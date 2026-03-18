On This Day in Cricket - March 18

March 18 holds a special place in cricket history, as the game has seen several memorable and significant moments on this day. In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar played his last match in the ODI Format. In 2013, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the 3rd Test match at Mohali. In 2007, the cricketing world saw the death of Pakistan’s coach Bob Woolmer after they were knocked out of the ODI World Cup by Ireland a day before. In 2018, Dinesh Karthik’s last-ball six saw India win the Nidahas Trophy T20 final in Colombo.

On This Day - March 18, 2012 - Sachin Tendulkar Retires from ODI Cricket

The day of 18th March, 2012 saw the cricketing world having one of the most emotional moments when Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI Match of his career. At the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Sachin Tendulkar scored 52 runs off 48 balls against Pakistan, and with the help of Virat Kohli’s 183 runs, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets.

(Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI Match on March 18, 2012)

Throughout his ODI Career, Sachin Tendulkar played 463 matches and was able to score 18426 runs with a staggering average of 44.83. His highest score of 200* against South Africa showed why he is ranked as one of the greatest batsmen of the game. He scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries while having 2016 boundaries and 195 sixes in his career. He also managed to pick 154 wickets at an economy rate of 5.10 for the Indian team.

On This Day - March 18, 2007 - Bob Woolmer passes away in Jamaica, West Indies

After being knocked out by Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup, Pakistan’s Coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his Hotel Room at the age of 58. Earlier, it was reported that Bob Woolmer died of a heart attack, and an investigation was set to identify the real reason for his death.

(Bob Woolmer passed away on March 18, 2007)

In his cricketing career, Bob Woolmer managed to play 19 Test matches for the England team, in which he scored 1059 runs at an average of 33.09 and had a highest score of 149 runs. He also picked up 4 wickets for the team. Coming to the ODI Format, Bob Woolmer failed to grab the headlines for the England team as he was able to score just 21 runs and picked 9 wickets at an economy rate of 4.85.

On This Day - March 18, 2018 - India defeats Bangladesh by 4 Wickets

Ending the match with a six, Dinesh Karthik produced one of the most thrilling finishes in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Twenty20 Tri Series Final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chasing 167, India national cricket team reached 168 for 6 in 20 overs and defeated the Bangladesh national cricket team by 4 wickets with no balls left. Earlier, Bangladesh posted 166 for 8 in 20 overs. Sabbir Rahman played a superb knock of 77 from 50 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets)

Yuzvendra Chahal led India’s bowling with 3 for 18 while Jaydev Unadkat took 2 wickets. In reply, Rohit Sharma scored a steady 56 from 42 balls to guide the chase. India needed 5 runs from the final ball when Karthik smashed a six and remained unbeaten on 29 from only 8 balls, sealing a dramatic victory.

On This Day - March 18, 2013 - India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

The debut, which turned into a historic performance, came from Shikhar Dhawan in the 3rd Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali in March 2013. Australia batted first and scored 408 in their first innings. Steven Smith made 92, Ed Cowan scored 86, and Mitchell Starc added 99. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma picked up 3 wickets each. India replied strongly with 499 runs.

(India defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

Dhawan dominated the innings with a brilliant 187 from 174 balls, while Murali Vijay scored 153 and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 67. Australia were then bowled out for 223 in the second innings, setting India a target of 133. India comfortably chased the target, reaching 136 for 4 with contributions from Kohli 34 and MS Dhoni 18 not out, sealing a 6-wicket victory.