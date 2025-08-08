On This Day in Cricket - August 8

When it comes to cricket on August 8, some unforgettable moments have lit up the game. In 2015, England snatched the Ashes back at Trent Bridge, where Stuart Broad’s fiery 8 wickets for 15 runs skittled Australia for just 60, their lowest Test total ever. England wrapped up the win by an innings and 78 runs, with Joe Root’s 130 sealing the deal. In 2019, Leicestershire’s Colin Ackermann stunned everyone with a T20 record, grabbing 7 wickets for 18 runs against Birmingham, turning the game in his team’s favour. In 2021, Joe Root’s gritty 64 and 109 helped England draw with India at Nottingham despite rain. In 2023, Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing 83 off 44 balls powered India to a 7-wicket T20I win over West Indies in Providence.

On This Day - August 8, 2002 - Parthiv Patel Makes his Test Debut for India

Making his debut, 17-year-old Parthiv Patel stepped into the spotlight during the second Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 8, 2002. India, batting first after winning the toss, posted 357 in their first innings. Virender Sehwag led with a brisk 106 off 183 balls, while Sourav Ganguly scored 68 and Harbhajan Singh chipped in with a quick 54. Matthew Hoggard took 4 wickets for England. In reply, England piled on 617, powered by Michael Vaughan’s masterful 197 and Craig White’s unbeaten 94. Harbhajan and Zaheer Khan took three wickets each.

(Parthiv Patel made his Test Debut on August 8, 2002)

India’s second innings saw Rahul Dravid’s patient 115 and Ganguly’s 99, with Sachin Tendulkar adding 92. They declared at 424/8, setting England a target, but the match ended in a draw. Vaughan, named Player of the Match, also picked up 2 wickets. Patel, India’s young wicketkeeper, had a quiet debut, scoring 0 and 19 not out, but his glovework showed promise. The match showcased intense battles, with India’s fightback in the second innings and England’s dominant first innings, highlighted by Vaughan’s brilliance, ensuring a gripping stalemate in a series England led 1-0.

On This Day - August 8, 1990 - Kane Williamson was Born Today

Being the part of the Fab 4 alongside Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, and Joe Root, Kane Williamson has cemented his place as one of New Zealand’s greatest batters. Born on August 8, 1990, in Tauranga, he debuted in 2010, scoring a century against India in his first Test. By 2025, at age 34, he’s amassed 9,276 Test runs in 105 matches at an average of 54.88, with 33 centuries, including a career-best 251. In ODIs, he’s scored 7,235 runs in 173 matches at 49.21, with 15 hundreds, and in T20Is, 2,575 runs in 93 matches at 33.44.

(Kane Williamson was born on August 8, 1990)

His T20 exploits include 2,128 IPL runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, winning the 2018 Orange Cap with 735 runs. Williamson’s calm, orthodox batting shines against pace and spin, with standout performances like a 242 not out against Sri Lanka in 2015. A part-time offspinner with 30 Test wickets, he also led New Zealand to the 2021 World Test Championship title.

On This Day - August 8, 1940 - Dilip Narayan Sardesai was Born Today

Being the player who sparked India’s resurgence in 1971, Dilip Sardesai carved a memorable career as a top-order batter. Born on August 8, 1940, in Margao, Goa, he played 30 Tests from 1961 to 1972, scoring 2,001 runs at an average of 39.23, with 5 centuries and 9 fifties. His finest hour came during the 1970-71 West Indies tour, where he amassed 642 runs, including a double-century (212) and two hundreds, helping India secure a historic series win. Later that year, his 54 and 40 in England set up a famous victory at The Oval.

(Dilip Sardesai was born on August 8, 1940)

Known for his wristy, defensive style, Sardesai could switch gears, scoring one of India’s fastest Test hundreds against New Zealand in 1964-65. His 200 not out in Bombay that series saved India from defeat. In first-class cricket, he scored 10,230 runs in 179 matches, with 25 centuries. Though he bowled rarely, taking 8 wickets, his batting against pace and spin was his hallmark. Sardesai’s legacy as Mumbai’s steady hand and India’s Renaissance Man endures, despite his passing in 2007 at age 66.

On This Day - August 8, 2023 - India defeats West Indies by 7 Wickets

After the West Indies chose to bat first in the third T20I at Providence Stadium on August 8, 2023, they posted 159/5 in 20 overs. Brandon King led with 42 off 42 balls, while Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 40 off 19, including three sixes, gave them a late boost. Kuldeep Yadav starred for India, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs, with Axar Patel grabbing one. India’s chase started shakily, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) early, reaching 34/2.

(India defeated West Indies by 7 Wickets)

Suryakumar Yadav then took charge, smashing 83 off 44 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes, sharing an 87-run stand with Tilak Varma, who made an unbeaten 49 off 37. Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 20 off 15 sealed the deal, as India chased 160 in 17.5 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 13 balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets for West Indies, but their bowlers struggled. Suryakumar, named Player of the Match, kept India alive in the series, which West Indies led 2-1. The match showcased India’s batting depth and Kuldeep’s spin mastery, setting up a thrilling series continuation.

