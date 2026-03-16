On This Day in Cricket - March 16

The day of 16th March has always been a fan’s favourite because of Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th century in the game. Besides this, it was the 2007 in the ODI World Cup when Herschelle Gibbs smashed six sixes in an over against Netherlands. In 1996, Tim David was born in Singapore who later went on to play for the Australian team. Coming to 1974, the cricketing world saw the birth of Heath Streak who represented Zimbabwe at the big stage and contributed well.

On This Day - 16 March, 2007 - Herschelle Gibbs Smashes Six Sixes in an Over

In the 7th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2007, South Africa played Netherlands on 16th march 2007 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and the match featured the first instance where a player smashed six sixes in an over of the ODI Game. During South Africa’s innings, it was the 30th over of the game which was bowled by Daan van Bunge who became the victim of Herschelle Gibbs madness.

(Herschelle Gibbs smashed six sixes in an over against Netherlands)

On the first ball of the over, Gibbs smashed a six over long on while on the second ball, Gibbs managed to clear the long-off for a six. Coming to the third ball, he smashed it over long-off again and completed three sixes in three balls. The fourth ball saw him putting it over deep mid-wicket while on the fifth ball, the wide long-off became a spectator on the field. On the last ball of the over, the deep mid-wicket became the target area to complete six sixes in an over.

On This Day - 16 March, 2012 - Sachin Tendulkar smashes his 100th Century

Marking the big milestone of 100 centuries in the game, 16th March 2012 saw Sachin Tendulkar scoring a century against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur during an Asia Cup game. After batting first in the match, it was the partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli which helped India post a commendable total. Sachin Tendulkar scored 114 runs off 147 balls which included 12 boundaries and a six.

(Sachin Tendulkar smashed 100th Century of his Career)

The Indian team finished at 289/5 in their 50 overs. Coming to Bangladesh’s innings, they managed to chase the target easily and finished at 293/5 in the 49.2 overs with the help of quality innings from Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam and Nasir Hossain. For his all-round performance, Shakib Al Hasan was awarded the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - 16 March, 1996 - Tim David Was Born Today

The birthday of Tim David celebrates the journey of one of modern cricket's most dangerous T20 finishers. Born on March 16, 1996, in Singapore, the tall right hand batter built his reputation through powerful hitting in leagues around the world. In T20 Internationals he has played 71 matches and scored 1602 runs at an average of 34.82 with a strike rate of 168.27 including 1 century and 9 fifties.

(Tim David was born on March 16, 1996)

Across all T20 cricket he has appeared in 316 games and smashed 6142 runs with an explosive strike rate of 162.31. His tally includes 427 fours and 396 sixes showing his power. David has also played 4 ODIs scoring 45 runs. In franchise leagues like the IPL he has 846 runs in 50 matches at a strike rate of 173.36 and remains one of cricket's feared finishers in T20 cricket.

On This Day - 16 March, 1974 - Heath Streak Was Born Today

Being the player who carried much of Zimbabwe’s responsibility for more than a decade, Heath Streak built a reputation as one of the finest allrounders in the country’s history. The right arm fast medium bowler played 65 Test matches between 1993 and 2005, scoring 1990 runs with 1 century and 11 fifties while also taking 216 wickets at an average of 28.14, including best figures of 6 for 73.

(Heath Streak was born on March 16, 1974)

In One Day Internationals he appeared in 189 matches and scored 2943 runs at an average of 28.29 with 13 half centuries. With the ball he claimed 239 ODI wickets, with best figures of 5 for 32. Across first class cricket he collected 499 wickets and scored 5684 runs, highlighting his true allround value. Streak also played 23 T20 matches, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of 169.89 and taking 24 wickets, showing his versatility in every format.