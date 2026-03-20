On This Day in Cricket - March 20

For the actual cricket lovers, the day of 20th March will always hold a special place in history. In 1989, the Bangladesh cricket team got a prolific opener in the name of Tamim Iqbal, who has carried the team with his amazing batting style. In 1951, the Indian team was blessed with Madan Lal, who became an integral part of India’s winning team in the 1983 World Cup. In 2021, the Indian team defeated the England team by 36 runs in the 5th T20I and lifted the series by 3-2.

On This Day - March 20, 1989 - Tamim Iqbal was Born Today

The day of March 20 belongs to Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who was born in 1989 and then went on to become a leader for the Bangladesh Tigers. In his Test career of 70 matches, Tamim Iqbal scored 5134 runs with an average of 38.89 and got 10 centuries to his name.

(Tamim Iqbal was born on 20th March, 1989)

The ODI Format was the one where his game peaked as he scored 8357 runs in the 240 games played and maintained an average of 36.65, along with having 14 centuries in his career. Coming to his T20I Career, Tamim Iqbal played 78 matches and was able to get 1758 runs with a strike rate of 116.96. From international cricket, Tamim Iqbal retired on 10th January 2025, confirming his final departure from the game.

On This Day - March 20, 1951 - Madan Lal was Born Today

Born and brought up in Punjab, India, Madan Lal was born on 20th March 1951, and soon became a Legend of the Game when his efforts helped the Indian team to lift the 1983 World Cup. Being a part of India’s bowling line-up, Madan Lal managed to play 39 Test matches for the team and picked up 71 wickets with an average of 40.08. He also got 4 5-wicket hauls and even scored 1042 runs for the team in the Test format.

(Madan Lal was born on 20th March, 1951)

Coming to the ODI Format, Madan Lal played 67 matches and ended up picking 73 wickets for the team at an average of 29.27 and an economy rate of 4.05. In the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Indian team, as in the 8 matches played, he got 17 wickets at an average of 16.76.

On This Day - March 20, 2021 - India defeats England by 36 Runs

Taking the final game of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium, India produced a strong all-round performance to defeat England by 36 runs and seal the series 3 to 2. India posted a big total of 224 for 2 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls, while Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34. Hardik Pandya finished strongly with 39 not out from just 17 balls, taking India past 220.

(India defeated England by 36 runs)

In reply, England started well but kept losing wickets at key moments. Dawid Malan scored 68, and Jos Buttler made 52, but the rest of the batting struggled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding with 2 for 15, while Shardul Thakur picked up 3 wickets. England ended on 188 for 8, falling short despite a quick finish.

On This Day - March 20, 2017 - India vs Australia Ends in a Draw

Ending in a draw, the 3rd Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team at Ranchi turned into a long battle of patience and control. Australia started strongly with 451 in their first innings, led by a brilliant 178 not out from Steven Smith and a fine 104 by Glenn Maxwell. Ravindra Jadeja was the standout with the ball, picking up 5 wickets. India replied with a massive 603 for 9 declared, thanks to a marathon 202 by Cheteshwar Pujara, who batted for over 500 balls.

(The 3rd Test Match between India vs Australia ended in a draw)

He was well supported by Wriddhiman Saha with 117 and useful contributions from the top order. In the second innings, Australia struggled to score freely and finished at 204 for 6 in 100 overs. Jadeja again impressed with 4 wickets, while Peter Handscomb remained unbeaten on 72. Despite five days of effort, neither side could force a result, and the match ended evenly.