On This Day - August 8, 2015 - England defeats Australia by an Innings and 78 Runs

Regaining the Ashes, England crushed Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the fourth Test at Trent Bridge, August 6-8, 2015. Australia, batting first after England’s decision to field, collapsed to 60 all out in 18.3 overs, the shortest first innings in Test history. Stuart Broad was unstoppable, taking 8 wickets for 15 runs, dismissing key batsmen like Steven Smith (6) and Michael Clarke (10). England replied with 391/9 declared, led by Joe Root’s 130 off 176 balls and Jonny Bairstow’s 74.

(England defeated Australia by an innings and 78 runs)

Mitchell Starc took 6 wickets for Australia. In their second innings, Australia managed 253, with Chris Rogers (52) and David Warner (64) offering resistance. Adam Voges’ unbeaten 51 couldn’t prevent defeat. Ben Stokes shone with 6 wickets for 36, while Mark Wood took 3. Broad, named Player of the Match, added 1 wicket and an unbeaten 24. England’s dominant performance, sealed on day three, gave them a 3-1 series lead, securing the Ashes. The match highlighted Broad’s devastating bowling and England’s batting depth, leaving Australia reeling and Clarke announcing his retirement after a torrid series.

On This Day - August 8, 2024 - Oval Invincibles defeats Southern Brave by 6 Wickets

Coming at the 22nd match of The Hundred Men’s Competition on August 8, 2024, at The Oval, Oval Invincibles outplayed Southern Brave, winning by 6 wickets with 15 balls to spare. Southern Brave, batting first after Invincibles chose to field, struggled to 118/8 in 100 balls. James Vince top-scored with 52 off 39 balls, including 6 fours and a six, but wickets fell steadily. Tom Curran led the bowling with 4 wickets for 24, while Sam Curran took 2 for 28.

(Oval Invincibles defeats Southern Brave by 6 Wickets)

Invincibles’ chase started with a jolt, losing Will Jacks for 6, but Jordan Cox’s unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, with 7 fours and a six, steadied the ship. Sam Curran’s quick 35 off 18, with 5 sixes, powered a 58-run stand with Cox. Despite early losses, including Dawid Malan’s 14, Invincibles reached 120/4 in 85 balls, with Donovan Ferreira’s unbeaten 8 sealing the win. Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, and Akeal Hosein took a wicket each for Brave. Sam Curran earned Player of the Match for his all-round show. The victory boosted Invincibles to the top of the points table, leaving Brave third.

On This Day - August 8, 2021 - England and India Ends the First Match in a Draw

The first match of the 2021 India tour of England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, from August 4-8, ended in a draw. England, batting first, were bowled out for 183 in 65.4 overs, with Joe Root scoring 64. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s attack with 4 wickets for 46. India replied with 278 in 84.5 overs, KL Rahul’s 84 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 56 standing out. Ollie Robinson took 5 wickets for 85 for England.

(First Test Match between India and England ended in a draw)

In their second innings, England made 303, driven by Root’s 109. Bumrah again shone, taking 5 for 64, supported by Mohammed Siraj’s 2 wickets. India, chasing 209, reached 52/1 in 14 overs before rain washed out the final day, halting their pursuit with Rohit Sharma (12 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out) at the crease. Root earned Player of the Match for his twin contributions. Both teams were docked two World Test Championship points for slow over-rates.

On This Day - August 8, 2009 - Australia Gets England on 82/5 on Day 2

Coming to the second day of the fourth Test at Leeds on August 8, 2009, Australia tightened their grip on the match against England. Starting at 196/4, their first innings surged to 445 all out in 104.1 overs. Marcus North led with a steady 110 off 206 balls, including 13 fours and a six, while Michael Clarke scored 93. Ricky Ponting’s 78 and Shane Watson’s 51 bolstered the total. Stuart Broad was England’s standout, taking 6 wickets for 91, with Graham Onions claiming 2. England’s second innings began poorly, slumping to 82/5 by stumps in 32 overs.

(Australia gets England at 82/5 on the 2nd day of the Test Match)

Andrew Strauss made 32, but Ben Hilfenhaus struck twice, dismissing him and Ravi Bopara (0). Mitchell Johnson also claimed two wickets, removing Ian Bell (3) and Paul Collingwood (4). Alastair Cook fell for 30, leaving Matt Prior (4 not out) and James Anderson (0 not out) at the crease. Australia’s bowlers, led by Hilfenhaus (2/60) and Johnson (2/69), kept the pressure on, exploiting England’s fragile batting. With a lead of 343 runs, Australia were firmly in control, setting the stage for a potential series-leveling victory as England faced a steep challenge.