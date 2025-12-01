On This Day In Cricket - December 1

As the new month begins, December 1 remembers Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga (born 1963), who led his nation to glory in 1996. England’s most frequent Ashes captain, Archie MacLaren (1871), stylish Scot Mike Denness (1940), and controversial modern seamer Ollie Robinson (1993) were also born on this date. Milestones include Australia’s 1947 humiliation of India for 58 in Brisbane, their 1978 collapse to 26 for 6 against England, George Lohmann’s tragic death (1901, aged 36), Ray Lindwall’s 100th Test wicket (1951), and the return of World Series Cricket stars in 1979 marked dramatic moments in Test history.

On This Day - December 1, 1980 - Mohammad Kaif Was Born Today

The player for India who became one of the most dependable middle-order batters in the early 2000s is Mohammad Kaif. Born on December 01 1980, he rose to fame after leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2000. Kaif made his Test debut in 2000 at the age of 20 and went on to play 13 Tests, scoring 624 runs with an average of 32.84, including a best of 148 not out. His ODI career was more impactful. From 125 ODIs, he scored 2753 runs at an average of 32.01 with 2 hundreds and 17 fifties.

(Mohammad Kaif was born on December 1, 1980)

His most famous knock came in the 2002 NatWest Series final, where he guided India to a chase of 326 with an unbeaten 87. Kaif was also known for his world-class fielding, finishing his ODI career with 55 catches. In first-class cricket, he played 186 matches and scored 10229 runs at an average of 38.60 with 19 centuries. His List A record includes 7763 runs from 269 matches at 37.68. Kaif also played 75 T20s, scoring 1237 runs. Apart from India, he represented teams like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Derbyshire and Uttar Pradesh. His consistency, composure and athletic fielding made him one of India’s most reliable cricketers of his era.

On This Day - December 1, 1963 - Arjuna Ranatunga Was Born Today

The man who shaped modern Sri Lankan cricket, Arjuna Ranatunga, enjoyed a remarkable international career that stretched from 1982 to 2000. A stocky left-hand batter, he was known for calm leadership, smart batting and fierce loyalty to his teammates. Ranatunga made his Test and ODI debuts at 18 and quickly became a key figure in Sri Lanka’s rise. In Tests, he played 93 matches and scored 5105 runs with an average of 35.69, including 4 centuries and 38 fifties. His highest Test score was 135 not out. In ODIs, he featured in 269 games, scoring 7456 runs at an average of 35.84 with 4 centuries and 49 fifties. His best ODI score was 131 not out.

(Arjuna Ranatunga was born on December 1, 1963)

Although not known for speed between the wickets, he kept the scoreboard moving through clever placement and strong offside strokes. He was also a part-time medium bowler, taking 16 Test wickets and 79 ODI wickets, with a best return of 4 for 14 in limited overs cricket. As captain, Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to their greatest triumph, the 1996 World Cup win, which transformed the nation’s cricket identity. After retiring in 2000, he moved into administration and politics, leaving behind a legacy built on determination, leadership and unwavering belief in his team.

On This Day - December 1, 1993 - Beau Webster Was Born Today

Being an all-rounder, Beau Webster has built a steady and impressive career across formats with his powerful batting and useful dual-skill bowling. Born in 1993, he developed late but made a strong impact once he found consistency, earning his Australia Test debut in 2025 at the age of 31. In 7 Tests, he has scored 381 runs at an average of 34.63 with 4 fifties and a best of 72. With the ball, he has taken 8 wickets at 23.25, showing his value as a reliable supporting bowler. Webster’s first class numbers highlight his rise.

(Beau Webster was born on December 1, 1993)

Across 111 matches, he has scored 6253 runs at 37.44, including 13 centuries and a highest score of 187. His breakout 2023 to 24 season was exceptional, producing 938 runs at 58.62 along with 30 wickets. He became only the second player after Garfield Sobers to score more than 900 runs and take over 30 wickets in a Sheffield Shield season. In white ball cricket, he has 1493 List A runs and 1814 T20 runs, along with steady bowling returns. In the BBL, he has scored 1577 runs with 12 fifties and also claimed 19 wickets. With his height, versatility and improved medium pace, Webster has become a valuable modern all-rounder who continues to contribute in every format.

