lanka but they held firm. Played under Dambulla’s floodlights the match highlighted Sri Lanka’s composure in a pressure chase. Sangakkara’s pre-match confidence in his team’s batting depth proved spot-on as they showcased resilience and skill to secure a hard-fought victory in this crucial tournament game.

On This Day - August 13, 2007 - India and England Play Out a Thrilling Draw at The Oval

On August 13 2007, India and England battled to a thrilling draw in the third Test at The Oval with India securing a 1-0 series win. India batted first amassing 664 in 170 overs led by Anil Kumble’s unbeaten 110 off 193 balls with 16 fours and a six earning him Player of the Match. Dinesh Karthik’s 91 MS Dhoni’s 92 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 82 powered the innings and

James Anderson took 4 for 182 for England. England replied with 345 led by Ian Bell’s 63 and Alastair Cook’s 61 but Zaheer Khan and Kumble’s three wickets each kept India ahead.

(India vs England ended in a draw)

India declared their second innings at 180 for 6 with Sourav Ganguly’s 57 and VVS Laxman’s unbeaten 46. Chasing 500 England reached 369 for 6 with Kevin Pietersen’s 101 and Bell’s 67 ensuring a draw. Sreesanth’s 3 for 53 applied pressure but England held on. India’s massive first innings and disciplined bowling sealed their series triumph showcasing their strength in a high-stakes Test match.

On This Day - August 13, 1979 - Lisa Carprini Sthalekar was Born Today

Born on August 13 1979, in Pune India Lisa Carprini Sthalekar became a cricket trailblazer after moving to Australia. A dynamic all-rounder, she played for Australia Women New South Wales and Sydney Sixers from 2001 to 2013. Known for aggressive batting and clever off-spin Lisa excelled in all formats. In eight Tests she scored 416 runs at 32.00 including an unbeaten 120 and took 23 wickets at 20.95 with a best of 5 for 30.

(Lisa Carprini Sthalekar was born on August 13, 1979)

In 125 ODIs she scored 2728 runs at 30.65 with two centuries and 16 fifties while taking 146 wickets ranking her among the top 10 women’s ODI wicket-takers and in 54 T20Is she scored 769 runs and took 60 wickets at 19.35. In the WBBL for Sydney Sixers she played 25 matches scoring 91 runs and taking 19 wickets. Lisa’s versatility and leadership left a lasting impact. Her ability to influence games with bat and ball inspired future generations making her a true icon of women’s cricket and a role model for aspiring all-rounders.