On This Day in Cricket - March 14

For the cricket fans, March 14 brings some of the most beautiful memories as the day belongs to VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid who came and managed to get India out of a tricky situation in Kolkata 2001. Australia’s mystery man, John Gleeson was born in 1938 who had the habit of dismissing the batters with his odd grip. In 2021, Mumbai won their fourth Vijay-Hazare Trophy by beating Uttar Pradesh in the Finals.

On This Day - March 14, 2001 - VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid Put India in a Winning Position

After the first three days of hard work and almost being in a losing position, the Indian team managed to finish the day 4 of the Kolkata Test 2001 against Australia on a high note. Starting the day at 254/4 and trailing by 20 runs, things were looking tough for the Indian team. But they bounced back when VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid took the matter into their hands.

(VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid scored 376-runs partnership)

VVS Laxman posted a brilliant innings of 250 runs off just 392 balls while Rahul Dravid on the other end completed his 150 runs off just 303 balls. By the end of the day 4, the Indian team finished at 589/4 in their 165 overs. Both the batters made sure that the Indian team stays on the track and are well into the game without losing any further wickets to strengthen their hold on the match.

On This Day - March 14, 1986 - Elton Chigumbura Was Born Today

Marking his debut and playing a big part for the Zimbabwe team in the U-19 World Cup in 2004, Elton Chigumbura was born in March 1986. Throughout his career, he managed to play a total of 14 test matches where he scored 569 runs at an average of 21.07 for the team. Coming to the ODI Format, he went on to represent the Zimbabwe team in 213 matches where he scored 4340 runs while maintaining an average of 25.23 for the team.

(Elton Chigumbura was born on March 14, 1986)

Talking about the T20 Format, he excelled there by playing 57 matches and got 893 runs and striking at 140.62. Even as a bowler, he managed to contribute for the team and in the ODIs, he picked up 101 wickets and kept an economy of 5.91 which allowed him to be at his absolute best for the team.

On This Day - March 14, 1991 - James Vince was Born Today

Another top order player who ruled the batting charts, James Vince was born on March 14, 1991 who represented England Cricket Team. Starting his career with the Test team, James Vince played 13 matches where he scored 548 runs while averaging 24.90 for the team and having a best score of 83. In ODI Cricket, the star batter got just 25 matches where he scored 616 runs and averaged 28.00 with the bat.

(James Vince was born on March 14, 1991)

The T20 Format is where James Vince has been amazing with the bat. In the 470 matches in the T20 Leagues across the world, he has scored 13102 runs while averaging 31.87 with the bat and has a strike rate of 135.71. Being the part of Sydney Sixers in the BBL, he managed to be the best performer for the team and won back-to-back titles for the team.

On This Day - March 14, 1996 - Australia defeats West Indies by 5 Runs

One of the most interesting matches of the ODI World Cup 1996 came on 14th March 1996 when the Australia team met West Indies at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh. Winning the toss and batting first, the Australian team scored 207 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 50 overs. After an early collapse, the partnership between Stuart Law and Michael Bevan of 138 runs helped the Australian team to revive their innings.

(Australia defeated West Indies by 5 runs)

Chasing a tricky target on a bowling friendly surface, West Indies started positively as Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored 80 runs in 126 balls while Brian Lara with 45 runs and Richie Richardson with 49 runs helped the team to reach close to the total. However, it was Shane Warne’s spell of 9 overs in which he took 4 wickets and gave away just 36 runs while maintaining an economy rate of 4.00. Australia defeated the West Indies by 5 runs to book their place in the Finals of the ODI World Cup.