On This Day - December 1, 2023 - India defeats Australia by 20 Runs

After the fourth T20I in Raipur, India secured a strong 20-run victory over Australia to seal the series at 3 1. India posted 174 for 9 in 20 overs after being sent in to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the start with 37 off 28 balls, and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 32 off 28. The middle overs slowed down, but Rinku Singh lifted the innings with 46 from 29 deliveries and Jitesh Sharma struck 35 from 19 balls to push the total past 170. Ben Dwarshuis picked 3 for 40, while Jason Behrendorff took 2 for 32 for Australia.

(India defeated Australia by 20 runs)

Australia began their chase quickly with Travis Head smashing 31 off 16 balls, but Axar Patel shifted the momentum with a brilliant spell. He removed Head, Hardie and McDermott to finish with 3 for 16 from 4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi supported him well with 1 for 17. The fast bowlers leaked runs, yet India’s spinners kept full control in the middle overs. Matthew Wade tried to revive the chase with an unbeaten 36 off 23 balls, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Deepak Chahar chipped in with 2 wickets as Australia managed only 154 for 7. The disciplined spin attack ensured India wrapped up the match comfortably.

On This Day - December 1, 1993 - Ollie Robinson Was Born Today

The English player who made a strong impression in Test cricket since debuting in 2021 is Ollie Robinson, a tall right-arm medium-fast bowler known for accuracy, bounce and consistency. Born in 1993 in Kent, Robinson worked his way through county cricket after earlier disciplinary setbacks, later rebuilding his career with Sussex. His Test career from 2021 to 2024 brought 20 matches, 76 wickets and an impressive average of 22.92. He delivered three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 5 for 49, and maintained a tight economy of 2.75. His control and new-ball skill drew comparisons with Glenn McGrath and Josh Hazlewood.

(Ollie Robinson was born on December 1, 1993)

Robinson also showed value in first-class cricket with 474 wickets in 112 matches at an average of 21.59, including 25 five-wicket hauls and 7 ten-wicket match hauls. His standout figures of 9 for 78 and a match haul of 14 for 117 underline his dominance at the county level. In limited overs formats, he played 16 List A games for 19 wickets and featured in 76 T20s with 71 wickets. Although mainly a bowler, he also contributed useful lower-order runs, scoring 410 Test runs with a highest score of 58. His strong domestic performances and late career revival established him as an important England seamer.

On This Day - December 1, 2006 - India defeats South Africa by 6 Wickets

Playing the only T20I at Johannesburg on 1 December 2006, India earned a tight six-wicket win over South Africa with just 1 ball to spare. South Africa chose to bat and finished on 126 for 9 in 20 overs. Their innings never settled after early strikes from Zaheer Khan, who removed Graeme Smith for 16 and Loots Bosman for 1. Ajit Agarkar also kept the pressure by taking 2 wickets for 10 runs in his 2.3 overs. Albie Morkel tried to lift the scoring with 27 from 18 balls, while Johan van der Wath added 21 from 21 balls, but the total stayed modest as India’s bowlers kept the run rate in control.

(India defeated South Africa by 6 wickets)

India’s chase began steadily with Virender Sehwag scoring 34 from 29 balls and Dinesh Mongia supporting with 38 from 45 balls. Charl Langeveldt caused brief trouble by taking 2 for 20, removing Sachin Tendulkar for 10 and MS Dhoni for 0. The match tightened when Mongia fell at 108 for 4 in the 18th over. Dinesh Karthik then held the chase together with a calm unbeaten 31 from 28 balls. With Suresh Raina keeping him company, India reached 127 for 4 in 19.5 overs to seal a memorable finish in their first T20 international.

On This Day - December 1, 2022 - England Makes 506/4 on Day 1 against England

When the first Test between Pakistan and England began in Rawalpindi on 1 December 2022, England put on an absolute batting masterclass on a flat pitch. Winning the toss and choosing to bat, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett tore into the Pakistan bowling from the very first over. The pair smashed a breathtaking 233-run opening stand in just 35.4 overs. Crawley raced to 122 off only 111 balls with 21 fours, while Duckett made a stylish 107 off 110 balls.

(England scored 506/4 on day 1 against Pakistan)

After both fell in quick succession, Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (153) continued the assault. Brook, in particular, was unstoppable, reaching his hundred off just 80 balls and hammering 19 fours and five sixes. Captain Ben Stokes added a quickfire 41 off 18 balls, including two sixes. By the end of the day’s play, England had reached a mammoth 506 for 4 in only 75 overs, at a staggering run rate of nearly 6.75. Brook was unbeaten on 101 and Stokes on 34 when stumps were drawn. Pakistan’s bowlers, especially debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (0-160 in 25 overs by close), were taken apart as England recorded the fastest team 500 in Test history on an unforgettable opening day.